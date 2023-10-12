The sustainability insights you need each week, curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Large institutional investors have limited direct control and poor visibility of the most environmentally destructive processes in textile supply chains, according to new research.

Non-profit financial think tank Planet Tracker found that large institutional investors concentrate funding downstream at the retail end, shielding themselves from responsibility for environmental impacts at the upstream level.

This means that the largest stakeholders, primarily brands and investors in developed countries, end up facing less accountability for the most polluting stage of global textile production.

More investment across the whole supply chain is crucial to driving operational sustainability of the fashion industry and protecting the rights of textile workers.

The report Follow the (Money) Thread analysed types of funding sources across a global textile supply chain mapped with over 3,900 companies. It found that, while major asset managers hold around two-thirds of all market capitalisation in garment production, they own less than a quarter in upstream stages such as fibre production and fabric manufacturing. In fact, a fifth of the market cap of equity holders for garment production is in the hands of just four US asset managers – BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Vanguard, Fidelity and State Street (NYSE:STT).

The end of the supply chain, primarily retail and garment production, also attracts more loans from international banks such as JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), HSBC (LSE:HSBA) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), which the report attributes to concerns over risk and the challenge of carrying out due diligence at the manufacturing stages of the value chain.

Richard Wielechowski, senior investment analyst in textiles at Planet Tracker, said: “We find investors operating in the countries where most textiles are consumed are often shielded from the negative environmental impacts that take place before clothing reaches stores.”

“This split is concerning when it is the upstream part which will need to do much of the heavy lifting to change the textile industry to a more sustainable footing. This will require capital and accessing funds at reasonable rates may be a challenge if they do not have exposure to major developed market funders.”

Opaque global chains of pollution

The textile industry generates over 10% of annual greenhouse gas emissions and is one of the most polluting industries worldwide, responsible for toxic dyes and chemicals in water bodies, carbon emissions, large-scale microplastic contamination, deforestation and landfill waste. This is owing to resource-intensive stages of production that consume enough water to meet the annual consumption needs of five million people and over 98 million tons of non-renewable resources, including fossil fuels.

The current supply chain can span multiple continents and manufacturers for a single end product. Over 20% of wastewater worldwide also originates in textile production, and the 92 million tonnes of textile waste being dumped every year are a major problem to address for both the private and the public sectors. The industry is also associated with a range of human rights violations, from sweatshop exploitation to health risks from chemical exposure.

Major brands, however, are taking advantage of the opacity around the reality of textile manufacturing to distance themselves from the polluting activities of suppliers and present a positive brand image. Disclosure requirements have not yet reached the countries that dominate upstream textile supply chain, such as China and India, so the data needs to be collected on a voluntary basis.

Nevertheless, mandatory disclosure is around the corner for many countries and companies that will be soon held accountable. For example, under the EU Due Diligence Directive, companies will have to identify, and where necessary prevent, end or mitigate the negative impact of their activities on human rights and the environment.

What did the report find?

The report found that equity in upstream textile production is dominated by corporates, primarily corporate holding companies and larger conglomerates, while downstream stages are associated with large institutional investors and family holdings. As the largest stakeholders in the fashion industry largely operate downstream, this indicates a lack of investment incentive into greening traditionally polluting upstream operations, for example, tanneries or polyester production.

Planet Tracker also found that US-based investors hold over half of apparel and garment production, and institutions domiciled in US, UK and France control more than 70% of the market cap for retail. As the majority of these institutional investors are based in the US and other developed countries, this also raises the issue of justice as they face less responsibility for upstream activities harming communities in developing countries. The main investors for upstream production are domiciled in China, which holds over 40% of equity capital in each stage.

Due to stricter disclosure requirements, however, even stakeholders at the end-of-chain will no longer be able to escape accountability for harm upstream, such as the poor working conditions that led to the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster and the death of more than 1,000 people in Bangladesh.

According to Wielechowski, these downstream institutional investors also face risks by not investing to make the supply chain more sustainable. He says: “The industry could be pegged as a laggard in the race to net zero and take a reputational hit or even face regulation as a result.” One example is the fast fashion retailer Boohoo’s share price falling drastically in 2020 after allegations of slave labour.

He adds: “If some do act to green their supply chain, those who don’t risk losing out as consumers shop ethically. Surveys suggest that consumers do want to use their purchasing power to push for better corporate behaviour, so this could be a big win or loss for those who do and don’t invest. A failure to act looks like it may bring the risk of fines and litigation in the future.”

Greening the textile industry

According to the report, institutional investors can play a crucial role in financing the transition towards a sustainable textile supply chain and push companies to be more environmentally responsible. Planet Tracker is calling for increased capital provision where lenders have been less active in upstream stages.

Wielechowski adds: “Whether it’s through proxy voting or investment decisions, it’s imperative institutional investors and asset managers push brands to take ownership of the environmental harms across value chains.”

The report emphasises that equity investors can enforce this change through investment decisions and proxy voting, which allows investors to vote on textile equities spanning the globe without hindrance. Linking sustainability performance to executive compensation is another solution. Moreover, fixed-income investors could use sustainability covenants, or clauses in financial instruments that require issuers to progress towards a particular sustainability target or face increased interest if they fail.

SGV TAKE

The report highlights that one hurdle to the sustainable transition of the textile industry is a relative lack of investment in the upstream, where the most polluting activities take place. Considering end-of-chain investments safer is a short-term view as disclosure rules become more stringent and the risks of climate litigation increase. Institutional investors should invest across the supply chain not only to drive operational sustainability but also to protect themselves from future risks.