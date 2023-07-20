Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Investing

Bezos Earth Fund pledges $400m to make undeserved communities greener

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic organisation to address climate change announced a grant worth millions of dollars to create parks, community gardens and plant trees for underserved communities in five US cities.
By Sam Tabahriti
20 July 2023, 07:30 Updated: 20 July 2023, 09:00
© Shutterstock / hallojuliePost Thumbnail

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic organisation to address climate change announced a grant worth millions of dollars to create parks, community gardens and plant trees for underserved communities in five US cities.

  • Bezos Earth Fund pledged $400 million to enhance green spaces in underserved urban US communities. 
  • Creating more parks and community gardens, as well as planting trees play an important part in mitigating the effects of climate change including reducing air and noise pollution. 
  • While philanthropic commitment is laudable, it cannot solve alone the challenge governments, investors, and companies have to address to help underserved communities.

Bezos Earth Fund, which committed $1 billion to be distributed as grants to address climate change, pledged $400 million to enhance green spaces in underserved urban US communities.

Lauren Sánchez, the organisation’s vice chair and Bezos’ girlfriend, said the grant will help communities across the US, “making a tangible difference people can see”.

She said: “Access to nature is deeply unequal, and the importance of green spaces to underserved communities is often overlooked and unaddressed.”

“Green spaces make a city more beautiful, livable, healthy, and joyful, but studies show that they also lower extreme summer temperatures, reducing heat stress. They support the mental and physical health of communities and even improve students’ academic performance.” 

What does greening mean?

Greening is the process of making somewhere greener by planting grass, trees, and other plants. This process has become more prominent amid increased urban development around the world and is designed to combat air and noise pollution while creating a habitat for local wildlife. 

Bezos Earth Fund started the Greening America’s Cities initiative, with $50 million for urban greening efforts in five cities: Albuquerque, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Wilmington, Delaware. It is expected to expand to other cities by 2030. 

California Congressman Tony Cárdenas commented: “Growing up in Pacoima, the air quality was so bad that we were prevented from playing outside. Today, even as circumstances have improved, residents not only endure poor air quality, but also extreme heat and drought. Fighting the climate crisis requires all hands on deck.”

“I commend the Bezos Earth Fund for investing in our community and communities like Pacoima across the country,” Cárdenas added. “This $3.5 million investment in the Pacoima Wash will allow them to do so much more to better the lives of Valley families.”

The billionaires’ climate change fund pot

Bezos is not the only billionaire who committed a part of his wealth to address climate change. Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, and Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott are among those who promised to give the majority of their wealth to charitable causes through The Giving Pledge, set up by the Gates.

The Bill & Melinda Foundation pledged in November 2022 to invest $1.4 billion to help smallholder farmers address the immediate and long-term impacts of extreme weather events. Scott, who gives out her financial support through Yield Giving, donated to organisations that promote Indigenous rights and land tenure and women-centred action related to climate change. 

Philanthropists are often prone to promise financial donations to underserved communities. Identifying these underserved communities, however, isn’t as simple.

Who are the underserved communities?

Who the underserved communities are will change depending on where you are in the world.

In the US healthcare system, African Americans, Latinos, American Indians and Alaska Natives have been the most underserved communities historically, according to Hawaii Pacific University. This definition also includes residents of low-income neighbourhoods. 

In 2021, a report by The Trust for Public Land revealed that these communities had access to an average of 44% less park space than predominantly white neighbourhoods. The report also found that “decades of systemic racism and redlining”, which is an illegal practice of refusing goods and services to neighbourhoods based on race, “have led to chronic disinvestments in parks and recreational facilities in many marginalized communities, resulting in too few parks as well as parks marred by cracked asphalt, barren fields, and broken play equipment”.

These people tend to be the most affected by climate hazards. According to a 2023 report by the nonprofit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), climate change in the UK is hitting the health sector and the most vulnerable members of society, such as low-income households, the elderly, those with vulnerable health, children and minority communities.

SGV Take

Commitment to greening for underserved urban communities is necessary, but efforts to support the underserved communities in the energy transition should be more holistic and consistent Government officials, investors, companies and other stakeholders should try and understand these communities better to find a way to tackle climate change that works for everyone.

While such commitment to action is laudable, it’s important to remember this is not a challenge that can be solved by philanthropic donations alone, but requires a systemic approach to the interconnected challenges that underserved communities face. It might be preferable if such communities were not dependent on largesse.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts