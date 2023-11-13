The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Governments are continuing to drive both investment and demands for credibility in the marketplace.

France has taken a step forward on greenwash, with news that fossil fuel companies can no longer constitute any part of the portfolio in ‘responsible’ investment funds as part of an update to its SRI regulation. Around 1,200 funds, representing more than €770 billion of assets under management, use the label. The update to the standard is due to be published later in November, and come into effect in March 2024

Meanwhile the Dutch regulator is calling for impact disclosure, with a call for reform of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). It says “The SFDR has been an important step forward regarding transparency on sustainability, but disclosures remain difficult to understand and compare.” A recent position paper suggests the launch of three labels to help investors understand the different types of sustainable investment products and how impact can be mad (rather than Article 8 and 9 definitions), proposing transition”, “sustainable” and “sustainable impact”.

It’s worth noting that one of the more interesting pieces of recent news comes from KPMG’s analysis of what’s holding back net zero development. According to its 2023 Net Zero Readiness Report, governments and industry must deliver transformative change on net zero but are currently hamstrung by significant barriers, including global public debt, domestic tensions, increased opposition to decarbonization plans, and the need to guarantee energy supply. This is made worse by ‘green on green’ conflict or the different trade-offs between renewable energy projects and environmental protection.

On an individual country level, meaningful progress is hindered by opposition to measures that are perceived to have a considerable cost to people’s livelihoods. In fast-growing economies, rapidly increasing energy demand is triggering investment in both low carbon and fossil fuel generation, leaving certain countries, such as India, unlikely to reach net zero until 2070, while in China, coal consumption is projected to rise until 2025.

However across the market, investment developments continue apace.

US gets serious about construction materials

In the US, moves are afoot to stimulate investment in new materials. The US General Services Administration (GSA) announced a $2 billion investment, directed to government building construction projects using low-embodied carbon (LEC) materials, including LEC asphalt, concrete, glass and steel.

The investment is part of the Federal Buy Clean Initiative, under which the government is directed to prioritise the use of US-made lower-carbon construction materials in Federal procurement and Federally-funded projects. It follows an executive order signed by Biden in December 2021 outlining a series of goals and initiatives for the US federal government to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, including mandating actions across the government’s buildings, vehicle fleets, procurement activities and operations.

According to the GSA, the investment will help fund more than 150 federal government building projects across over 39 states and regions, that will prioritise the procurement of LEC materials. The identified investments include $767 million for concrete, $464 million for glass, $388 million for steel, and $384 million for asphalt.

Asphalt, concrete, glass and steel are some of the most carbon-intensive construction materials–accounting for nearly half of all U.S. manufacturing greenhouse gas emissions, and representing 98% of the construction materials purchased and funded by the government for its infrastructure investments. By increasing demand for LEC materials, the GSA says these investments will strengthen America’s industrial base, catalyse innovation, and stimulate job growth in industries that produce next-generation materials.

The investment will be funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocates $3.375 billion for GSA to invest in federal buildings to help reduce carbon emissions and catalyse innovation. GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “By incorporating clean construction materials in more than 150 projects across the country, we’re helping create good-paying jobs in the clean manufacturing industries of the future and sending a clear signal that the homegrown market for these sustainable products is here to stay.”

Fund launches to optimise sovereign risk management for ESG

Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has announced the launch of the L&G Future World ESG Emerging Markets Government Bond Local Currency Index Fund, offering investors access to a significantly enhanced sovereign risk ESG framework for the integration of ESG across sovereign debt.

This fund will be followed by the launch of the L&G Future World ESG Developed Markets Government Bond Index Fund and the L&G Future World ESG Emerging Markets Government Bond (USD) Index Fund, in the next few months.

Alongside a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the funds will also incorporate a new proprietary fourth ESG pillar, referred to as “Geopolitical stability/risk”. This risk factor aims to identify risks beyond headline sustainability metrics, which we believe provides a more comprehensive risk assessment of investing in Government debt.

As per research from the World Bank, there is an ingrained income bias that impacts sovereign ESG scores and the fund seeks to eliminate this. The aim is to facilitate a fairer allocation of capital to nations which require debt issuance to advance their economies and reward those countries that are on a path to improving their ESG credentials.

Reporting frameworks continue to evolve

CDP has announced a plan to co-operate with EFRAG in order to drive uptake and understanding of the EU’s sustainability reporting standards. The cooperation is intended to maximise alignment of CDP’s global environmental disclosure platform with the EU’s environmental reporting standards.

CDP and EFRAG will also collaborate on capacity building to support companies globally to prepare for the regulatory requirements. Under the agreement, CDP will explore and implement alignment of its disclosure system with the ESRS as EFRAG provides technical expertise, access and guidance. This collaboration will support the market readiness for quality environmental reporting by accelerating the implementation of the European sustainability reporting standards.

CDP, supported by EFRAG, will begin to offer webinars and detailed technical guidance materials to support companies report on ESRS data points through CDP. Currently used by over 23,000 companies, CDP disclosing companies represent two-thirds of global stock market capitalization and nearly 90% of European market value.

Starting January 2024, the ESRS will apply to around 50,000 businesses and in due course to a significant number of non-EU headquartered businesses, meaning that requesting information in relation to value chains will have to be considered by many companies worldwide.

Covering climate change (ESRS E1), pollution (E2), water and marine resources (E3), biodiversity and ecosystems (E4), and resource use and circular economy (E5), the ESRS represent a very comprehensive and ambitious effort to legally require companies to report wide-ranging data on their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities.

Meanwhile the CFA Institute has launched a climate investing certification, with registrations for the new certificate scheduled to open on 30 November.

Investment firms seeking to adapt to the risks associated with climate change increasingly require staff with specific climate analysis skills, and this new certificate meets that market demand.

Incorporating practical and applied skills from practitioners based across the globe, the certificate aims to provide financial professionals with climate-related investment expertise. This discipline is growing rapidly as investors seek to account for climate-related factors in their investment decision-making processes.

The new certificate addresses this knowledge and skills gap, helping analysts and portfolio managers to integrate climate considerations into valuation and portfolio construction processes across asset classes.

Further support for market engagement is also being encouraged through the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which has announced the upcoming launch of the Sustainability Innovation Lab (SIL), in partnership with the IFRS Foundation as its Convening Partner. The SIL is being established to enable companies to meet their evolving sustainability disclosure requirements, fostering professional development, training, practical solutions and innovative thinking.

The SIL will bring together global and local partners to advance capabilities for reporting using the GRI Standards and the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards. Given that 81% of listed companies in Asia-Pacific report with GRI, and the strong interest from the region in adopting the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Standards, the SIL will be based in Singapore (where a launch event takes place on 20 November), and will be supported by offices throughout Asia, initially.

Through the SIL, representatives of GRI, the ISSB and other key stakeholders will collaborate to identify emerging sustainability disclosure topics, developing concepts, best practices and data-driven solutions. It will also provide capacity building within supply chains that are being asked to meet new information demands.

The goal of the SIL is to support stakeholders and all market participants on their disclosure journeys, guiding them to address disparities in sustainability reporting requirements while supporting the further harmonisation of the reporting landscape at the global level. It will seek to streamline the process for companies that report on a multi-stakeholder basis.

Impact investment is gaining increasing traction

Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR & Co Inc) has completed raising $2.8 billion for its second global impact fund dedicated to investments that advance the Sustainable Development Goals. KKR is a founding signatory to the Operating Principles for Impact Management. The Impact Principles provide a reference point against which the impact management systems of funds and institutions may be assessed. They draw on emerging best practices from a range of asset managers, asset owners, asset allocators, and development finance institutions.

The Fund is the successor fund to the first KKR Global Impact Fund. G lobal Impact contributes to the SDGs by investing in companies where financial performance and positive societal impact are aligned, with a focus on four key investment themes: Climate Action, Sustainable Living, Lifelong Learning, and Inclusive Growth. These themes seek to address critical and locally-relevant challenges, including climate change and its consequences, reliance on non-renewable resources and increasing waste, lack of access to quality education and the widening skills gap, and social and economic inequality.

“Globally, there is increased urgency to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges, such as the energy transition, supply chain resiliency, digitization and a shortage of skilled workers. For example, analysis by KKR Global Impact portfolio company Lightcast found that the skills requested for the average U.S. job have changed 37% since 2016, requiring a significant acceleration of upskilling1,” said Ken Mehlman, KKR Partner and Co-Head of KKR Global Impact. “We believe our Global Impact strategy is well-positioned to invest behind these macro tailwinds.”

Investor focus on deforestation concerns

Nature loss is one of the most severe risks humanity faces over the next decade according to the World Economic Forum, and is considered a significant systematic risk.

US financial services group Fidelity has doubled down on its commitments to action on deforestation, with the publication of its Nature Roadmap. This outlines the company’s approach to integrating nature into its sustainable investment and stewardship processes, which includes a pledge including a pledge to begin voting against companies that fail to meet expectations on deforestation-related practices and disclosure from 2024.

The new voting policy follows the signing by Fidelity at the 2021 COP26 UN climate conference of the Financial Sector Commitment Letter on Eliminating Commodity-Driven Deforestation, committing to use engagement and stewardship towards a best efforts goal to eliminate forest-risk agricultural commodity-driven deforestation activities in investment strategies by 2025.

The firm is also a foundation member and signatory of the Finance for Biodiversity pledge, a collaboration of more than 150 financial institutions representing more than $22 trillion in assets under management, committed to protect and restore biodiversity through their financing activities and investments, sharing knowledge; engage with companies, assess impact, set targets and reporting publicly on these activities before 2025.

Jenn-Hui Tan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Fidelity International said: “The loss of natural capital is a systematic risk to capital markets, and as such, prioritising and contributing to the health and preservation of our biodiversity and ecosystems is essential.

“The launch of our Nature Roadmap, along with the application of our deforestation voting principles and guidelines, demonstrates our commitment to natural capital conservation, setting out the approach we have chosen and articulating the broad range of tools we have at our disposal to integrate nature in our investment and stewardship processes.

“We seek to make a difference not only through direct corporate dialogue but in collaboration with the industry through system-wide stewardship, helping to shape an enabling policy and regulatory environment which places a fair value on natural capital and the ecosystem services from which we all benefit.”