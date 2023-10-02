The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has made a strategic investment in carbon accounting specialist Emitwise, working closely together to address emissions within the global building supply chain.

The real estate industry accounts for nearly 40% of global emissions.

Of those emissions, 70% come from building operations with the other 30% coming from construction.

Studies show that high emitting properties are increasingly seen as an investment risk and therefore have lower value; the CBRE’s approach should help measure that risk.

CBRE has announced a strategic partnership with carbon accounting software developer Emitwise, to collect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) data from its supply chain and provide carbon accounting capabilities to its suppliers.

Emitwise is expected to play a key role in advancing CBRE’s net zero strategy by helping to track and reduce Scope 3 emissions in both the company’s and its clients’ supply chains. As Robert Bernard, CBRE chief sustainability officer, said: “Decarbonising supply chains requires breakthroughs in using technology and data in new ways to simplify the challenges of managing complex value chains.”

The partnership will support those suppliers in calculating more accurate carbon impacts and learn where to focus efforts to accelerate decarbonisation. In addition, CBRE clients will gain better insight into their value chain at scale by having exclusive access to precisely accurate data and high-impact decarbonization opportunities.

“Emitwise equips companies with the data they need to make critical procurement decisions that de-risk their supply chain in a world transitioning to net zero,” said Mauro Cozzi, co-founder and chief executive of Emitwise. “We are thrilled to partner with CBRE on their efforts to reduce emissions across their supply chain.”

Collaboration is key to managing supply chain emissions

Emitwise said that the partnership with CBRE represents a significant milestone in its mission to provide real solutions for decarbonising the world’s most carbon-intensive and complex supply chains.

Scope 3 emissions reduction is all about collaboration, and CBRE’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with this objective. Real-time, multi-tier collaboration on Scope 3 emissions is leading to concrete decarbonisation initiatives being implemented, with carbon data flowing seamlessly throughout the supply chain.

Joining Emitwise initially as a customer, CBRE helped build Procurewise, Emitwise’s Scope 3 Supplier Emissions Management programme, into what it is today with prominent customers such as Brook+Whittle, Grupo Antolin, and Boohoo (LSE:BOO), actively working to decarbonise their supply chains. Emitwise says it currently engages over 10,000 suppliers to achieve net zero carbon emissions for more than 50 million tonnes across their customers’ operations. The ultimate aim is to scale this impact to the gigatonne level.

Their jointly developed approach means suppliers can calculate their carbon baseline, easily report what they’ve already calculated or reduced, and identify specific areas to focus on for accelerating decarbonisation efforts. Furthermore, CBRE clients will benefit from enhanced insights into their value chain, gaining exclusive access to precise and accurate data and high-impact decarbonisation opportunities.

For companies grappling with the complexities of Scope 3 emissions ahead of impending regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the USA’s Climate Disclosure Bill, Emitwise recommends keeping the focus on:

Good data – accurate and comprehensive emissions data is the foundation for effective carbon reduction.

accurate and comprehensive emissions data is the foundation for effective carbon reduction. A scalable solution – an adaptable and scalable solution is vital for accommodating supply chains’ diverse needs.

an adaptable and scalable solution is vital for accommodating supply chains’ diverse needs. True barrier-free collaboration – collaboration without constraints is critical to achieving meaningful progress in decarbonization efforts and ensuring the programme is of tangible value to suppliers.

CBRE invests in Emitwise

CBRE also joins Emitwise as a shareholder, as the company made a strategic investment in the technology company – although the amount was not disclosed. The potential for robust aligned engagement by moving beyond the supplier/customer relationship highlights the companies’ commitment to achieving tangible reductions in emissions.

CBRE Group offers a broad range of real estate products and services and has extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets.

Being the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenues), the company operates at a significant scale – and its potential impact in the sector is significant.

The company has a strong track record in accelerating technology solutions. August 2023, the company noted that its Smart Facilities Management Solutions have surpassed a monumental milestone, with deployment across more than 20,000 Global Workplace Solutions client sites, encompassing a staggering 1 billion square feet of space.

This achievement reinforced CBRE’s position as a pioneering force in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational reliability and drive efficiency within the management of client portfolios.