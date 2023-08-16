Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature Coatings raises $2.45m for fossil free non-carcinogenic black dye

US biochemicals start up Nature Coatings, which is focused on transforming wood waste into pigments, has raised a $2.45 million seed funding round. The round was led by The 22 Fund and Regeneration.VC, with participation from Leonardo DiCaprio, Safer Made, and Portfolia.
By Felicia Jackson
16 August 2023, 07:03 Updated: 16 August 2023, 12:57
  • Traditional approaches to creating carbon black release around 1.38 kilogrammes of CO2 for every kilo of pigment manufactured. 
  • The use of a bio-based source and closed-loop manufacturing transforms the climate impact of black pigment, with health benefits as it creates no carcinogens.
  • If BioBlack TX replaced all carbon black used in plastics, inks, paint and coatings, Nature Coatings says its pigment would remove 4.62 million tonnes of CO2.

The investment follows the launch of Nature Coatings’ flagship product, BioBlack TX, which the company describes as a ‘carbon-negative and high-performing alternative to polluting and toxic petroleum-derived carbon black’. Petroleum carbon black pigment is made by burning fossil fuels, the soot is collected, and that becomes the colour, or the pigment.

Nature Coating’s solution transforms wood waste into black pigments for inkjet and analogue printing, coatings, dope dye, paint, and the apparel industry.  The pigment can be used with existing printing equipment and infrastructure, meaning the barrier to adoption is low.

The company intends to use the funds to expedite the adoption of its black pigment, by expanding manufacturing capabilities, strengthening the senior team, and establishing a global distribution network. The company says that BioBlack is a certified 100% bio-based, high-performing and carbon-negative alternative to petroleum-based carbon black, which is widely used in textiles, print and paint.

It has been certified by Certified by FSC®, OEKO-TEX®, USDA BioPreferred, and is listed on ZDHC Gateway 3.0. To date, it has been embraced by renowned fashion brands like the Kering Group, Levi’s, Bestseller’s Jack & Jones and Selected HOMME, as well as Vollebak.

Taking a circular approach to pigment development

Nature Coatings was founded by natural dye specialist Jane Palmer, who saw demand for more environmentally friendly pigments in her work as a maker of vegetable dyes for fashion brands.

She said: “Working in the pigment and dyes industry for over 20 years, I’ve seen the negative impact it has had on our environment and health. This inspired me to find a way to develop something better, something that is safe enough to be buried in my vegetable garden. At Nature Coatings, our vision is to create a future where the chemical industry operates in harmony with nature, and this new investment will take us closer to our goal.”

BioBlack TX is produced through a closed-loop, circular system of manufacturing: there’s no burning of the wood waste and no chemicals added, and the only by-product of the process is steam, which is captured and used to power parts of the production facility.

ALBINI_next, the think tank from the luxury textile group the Albini Group, has been working with BioBlack TX as part of its commitment to accelerating ideas and the technological transfer between science and industry. It took BioBlack TX to its “Black Wood” project, industrialising the formula for spray-dyeing this pigment. It did this  through its partnership with Dyeberg, a yarn-dyeing company with a 100-year tradition, and its patented ‘ONE to ONE’ machinery.

With this innovative machine, yarn is not immersed in a bath, but sprayed, thus saving considerable amounts of water compared to classical dyeing systems. In fact, this technique uses only 1 litre of water per 1 kg of yarn (thereby explaining its ‘ONE to ONE’ name), which only improves the sustainability of the product footprint.

Fossil fuel and carcinogen-free

Amongst the benefits, Palmer says that the product eliminates fossil fuels completely from the pigment source, while its manufacturing process cuts CO2 emissions by 70%. Because it’s made from wood waste, it does not contain any carcinogens. With health being the third Sustainable Development Goal, the product allows customers to address a range of climate and sustainability goals in unison.

Founded in 2017 with a grant from the US National Science Foundation, the company created a biochemical solution that not only benefits the planet by being free of fossil fuels and sequestering more carbon dioxide than it emits, but it also prioritizes the health and well-being of individuals by containing non-detected Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) and carcinogens, and having less than 0.1% of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

Dan Fishman, general partner at Regeneration.VC, said: “As a Consumer ClimateTech fund focusing on the reimagination of consumer industries, we have been searching high and low for a drop-in replacement to petroleum-based carbon black that is 100% bio-based and at price parity. Jane and the Nature Coatings team are reshaping the chemical industry and we are excited to support their journey.”

The company says that BioBlack TX is both cost-competitive and has a superior performance to carbon black. It believes that the use of its pigment can help companies in their decarbonisation efforts, as well as with compliance with impending regulations like MRSLs (Manufacturing Restricted Substance Lists). In addition to the textile industry, BioBlack TX can be applied in various other sectors, including paint, automotive, package printing, and more.

Previous investors that supported Nature Coatings are Fashion for Good, Apex Black Ltd, Bestseller’s HEARTLANDS A/S, Textile Innovation Fund and Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) Impact Fund.

