Global green bond issues reached a high of $351 billion in first six months of 2023, according to analysis from Linklaters. The increase in volume comes in the middle of a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Global green bond issuance raised record capital from investors in the first six months of this year (H1), putting 2023 on track to be a record year.

Green finance momentum continues to build amid the evolving regulatory landscape, although sustainability-linked bond (SLB) issuances have slowed as scrutiny of the product increases, with Q2 seeing the lowest value of SLB issuances since Q4 2020.

Despite the increasing politicisation of investor action on ESG, there is no sign of a shrinking appetite for debt linked to improved environmental performance.

A total of 1758 sustainable bond products were issued in the first six months of 2023 raising $568 billion, according to analysis by global law firm Linklaters, with most sustainable bond categories other than SLBs seeing an increase against H1 2022.

A record start to 2023 for green bonds

Green bonds continued to dominate the sustainable bond market with 935 green bonds issued, raising $351 billion and making the first half of 2023 a record six months in terms of the value of capital raised from investors. This also puts 2023 on course to be a record year for green bond issuances.

Green bond issuance by banks accounted for the majority of capital raised in H1 at $123 billion and was much higher than previous years, as the global banking sector continues to finance an increasing number of green projects.

While Asia Pacific saw significant growth, Europe continues to be the largest green bond market with 448 green bonds issued so far this year, raising a total of $190 billion.

The market growth comes against the backdrop of a continually evolving regulatory landscape in Europe, with the EU Green Bond Standard expected to be adopted in the autumn. As the green finance momentum continues, issuers will need expert legal advice to help them navigate the fast-moving regulatory shifts and ensure their products comply with applicable standards.

Slowdown of sustainability-linked bonds

In contrast, SLBs, which have seen rapid year-on-year growth since the first half of 2021, saw reduced issuance in the first half of 2023. SLBs go beyond the traditional use of proceeds model and link ESG performance to financial performance through KPIs and associated targets.

The downtrend comes amid keen investor focus on the selection of KPIs and ambitiousness of targets, as well as the robustness of the terms of the product. A key focus remains on ensuring SLBs are structured carefully to avoid greenwashing concerns.

Amelia Rice, Capital Markets Managing Associate, said: “Despite the continued uncertainty posed by the macroeconomic backdrop, the first two quarters have been strong and consistent for sustainable bonds generally and green bonds in particular. It will be interesting to see whether the pace of issuance accelerates further throughout the course of this year as governments, financials and corporates look to finance a growing number of green projects.”

Ben Dulieu, Capital Markets Partner, added: “As the urgency of the climate transition intensifies, so too will scrutiny of sustainable finance products. Greenwashing is at the top of the agenda for regulators across the world and recent developments such as the political agreement on the EU’s Green Bond Standard will aim to bring increased transparency and confidence to the market.

“Issuers and underwriters will need expert advisers guiding them through the upcoming regulatory changes and to help them respond thoughtfully to the increased scrutiny on the robustness of sustainable bond products.”

SGV Take

One of the most challenging things when assessing financial data is the definitions used as the premise of the work. The report from Linklaters is encouraging, and shows that the green and sustainable bond market is growing. This is positive news, and the half year total of $351 billion puts the markets well ahead of the full 2022 figure of $561 billion released by Morningstar. If the markets remain on track the full year numbers could be near $700 billion.

There are challenges however around sustainability linked bonds and the confusion over use of proceeds. As ‘green’ finance becomes part of the mainstream we are going to need clearer definitions and market transparency, otherwise the purpose of such finance – to move the world towards more sustainable operations – may be missed.

It’s also worth being aware that as this kind of finance becomes more common, its going to affect debt availability across the board. If all businesses are going to become more sustainable, they are going to need access to finance that specifically enables that – and in a time of high inflation, that could prove a challenge.