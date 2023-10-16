Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carbon markets in evolution as NatureFinance releases TNFD guidance

This week's investment roundup looks at the continued evolution of the carbon markets with new players entering the stage, research approaching sovereign debt from a nature lens and how the market may be taking a different direction from the political agenda when it comes to ESG.
By Giulia Bottaro
16 October 2023, 06:00 Updated: 16 October 2023, 11:38
© Shutterstock / Lane V. EricksonIndustrial facilities spew polluting smoke into the atmosphere.
Carbon markets continue to evolve

Despite the raft of criticism, it is undeniable that the voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) have a role to play in supporting the global transition to net zero. In fact, scrutiny is welcome to ensure that their processes are updated to ensure effectiveness and transparency.

New tools are supporting the VCMs in their evolution. Kita, the carbon insurance specialist and Lloyd’s of London coverholder, is providing the clients of its Carbon Purchase Protection Cover insurance with the option to receive insurance claims in carbon credits.

In what is believed to be among the first-of-its-kind in the insurance industry, paying insurance claims in replacement carbon credits is intended to give carbon buyers and investors more flexibility in risk management options and greater confidence in meeting their high-integrity net zero targets.

Kita has secured Letters of Intent from Everland, Pachama, Vertree and Respira to be founding members of a dedicated Carbon Supplier Pool which will provide replacement carbon credits in the event of a claim.

Meanwhile, one way for established names to adapt to the new trends is by acquiring smaller players with the right expertise. This week, MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) agreed to acquire Trove Research, a specialist data, analysis and advisory firm specialised in carbon markets, for an undisclosed sum. It focuses exclusively on tracking corporate climate commitments and providing high-quality data and insights into the VCM through a single, unified platform.

Henry Fernandez, chairman and chief executive of MSCI, said: “The voluntary carbon market has a key role to play in helping the world achieve net-zero emissions while helping our clients navigate the transition. Trove Research offers unique data and insights on how the market works and what can be done to improve it. By combining these tools with our integrated franchise, diverse client base, and wide range of capabilities, MSCI will strengthen its position as a leading provider of climate related investment solutions.”

As more markets globally explore the use of credits, Saudi Arabia has announced that its domestic market mechanism for carbon credits, Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism (GCOM), will come into force next year. GCOM will be accessible to all entities within the country, offering an incentive for developing activities in emissions reduction and removal to reach the Kingdom’s 2060 net zero target.

Looking at sovereign debt with a nature lens

As firms figure out how to approach the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, NatureFinance has published a new report providing tailored guidance for financial institutions on the risks and opportunities that can be accessed through nature-related disclosures, particularly in relation to sovereign debt and credit enhancement. Coming on the back of the launch of the TNFD recommendations in September 2023, it identifies sovereign debt as “the bedrock upon which market participants depend for a reference interest rate”.

Market uses ESG metrics despite US debate

The political debate over ESG continues across the US as different states approach it in their own way. KBRA has compiled research on the ESG regulatory initiatives of the four largest states: California, Texas, Florida, and New York.

As of August 2023, 37 states were pursuing regulation to restrict ESG investing, including Texas and Florida, while 19 states were encouraging it, including California and New York. California has emerged as a sustainability leader; one of its latest initiatives was in September 2023 to require public companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the divide on ESG, the Financial Exclusions Tracker released earlier this month shows that most companies are excluded by investors and banks due to links to fossil fuels, weapons or tobacco. The tracker, established by a coalition of NGOs, lists a total of 4,532 companies that have been excluded by 87 financial institutions in 16 countries. This suggests that the market may be taking a different direction from the political agenda.

