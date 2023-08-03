Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

New York based business intelligence company SnoFox has come out of stealth mode with news of a seed round of $4.5 million, alongside projections that its data analytics will be used in 1 million sqft of cold storage by the end of the year.

The new funding of $4.5 million takes total funding to date to $5.7 million.

Around 14% of global food supply is estimated to be lost to poor refrigeration.

Increasing energy efficiency in the cold supply chain cuts costs and emissions and prevents food loss.

The latest round was led by Voyager Ventures, and included participation from Pale Blue Dot, Ponderosa Ventures, and Mudcake. SnoFox intends to use the funds to reach new customers in more markets across the US, as well as hire new talent as demand for energy efficiency grows within the global cold chain.

Why does the cold chain matter?

The cold supply chain plays a vital role in combating food insecurity, medication storage, reducing energy waste, and bolstering agricultural livelihoods and economies. Cold chains require consistent refrigeration through every step of the supply chain including manufacturing, transport, warehousing, and delivery.

In a time of increasing food insecurity, its critically important to keep food at the right temperatures. The goal of the cold chain is to maintain an optimal low-temperature range throughout a product’s lifecycle – because failure to do so can result in textural degradation, discolouring, bruising, and microbial growth. This can be challenging when goods are transported in large shipping containers or kept in refrigerated warehouses where the temperature can vary and impact the produce.

According to the FAO, around 14% of food is lost between harvest and table due to issues throughout the supply chain – with poor refrigeration a key factor. Many lower-income countries lose significant amounts of food during storage, often due to poor storage facilities, including refrigerated warehouses. In high income countries, most have adequate cold storage facilities, including refrigerated warehouses, but losses do happen due to technical breakdown, humidity, overstocking or, poor management of temperature.

The challenge is that current cold chain technology is outdated which makes the temperature very hard to manage. The average cold storage facility is 42 years old, and 78% of those facilities were built prior to 2000. Outdated facilities are not equipped with modern intelligence tools to leverage machine learning and deep analytics for precise system maintenance and measurement.

What does SnoFox do?

The SnoFox software platform leverages existing refrigeration data, proprietary algorithms, and remote technology to extract insights, enhancing cold storage warehouse efficiency without the need for any additional hardware.

Monitoring real-time information about stored items helps producers prevent accidents or temperature fluctuations that could lead to large amounts of expensive product needing to be disposed of.

“Every consumer in America relies on the cold supply chain, whether they realize it or not. From food to vaccines, so many valuable resources are wasted due to energy inefficiency. By optimizing the energy consumption within the cold chain, we can significantly reduce waste, ensuring that precious resources are utilized efficiently and sustainably,” said Ben Rubin, CEO and co-founder of SnoFox.

Efficient cold chain is high cost

According to SnoFox, a cold storage facility can spend over $1 million a year on electricity. Cooling processes alone can account for 60-70% of the total electricity demands in a warehouse. It is crucial, both for financial and environmental reasons, to enhance efficiency and reduce the energy expended on temperature control. What this does is address significant pain points across

SnoFox is a business inteliigence tool for the cold supply chain – which means it leverages existing facility data and proprietary algorithms to provide advanced analytics solutions. These solutions can precisely identify areas within cooling systems that can be improved to significantly increase energy efficiency, ultimately reducing waste and creating a sustainable cold chain.

Sarah Sclarsic, Founding Partner at Voyager Ventures said: “We were impressed with SnoFox’s innovative approach to harnessing real-time insights and predictive analytics, and are thrilled to invest in the company as it transforms the entire logistics landscape.”

SnoFox plans to soon have 10 facilities across seven U.S. states pioneering its technology for advanced machine learning and business intelligence in their warehouses. With SnoFox’s data-driven insights, it believes it can help cold storage facilities make changes that improve facility cooling efficiency by up to 40%.

SGV Take

If the company is able to increase efficiency in refrigeration by 40% that’s a significant saving in terms of both cost and emissions – and that’s exactly what is needed today. We need solutions that address multiple challenges immediately as we look for more disruptive solutions.