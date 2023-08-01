First close for second A/O built environment fund

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

European built-world technology venture capital investor, A/O, has announced the completion of the first close of its new €250 million fund to invest in technologies transforming the built environment.

A/O invests in Seed to Series B startups across Europe, the UK and North America.

Fund II is being raised as the world’s climate and energy crisis heightens, putting more pressure on the need to transform the built environment.

It will allow for more capital to enable the transition of real estate, the world’s largest and most polluting industry.

Real estate and the built environment are facing what many consider to be an existential threat, with a storm of challenges, including rising interest rates, rampant inflation, tightening environmental regulations, and capital markets’ pressure on non-ESG-compliant assets.

The convergence of such powerful stakeholder pressure points has triggered the shift towards net zero – what many, including A/O, believe to be the single largest industry transition and capex super cycle of our lifetime. Without the rapid adoption of technology that mitigates the impact of the built world on the planet, the relevance and survival of many of the sector’s incumbents could be severely at challenged.

Gregory Dewerpe, founder and CIO of A/O, said: “We believe this is one of the largest industry transitions of our generation, that will see the emergence of some of the most significant category defining technology companies globally.”

“Furthermore, the emergence of AI in the built world is showing very promising potential to further accelerate the transition to automation, efficiency and transparency across the entire lifecycle of assets and power the next wave of adoption.”

“We believe the transition of the built world is the most tangible way to tackle climate change today and with this new fund we will continue to dedicate our time, resources and attention to it.”

He added: “A lot of the attention on climate change appears to remain somewhat misdirected, creating a false impression that we can solve climate change simply with meatless burgers or paper straws or carbon credits. We can’t. That doesn’t mean those initiatives are not important, but rather that they are, in our view, not decisive or impactful enough, at a time of great urgency when we are potentially years away from being caught irreversibly offside. We must focus our time, resources and attention on what truly moves the needle now.”

A/O investment focus

The fund focuses on investing in technologies that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build climate resiliency, accelerate the energy transition and digitalisation of the real estate and construction industries.

The firm’s investment landscape spans the entire lifecycle of the built environment. From supply chain, new materials, and AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction), to building operations and management, targeting decarbonisation, climate resiliency, electrification and energy transition, as well as digitisation, automation and big data management through a mix of software, hardware, deeptech and AI.

Through Fund I, A/O invested in 22 companies throughout the lifecycle of the built world Examples of investments in those specific climate-related verticals include, amongst others:

SPAN, a California-based housing electrification;

SPAN, a California-based housing electrification; Satellite Vu, aUK-based earth observation firm;

Satellite Vu, aUK-based earth observation firm; PassiveLogic, aUS-based next-gen BMS leveraging AI to operate buildings more efficiently;

PassiveLogic, aUS-based next-gen BMS leveraging AI to operate buildings more efficiently; 011H, a Spain-based sustainable mass timber prefab developer taking an asset-light and software-first approach to timber construction;

Plentific, a UK-based property management software platform and trades marketplace.

A/O currently counts 13 team members, across investments, research and data science with a unique diversity of background, experience, ethnicity and gender. With Fund II, the firm plans to hire more investors, as well as its first head of sustainability who will help execute its proprietary ‘impactful change’ framework and help accelerate sustainability goals across its stakeholders.

Some of AO’s portfolio companies have gone on to attract later-stage investors including Coatue, Target Global, Brookfield, Wellington Management, Highland Europe, Nvidia, among others.

First investments from Fund II have already begun

The first investment from Fund II has already been announced with Enter’s €19.4 million Series A, a company A/O has backed since its seed round a few months earlier.

A/O’s second investment is into a company currently in stealth mode, developing a digital first solution and software platform solving the skilled labour shortages currently holding back the retrofitting industry.

SGV Take

There is no question that the built environment is one of the sectors ripe for disruption through the transition to net zero. New materials, processes, regulations and technologies are going to transform the real estate and built environment market in radical ways.

Net zero cannot be achieved without fundamental transformations in agriculture, manufacturing and the built environment and that will require expertise, as well as large amounts of capital. Relatively early-stage investors that are prepared to help disruptive tech startups achieve the scale to attract the necessary capital are sorely needed.