Bond markets a haven for polluters

Despite the knowledge that no new oil and gas can be exploited if the world is to stay on track for net zero 2050, global banks continue to finance expansion.

Banks continue to finance fossil fuel expansion in the bond market.

While many banks are committing to net zero in certain parts of their operations, few are addressing their financed emissions.

Stronger action from the financial sector will be necessary to reach global sustainability goals.

In September 2023 the International Energy Agency said there was no need for new oil and gas, following up on its 2021 report. Yet Reclaim Finance analysis shows that fossil fuel developers have raised over €1 trillion from the global bond markets since the Paris climate agreement – and 50% of financing for fossil fuel developers comes from bond markets.

A new report from Reclaim Finance identified the banks and investors behind the five biggest fossil fuel bonds issued in 2023. It analysed the five biggest bonds issued by fossil fuel developers in 2023, which together helped raise more than $12 billion for fossil fuel expansion.

As banks increasingly restrict project-level finance to fossil fuel development, Reclaim Finance warns the bond market has become a safe haven for easy access to fossil fuel finance. As such, it is calling on banks and investors to immediately stop investing in and structuring bonds issued by fossil fuel developers.

Which banks are facilitating fossil fuel expansion?

A new analysis of the five biggest fossil fuel bonds issued this year on behalf of BP (LSE:BP), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Eni (BIT:ENI) and Greensaif Pipelines Bidco, shows that big US, European and Asian banks and investors are still participating in the financing of new fossil fuel projects via hidden bond deals, with the ones identified raising more than $12 billion.

Reclaim Finance identified 40 bonds issued by fossil fuel developers between January and 12 September 2023 using data on the Bloomberg terminal. The banks involved in the five biggest fossil fuel bonds include Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (LSE:BARC), BNP Paribas (PAR:BNP), BPCE-Natixis, Citi (NYSE:C), Credit Agricole (EPA:ACA), Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBK), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), HSBC (LSE:HSBA), JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Mizuho, RBC (TOR:RY) and Societe Generale (EPA:GLE).

Fossil fuel developers have increasingly looked to the bond market, which seems to have become a financial haven for polluters. Banks play a crucial role behind the scenes by structuring the bonds, which are then bought by investors, who are the effective lenders to the companies. While banks rarely report on their involvement in issuing bonds, the briefing identifies key big banks behind the big five deals.

These include BNP Paribas’s involvement in the bonds issued by Greensaif Pipelines and BP; Citi’s involvement in the Greensaif Pipelines, Conoco Phillips and BP bonds; and JP Morgan’s involvement in Greensaif Pipelines, BP, Conoco Phillips and Duke Energy. The briefing also highlights the biggest bondholders in these deals, including abrdn, BlackRock, Vanguard, Invesco and DeutscheBank.

The findings come after the Toxic Bonds Network published its ‘Dirty Thirty’ list, compiling the top thirty fossil fuel companies funding their expansion on the bond market.

Growing risk of greenwash

Without robust policies and because of the opaque complex structures used for some of these transactions, there is a risk of greenwashing as some investors can end up including them in ESG funds, as happened with a GreenSaif bond. According to the report, part of the Eni bond included in the analysis was sold to investors as a ‘sustainability-linked bond’, despite Eni being one of the biggest fossil fuel developers in Europe.

Lara Cuvelier, sustainable investment campaigner at Reclaim Finance said: “The bond markets have become a safe haven for fossil fuel developers looking for cash. Banks and investors are turning a blind eye to the activities financed by new bonds. But they are nevertheless responsible for financing new fossil fuel projects that lock us into ever more carbon emissions. The IEA has made it clear: there is no room for new fossil fuel projects in a net zero world. It is time for banks and investors to tighten their policies and stop exacerbating climate change.”

Banks and investors appear to have a blind spot when it comes to their climate policies and the bonds issued by oil and gas developers. While 12 of the big banks have policies in place to no longer issue bonds for most coal developers, only two banks (La Banque Postale and Danske Bank) have adopted similar policies for oil and gas.

Only a handful of investors have policies to stop investing in companies developing new oil and gas facilities. Reclaim Finance called on banks and investors to introduce robust sector policies that restrict their support for fossil fuel companies, especially for bonds issued by fossil fuel developers.

SGV TAKE

While it is a continuing concern that the financial markets are enabling the oil and gas sector to finance new fields, refine and expand the global fossil fuels market, it is not in this alone. Insurers continue to provide support for such projects and governments are backing off their commitments to net zero. Looking at the UK’s opening of new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, the world seems to be moving in the wrong direction on climate change.