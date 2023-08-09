Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing

Revalue Nature secures $10 million funding to support NbS developers

Revalue Nature provides services to developers of nature-based solutions (NbS) to simplify and streamline their processes, unlocking funding and credit sales.
By Sam Tabahriti
9 August 2023, 07:19 Updated: 9 August 2023, 18:03
  • Revalue Nature raised $10 million in Series A funding co-led by climate venture firms Ecosystem Integrity Fund and SJF Ventures.
  • NbS encompass efforts to protect, conserve, rejuvenate and responsibly oversee natural or adapted land, freshwater coastal and marine ecosystems.
  • The funding will facilitate the company’s growth, innovation and partnership-building efforts. 

Revalue Nature, a climate tech startup founded in 2022, has raised $10 million in Series A funding. Backed by venture firms Ecosystem Integrity Fund and SJF Ventures Revalue Nature says it wants to instigate a fundamental shift in the integrity and effectiveness of carbon projects worldwide.

The money will be used to grow partnerships and a global pipeline of projects, which currently span eight countries, as well as hire new talent.

What does Revalue Nature do?

Revalue Nature wants to empower developers of NbS in establishing impactful carbon projects. Its mission involves simplifying and streamlining the development process, ensuring integrity at every step to ensure that clients access competitive financing and credit sales.

Through the Terra Platform, which is a suite of tools designed to improve the accuracy, speed, automation, and level of insights during the project assessment and development process for carbon projects, the company provides spatial intelligence, enabling informed decision-making for optimised project development.

Its technology combines Earth Observation with various types of data, including proprietary datasets, drone imagery, field-based lidar, and even data collected on a near daily basis. It uses machine learning enhanced with deep learning techniques, also designed by the company.

The power of nature-based solutions

NbS have gained significant attention as part of broader climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies because they offer a range of benefits beyond carbon sequestration. The UN Environment Assembly resolution 5/5 characterises NbS as “actions aimed at safeguarding, preserving, restoring, and sustainably managing natural or modified terrestrial, freshwater, coastal, and marine ecosystems. These solutions effectively and adaptively address social, economic, and environmental challenges, all the while ensuring the well-being of human communities, enhancing ecosystem services, bolstering resilience, and fostering biodiversity benefits”. 

In other words, these solutions support biodiversity, enhance ecosystem services, promote sustainable development and often have positive social and economic co-benefits for local communities. By harnessing the inherent capabilities of natural ecosystems, NbS offer cost-effective, scalable, and adaptable methods to both mitigate and adapt to the impacts of environmental issues.

They encompass a wide range of practices applicable in diverse settings, from urban environments to rural landscapes and natural ecosystems. They include afforestation and reforestation, sustainable agriculture, green infrastructure, coastal and marine conservation, ecosystem-based adaptation, sustainable water management, and biodiversity conservation.

According to the Decent Work in Nature-based Solutions report by the International Labour Organization, the UN Environment Programme and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, NbS could create 20 million jobs globally, especially in rural areas. 

However, a University of Surrey study highlighted a concerning imbalance in the adoption of NbS for challenges like climate change and food security. Over 60% of NbS are concentrated in Europe, leaving other regions underserved. Despite successful cases, limited investment in NbS for vulnerable communities outside Europe is a key concern. Professor Prashant Kumar of the Global Centre for Clean Air Research emphasised the urgent need for equitable NbS distribution to unleash their potential in addressing global challenges.

Investing in carbon markets and amplifying NbS

At its core, investing in the carbon market and amplifying NbS are two strategies in response to the urgent need to combat the climate emergency. Escalating greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, has accelerated global warming with far-reaching consequences. These solutions, such as reforestation and ecosystem-centred practices, have the power to significantly reduce carbon levels, playing an important role in averting severe climate impacts.

Beyond climate stabilisation, nature-based projects are essential for preserving biodiversity – and vital for ecosystem resilience. These projects serve as guardians of diverse habitats, ensuring the survival of various plant and animal species. This preservation guarantees the continuous provision of vital services, from clean water sources to pollination and fertile soil.

Nature-based projects, estimated to be worth at $7.3 trillion worth of goods and services according to the Taskforce en Nature Markets, ripple through economies and communities, generating job opportunities, especially in rural areas, and establishing resilient communities equipped to face climate challenges. The appeal of NbS lies in their cost-effectiveness, offering sustainable alternatives. 

Investments in carbon markets catalyse industry shifts towards a low-carbon economy, fostering innovation and transformative change. Collaborations at a global level amplify efforts to combat global warming, uniting governments, corporations, and local communities. As governments enforce climate regulations, doing so aligns organisations with regulatory mandates while potentially yielding new revenue streams. 

SGV TAKE

The interest in Revalue Nature shows that investors are seeing significant market opportunities in the development of NbS. Indeed, these projects can be promising but must be supported by accurate data to deliver the expected results – the proliferation of services such as those offered by Revalue Nature could provide this support without the need of developing in-house technology. As anticipated by the startup, this could help developers unlock much-needed funding and best evaluate and allocate carbon credit sales.

