Revalue Nature provides services to developers of nature-based solutions (NbS) to simplify and streamline their processes, unlocking funding and credit sales.

Revalue Nature raised $10 million in Series A funding co-led by climate venture firms Ecosystem Integrity Fund and SJF Ventures.

NbS encompass efforts to protect, conserve, rejuvenate and responsibly oversee natural or adapted land, freshwater coastal and marine ecosystems.

The funding will facilitate the company’s growth, innovation and partnership-building efforts.

Revalue Nature, a climate tech startup founded in 2022, has raised $10 million in Series A funding. Backed by venture firms Ecosystem Integrity Fund and SJF Ventures Revalue Nature says it wants to instigate a fundamental shift in the integrity and effectiveness of carbon projects worldwide.

The money will be used to grow partnerships and a global pipeline of projects, which currently span eight countries, as well as hire new talent.

What does Revalue Nature do?

Revalue Nature wants to empower developers of NbS in establishing impactful carbon projects. Its mission involves simplifying and streamlining the development process, ensuring integrity at every step to ensure that clients access competitive financing and credit sales.

Through the Terra Platform, which is a suite of tools designed to improve the accuracy, speed, automation, and level of insights during the project assessment and development process for carbon projects, the company provides spatial intelligence, enabling informed decision-making for optimised project development.

Its technology combines Earth Observation with various types of data, including proprietary datasets, drone imagery, field-based lidar, and even data collected on a near daily basis. It uses machine learning enhanced with deep learning techniques, also designed by the company.

The power of nature-based solutions

NbS have gained significant attention as part of broader climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies because they offer a range of benefits beyond carbon sequestration. The UN Environment Assembly resolution 5/5 characterises NbS as “actions aimed at safeguarding, preserving, restoring, and sustainably managing natural or modified terrestrial, freshwater, coastal, and marine ecosystems. These solutions effectively and adaptively address social, economic, and environmental challenges, all the while ensuring the well-being of human communities, enhancing ecosystem services, bolstering resilience, and fostering biodiversity benefits”.

In other words, these solutions support biodiversity, enhance ecosystem services, promote sustainable development and often have positive social and economic co-benefits for local communities. By harnessing the inherent capabilities of natural ecosystems, NbS offer cost-effective, scalable, and adaptable methods to both mitigate and adapt to the impacts of environmental issues.

They encompass a wide range of practices applicable in diverse settings, from urban environments to rural landscapes and natural ecosystems. They include afforestation and reforestation, sustainable agriculture, green infrastructure, coastal and marine conservation, ecosystem-based adaptation, sustainable water management, and biodiversity conservation.

According to the Decent Work in Nature-based Solutions report by the International Labour Organization, the UN Environment Programme and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, NbS could create 20 million jobs globally, especially in rural areas.

However, a University of Surrey study highlighted a concerning imbalance in the adoption of NbS for challenges like climate change and food security. Over 60% of NbS are concentrated in Europe, leaving other regions underserved. Despite successful cases, limited investment in NbS for vulnerable communities outside Europe is a key concern. Professor Prashant Kumar of the Global Centre for Clean Air Research emphasised the urgent need for equitable NbS distribution to unleash their potential in addressing global challenges.

Investing in carbon markets and amplifying NbS

At its core, investing in the carbon market and amplifying NbS are two strategies in response to the urgent need to combat the climate emergency. Escalating greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, has accelerated global warming with far-reaching consequences. These solutions, such as reforestation and ecosystem-centred practices, have the power to significantly reduce carbon levels, playing an important role in averting severe climate impacts.

Beyond climate stabilisation, nature-based projects are essential for preserving biodiversity – and vital for ecosystem resilience. These projects serve as guardians of diverse habitats, ensuring the survival of various plant and animal species. This preservation guarantees the continuous provision of vital services, from clean water sources to pollination and fertile soil.

Nature-based projects, estimated to be worth at $7.3 trillion worth of goods and services according to the Taskforce en Nature Markets, ripple through economies and communities, generating job opportunities, especially in rural areas, and establishing resilient communities equipped to face climate challenges. The appeal of NbS lies in their cost-effectiveness, offering sustainable alternatives.

Investments in carbon markets catalyse industry shifts towards a low-carbon economy, fostering innovation and transformative change. Collaborations at a global level amplify efforts to combat global warming, uniting governments, corporations, and local communities. As governments enforce climate regulations, doing so aligns organisations with regulatory mandates while potentially yielding new revenue streams.

SGV TAKE

The interest in Revalue Nature shows that investors are seeing significant market opportunities in the development of NbS. Indeed, these projects can be promising but must be supported by accurate data to deliver the expected results – the proliferation of services such as those offered by Revalue Nature could provide this support without the need of developing in-house technology. As anticipated by the startup, this could help developers unlock much-needed funding and best evaluate and allocate carbon credit sales.