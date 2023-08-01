Asset managers are off track on net zero

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A new study from FinanceMap warns that 95% of portfolios are not yet aligned with climate commitments. At the same time, stewardship efforts are stagnating and many asset managers fail to support sustainable finance policies.

There is a growing challenge of the disconnect between net zero target setting and effective action – 95% of $72 trillion in assets under managers are not aligned with net zero.

Asset managers hold nearly three times more fossil fuel assets than green investments.

The number of Stewardship A-List asset managers, those carrying out truly ambitious and effective climate stewardship practices relative to best practice, has decreased by 45% since 2021.

The analysis Asset Managers and Climate Change 2023 found that the world’s largest asset managers have not improved their climate performance over the past two years and in some cases have reversed positive trends, despite most having set net zero by 2050 targets through initiatives such as the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM).

The performance of asset managers underscores the growing challenge of net zero targets that are being set, but without any strategy or plan for achieving them. June 2023 saw a similar analysis performed for corporate net zero targets, which showed that while 60% of the world’s largest companies have net-zero targets, only 4% of these companies meet the Race to Zero’s ‘starting line’ criteria — which means accounting for full supply chain emissions, interim target-setting, etc.

How did the asset managers perform on net zero alignment?

The report scored the 45 largest asset management companies, with a combined $72 trillion in cumulative assets under management, based on three criteria: equity portfolio analysis, stewardship of investee companies, and sustainable finance policy engagement.

“The data shows that while they may talk the talk, most asset managers are not walking the walk when it comes to using their influence to drive real change in investee companies and sustainable finance policy,” said FinanceMap program manager Daan Van Acker.

© FinanceMap

Fossil fuel assets still dominate portfolios

Across the board, the world’s largest asset managers’ equity funds invest in companies that are misaligned with net zero goals. This research was able to analyse $16.4 trillion of the asset managers’ equity fund portfolios. Of the portfolios assessed, 95% are misaligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement while collectively holding 2.8 times more equity value in fossil fuel production companies ($880 billion) than in green investments ($309 billion) in the assessed sample.

This reflects an incredible failure to integrate climate risk into investment planning. Despite years of analysis showing the potential risk to fossil fuel investments as stranded assets, if governments are forced to suddenly regulate the sector on increasing the cost of emissions, this concern is not reflected in decision-making.

In effect, asset managers are continuing to act as if fossil fuel assets remain the best investment. While such assets may ensure that asset managers perform according to global benchmarks, that will be of little benefit if there are any sudden shocks.

Poorest performance reported in the US

Unsurprisingly, the ambition of US asset managers appears to have decreased, reversing an upwards trend up until 2022. This reversal coincides with the recent ‘anti-ESG’ trend in the country, with some state legislators seeking to limit investors’ use of ESG factors and the phase-out of fossil fuel investments.

A number of smaller, European asset managers’ portfolios appear to outperform their peers, with Natixis and Schroders receiving positive Portfolio Paris Alignment scores, and Schroders and BNP Paribas Asset Management both having 2.7 times higher exposure to green investments than the average asset manager.

This contrasts with the large US and Japanese asset managers, who continue to demonstrate below average alignment scores. Particularly negative equity fund portfolios include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Daiwa Securities, and BNY Mellon.

The assessed equity funds for Goldman Sachs and State Street Corporation are the most exposed to the fossil fuel production value chain, both with 2.2 times higher exposure to the sector than the average asset manager.

Stewardship and engagement appears to be waning

While there has been an ongoing debate as to whether divestment or engagement/stewardship is the right approach, there are clear signals that many asset managers are failing to engage on climate and net zero goals.

The report shows that the proportion of asset managers carrying out effective stewardship practices relative to best practices has decreased since 2021. The percentage of assessed managers receiving a FinanceMap stewardship score in the A band — demonstrating ambitious, effective, and transparent climate stewardship practices — decreased from 33% in 2021 to 18% in 2023.

The most robust climate stewardship continues to come from European managers Legal & General Investment Management, UBS Asset Management, and BNP Paribas Asset Management, as well as Federated Hermes. All show clear evidence of engagement with companies on the transition of business models and are active members of Climate Action 100+ (CA100+).

This is in stark contrast to the big four US asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, and State Street Global Advisors. All of these asset managers receive a FinanceMap Stewardship Score of C+ or lower, indicating a lack of effective climate stewardship processes and use of shareholder authority to engage companies to transition.

Fidelity Investments and Vanguard are non-members of the CA100+ process and the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, following Vanguard’s departure from NZAM in December 2022.

What’s frustrating about this analysis is that it shows that support for climate-ambitious resolutions was on the rise until 2021, with the average asset manager supporting 35% of climate-relevant resolutions in 2019, and 61% in 2021. However, 2022 saw a considerable drop in such support, with the average asset manager supporting just 50% of climate-relevant resolutions.

Particularly, US-based asset managers displayed a trend of voting against a large portion of climate-related resolutions in 2022, with the average US manager supporting just 36% of climate resolutions, compared to 50% in 2021.

Asset managers failing to support policies to contain climate risk

This research also finds that the world’s largest asset managers are not using their considerable policy advocacy influence to drive ambitious sustainable finance policy, despite publicizing top-line messaging emphasizing its importance. For instance, a number of the asset managers assessed were unsupportive of scope 3 emissions disclosure as part of the US SEC climate disclosure rule, including BlackRock, Vanguard, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

SGV take

Fundamentally, asset managers are failing to integrate warnings about climate risk into their strategies. This is an ongoing challenge as asset manager performance is usually judged by how well, or poorly, they track the benchmark. But strategies that worked historically are not fit for purpose in a world where food security, energy security and supply chains are being upended by extreme weather.

The extent of the costs of extreme weather are beginning to show globally and if the world gets serious about tackling climate change, there will be significant shocks to the system. What’s clear is just how unprepared for this the current financial system really is.