Global pension funds consortium buys Australian forestry company

Australian superannuation fund UniSuper, the UK’s Pension Protection Fund (PPF) and APG Asset Management have jointly acquired Tasmania’s largest private forest management company, Forico.

The three organisations will each own a 33% stake in Forico and the plantation forestry and sustainable timber estate that it operates.

With assets in 22 major pension markets worth $47.9 trillion, pension funds are the single largest institutional investor group that can exert global influence through green investments for advancing global climate goals.

The acquisition suggests that timber is becoming an increasingly attractive investment for green portfolios.

A large group of British, Australian and Dutch citizens will find their pension funds a shade greener from October 2023. Collectively worth over £570 billion, PPF, UniSuper and APG – on behalf of its Dutch pension fund client ABP – have joined forces to invest in one of the largest plantation forest estates in Australia.

APG is the largest pension fund in the Netherlands with 4.8 million members; the UK PPF has 295,000 members and provides securities for over 10 million members under different pension schemes as one of the largest asset owners in the UK; UniSuper is one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds with almost 615,000 members.

Forico, Tasmania’s largest private forestry company, manages 170,000 hectares, including 90,000 hectares of timber plantations and 77,000 hectares of native forests managed for conservation.

New Forests, which managed the previous owner of Forico, will be retained to provide investment management services. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

What does Forico do?

Forico was the first company in Australia to obtain the Forest Stewardship Council’s Ecosystem Services Procedure (ESP) certification. Under the ESP, claims can be verified for biodiversity conservation, watershed services, soil conservation, carbon storage and sequestration, and recreation services.

According to Forico’s own calculations, the estate had sequestered more than 123 million tonnes of CO2 emissions as of 2022. The FSC certification requires that new trees are planted after harvest, providing ongoing carbon sequestration opportunities.

The company is a vertically integrated forestry operation with full supply chain integration – it is home to one of Australia’s largest tree nurseries where it develops optimal genetics and wood specification seedlings, as well as commercial hardwood and softwood plantation forests and processing mills and facilities with port access. It is a leading timber producer in Australia that contributes hardwood domestically and abroad for end uses such as packaging and tissues.

Demand for timberlands investments grows

As some of the largest pension funds in the world unite to invest in timberlands, the acquisition shows investor interest in forestry amidst rising global demand for timber and fibre. This is the second such collaborative acquisition by the PPF and APG, who had both previously acquired a 62% interest in Wenita Forest Products in New Zealand, which manages 30,000 hectares of FSC-certified forests. APG has also invested in Chile’s forests to acquire the country’s third-largest timber producers.

In 2021, APG doubled its team to grow its timberland and agriculture investments from €1.8 then to €3-€5 billion. For the fund, this move represents a new direction in forestry as it had only previously invested in production forests for timber.

Ben Avery, senior portfolio manager at APG, explained that Forico formed a “unique opportunity to acquire and become stewards of significant natural infrastructure”. He added: “It’s an innovative approach we are taking with our capital allocation to deliver both attractive risk-adjusted returns and nature positive impact, aligned with decarbonisation ambitions of the Paris Agreement and biodiversity goals agreed at COP15.”

“The country has high quality, sustainably managed production forests and its major supply regions like Tasmania provide competitive access to growing regional markets, so we expect to remain long-term active participants in the Australian market.”

For UniSuper, which previously held around AUD$1 billion in forestry assets, Forico is its fourth direct forestry holding following the Hancock Victorian Plantation in Australia and two plantations in New Zealand, Taumata and Tiaki.

Sandra Lee, head of private markets at UniSuper, said: “Not only is forestry a portfolio diversifier, but it also supports the global transition towards decarbonisation through carbon storage as well as substitution to sustainable timber material.”

Alex Leonard, head of infrastructure, timberland & farmland at the PPF, notes: “We are particularly attracted to the strong growth prospects for hardwood fibre, and Forico’s position at the forefront of advances in silviculture, the circular bioeconomy and natural capital. Adding this high-quality, well-managed asset to our existing timberland portfolio benefits those who rely on us through strong investment returns while delivering tangible, long-term environmental benefits.”

He adds that, as an early investor in forestry, the PPF has invested over £1 billion in the space across a decade and continues to pursue new investment opportunities.

Are pension funds becoming more green?

Worth more than $48 trillion, pension funds are the single largest institutional investors worldwide. They are essential to meeting climate goals globally and, according to Make My Money Matter, making an individual pension green is 21 times more powerful at cutting emissions than giving up flying, becoming vegetarian and switching energy providers.

The industry is slowly becoming more conscious of its impact on the environment, with pension funds reviewing their oil and gas investments and prioritising green investments. In October 2023, for example, a Danish pension fund purged oil and gas stocks worth $520 million, while over a third of the 49 largest Dutch pensions increasingly focus on biodiversity. In the UK, the Pension Schemes Act of 2021 requires pension schemes to set climate-related targets and align with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations.

There is still much work to do, however, to achieve the transformation required to make pensions truly sustainable. In May 2023, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) was fined for not publishing its climate risk report. A report by Carbon Tracker and Professor Steve Keen found that many pension funds rely on flawed climate scenario modelling – the industry needs to use real-world data in integrating climate risk rather than models, as the most common methodologies are dramatically underestimating the risks and opportunities presented by climate change.

Why is timber an attractive investment option?

Timber has been gaining traction as a sustainable construction material that emits less carbon than other materials used in the built environment, while it can capture and hold carbon that would otherwise be released back into the atmosphere. Demand continues growing also fuelled by the public sector: for example, Amsterdam aims to have one in five homes built from 2025 to be made out of timber.

Moreover, the nature of forestry assets comes with an ESG upside for pension funds. Leonard says: “It’s also one of the few viable nature-based investment solutions in the journey towards a net-zero carbon world. PPF is a long-term investor and the characteristics of forestry as an asset class – stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns – allow us to match our investments to our underlying liabilities.”

Sustainable timber is also part of the circular bioeconomy, which is also growing in popularity among investors. Avery cites increasing opportunities in the markets for substitute bio-based products derived from forests that can displace materials such as concrete, steel, plastic and chemicals.

It is not clear whether pension funds plan to turn forestry investments into carbon credits in the future. A spokesperson at UniSuper says: “UniSuper will consider a range of options to seek additional value from this asset in the future, which may include carbon credit schemes.” Leonard adds that the PPF considers the potential for certain projects to generate carbon credits. Avery from the APG notes this investment counts as a “significant positive exposure to carbon sequestration capacity”.

SGV TAKE

The deal is yet more proof that institutional investors are re-evaluating their strategies to focus on assets that are sustainable from both an environmental and financial perspective. Certified forestry projects play a crucial part in the sustainable economy, drive biodiversity improvements and come with ESG benefits for investors. The Forico deal is a vote of confidence in the sector and suggests investor appetite in the space.