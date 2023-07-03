UK businesses invited to pitch at impact investors’ summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing

UK businesses invited to pitch at impact investors’ summit

The Blue Earth Summit has invited businesses to apply for a position on its list of the UK’s most innovative and impactful companies, through which they will earn a chance to pitch at its forthcoming event. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
3 July 2023, 07:32 Updated: 3 July 2023, 10:21
© Toby ButlerGuy Hayler, co-founder of the Blue Earth Summit, introduces 2022's pitches. Image captured on 12/10/2022 by Toby Butler Photography.
  • From a list of 100 impactful companies, 30 will be selected to pitch in front of an audience of global impact investors.
  • The Summit’s team has already raised over £100 million for previous cohorts.
  • Applications will close on the 1st August 2023, with tight competition expected.

The Blue Earth 100 (#BE100) is an annually updated list of the most innovative UK businesses that are positively disrupting their market. Its featured companies can be at any stage from pre-seed funding to Series C, representing any industry of their choosing. 

With this year’s summit set to take place from 11-13 October, companies are invited to apply for a place on the list by 1st August 2023. Of those selected, 30 shortlisted firms will be given the opportunity to pitch in front of an audience of global impact investors. 

What does the process involve? 

For the third year running, the Blue Earth Summit will feature its live pitching tent. Disruptive founders will pitch their ventures to an audience of global investors with a specific interest in supporting businesses that are led by their focus on solving ecological challenges. On the final day of the Summit, six winning companies will be chosen to showcase their efforts once more. 

The 30 pitching businesses will be separated into three different categories. One group is reserved for pre-seed and seed stage companies with revenues of up to £1 million while another will feature more established brands that are working towards their Series A rounds. The third category is for those with revenues of £20 million or more and demonstrable global demand. 

Each of the chosen firms will be picked directly from the #BE100. Selections will be made by the Summit’s dedicated venture team, which has previously raised over £100 million for 33 companies. When making their decision, they will seek the advice of top investors and independent experts in climate, technology and sustainability. 

“We want to support high-growth, high-impact companies that have the potential to disrupt their industries for the better,” explained Guy Hayler, co-founder of the Blue Earth Summit. “We know that accessing finance is hard and takes time so our agenda is one that backs investment in innovative business that can deliver positive change.” 

Tight competition expected 

In 2022, more than 500 businesses applied to take part in the Summit. For those selected, more than £6 million was raised. 

“At Blue Earth Summit I felt validated about my business,” said Bundlee founder Eve Kekeh, a previous Summit finalist. “I had a constant flow of investors coming up to me and telling me what we are doing is awesome.” 

“I needed financial resources to bring on more team members and invest in marketing and brand partnerships,” she added. “It was such a great opportunity to get in front of so many investors in one room who all cared about sustainability as well as scalability.” 

With such positive reviews and so much on offer, tight competition is likely. 

SGV Take 

The opportunity to pitch in front of conscious investors is not to be taken for granted. Despite the maturation of impact investment, many continue to follow traditional principles while the purpose-led space becomes increasingly crowded. 

