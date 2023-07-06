Banks warned of risks of financing Rosebank oil field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks warned of risks of financing Rosebank oil field

Over 60 organisations have written to Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) biggest bankers warning them not to fund the company's controversial Rosebank oil field due to climate risks.
By Giulia Bottaro
6 July 2023, 12:32 Updated: 6 July 2023, 12:33
  • Campaigners warned that funding the Rosebank oil field is incompatible with banks’ own climate commitments and exposing them to significant reputational, legal, financial and other risks.
  • In the seven years since the Paris Agreement was adopted, the world’s 60 largest private banks financed fossil fuels with $5.5 trillion, even though these companies have been racking up profits. 
  • Rosebank is yet another suggestion that the UK Government has dropped the ball on climate, with action needed from other actors.

In a letter to 20 of Equinor’s financiers, including Barclays (LSE:BARC), JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and BNP Paribas (PAR:BNP), campaigners point out that funding the Rosebank oil field in the North Sea would be in breach of these banks’ commitment to limit warming to 1.5°C. 

What are the campaigners asking?

The letter was convened by BankTrack and Uplift and signed by over 60 organisations including Action Aid, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace. It outlines how, due to Rosebank, banks’ financial relationship with Equinor risks being incompatible with their own climate commitments and exposing banks to significant reputational, legal, financial and other risks. The campaigners called on the banks not to finance the project directly and to engage with Equinor and push the company to cease its development.

All 20 banks are members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance, which commits them to align their financing with the goals of the Paris Agreement. From 2016 to 2022, thy provided at least $16 billion in financing to Equinor via lending and underwriting. Santander (LSE:BNC), Barclays, JP Morgan and BNP Paribas alone have provided over $6 billion.

What is Rosebank?

Rosebank is the largest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea, containing an estimated 500 million barrels of oil. The CO2 emissions from burning this oil would equate to more than the annual emissions of 28 low-income countries combined, as well as blow the country’s carbon budget.

Formal permission is expected imminently, after a long-running deliberation process that has seen numerous political showdowns and protests by opposition groups. 

Climate scientists, the International Energy Agency and others are clear that new oil and gas fields are incompatible with the world meeting its target of limiting warming to 1.5°C. The UK Government’s own advisors on climate change warned that the expansion of fossil fuel production is not in line with its net zero ambitions.

Banks allow the continued expansion of fossil fuels

Lenders have been repeatedly called out for their financing of polluting projects that are bound to breach the Paris Agreement. Firms such as HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Danske Bank (COP:DANSKE) have pledged to stop financing new oil and gas fields, but many are still bankrolling the industry.

According to the Banking on Climate Chaos report published in April 2023 found that, in the seven years since the Paris Agreement was adopted, the world’s 60 largest private banks financed fossil fuels with $5.5 trillion. Even though fossil fuel companies made $4 trillion in profits in 2022, banks still provided $669 billion in financing. Remarkably, this happened while oil majors such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Shell (LSE: SHEL) asked for $0 financing from lenders in 2022.

Global banks’ net zero pledges have netted nothing so far, according to the report, as 49 of the 60 banks it profiled made net zero commitments, but most are not paired with rigorous policies excluding finance for fossil fuel expansion. For example, the policies contain many loopholes that allow banks to continue financing fossil fuel clients.

SGV Take:

Rosebank is yet another suggestion that the UK Government has dropped the ball on climate, with Rishi Sunak reportedly looking to drop a £11.6 billion climate and nature funding pledge to the detriment of developing countries. There is a convenient disconnect between what the UK needs to do to actually achieve net zero, and what Westminster claims is best for the economy. 

Indeed, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said that not providing new oil and gas licences is a “bonkers policy” after Green MP Caroline Lucas urged the Government to rule out new licences, as they “won’t deliver energy security since the oil and gas is sold at global prices on international markets”. Shapps claimed that this would increase dependency to fossil fuel imports and that the North Sea produces fewer emissions than other oil-producing regions. 

Of course, if the UK focused on decarbonising the grid, it wouldn’t have to rely on fossil fuels. Because the UK Government appears to be acting against its own net zero commitments, action should come from other actors, such as the banks.

