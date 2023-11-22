Europe’s top banks risk greenwashing accusations: ShareAction

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

ShareAction warns that Europe’s largest 20 banks risk being accused of greenwashing due to a lack of transparency around their green finance activity.

ShareAction said that banks’ green finance targets and disclosures are not fit for purpose and could lead to misleading claims.

The opaque nature of banks’ green finance targets makes it “impossible” to tell whether the 20 banks are committed to financing a green energy future.

Lenders must be held accountable to ensure that the capital needed for the sustainable transition flows in the right direction.

In the report Green Ambitions, Grey Realities: European Banks’ journey from pledges to practice, ShareAction assessed how the 20 largest listed European banks – headquartered in the EU, the UK, Norway, and Switzerland – set green finance targets and report on green financing. The analysis focuses on banking activities and excludes asset management.

Xavier Lerin, Senior Research Manager at ShareAction, said: “Banks widely promote their green credentials to their customers and shareholders. However there is a structural lack of transparency on what their green finance activities achieve.”

“It remains unclear from what the banks themselves are reporting and in the targets they are setting whether they are actually providing the finance required to transition our economy and mitigate against the most damaging consequences of climate change. Banks must put their money where their mouth is and set clearly scientific targets that illustrate their working, or the public and investors will be left in the dark about how meaningful the contributions they are making to preventing the worst impacts of climate change and adapting our economy for a low carbon future.”

What did the investigation uncover?

ShareAction found a discrepancy between the lenders’ wide promotions of their green finance credentials and the transparency around their actual green finance activity. Even though all the banks investigated have set a target or report in some form on their green finance activity, just four of them – Barclays (LSE:BARC), BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP), ING (AMS:INGA) and Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) – publish partial information on how they have calculated some of their green finance targets.

According to the report, banks frequently include products in their targets which do not lead to more funding going toward green activities, such as sustainable technology development or renewable power generation. For example, BBVA (MCE:BBVA) is meeting its green finance target by collecting deposits, while Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) is doing so by advising clients on mergers and acquisitions.

Many banks also included carbon-intensive energy generation activities in their green financing targets, such as natural gas extraction and certain forms of biomass for power generation.

ShareAction also noted that the lenders apply double standards to reducing emissions and increasing green financing; almost no banks account for their capital markets facilitation – where banks help companies to raise funds such as bonds – in their decarbonisation targets. Almost all lenders include capital markets facilitation in their green finance targets.

Barclays, which declined to comment, is the only bank that includes capital markets in its emissions reduction targets. The report noted that, however, it only counts 33% of its share in a deal, whereas it counts 100% of its share in a deal when it goes toward its green finance target. Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) even accounts for more than 100% of its share, in some cases.

A key discovery of the investigation is that just 35% of banks measured the real impact of their financing, such as the level of renewable energy capacity installed through funding. The research highlights how banks reported even less on whether their green financing was for new assets or already existing projects. In one example uncovered, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) reported that 77% of its 2022 green bond allocation was to already existing projects.

What is green finance?

There is no standard definition of ‘green finance’ – the term can refer to financing provided to activities that are generally considered green, such as renewable energy, or to financing instruments that meet certain standards, such as ICMA’s Green Bond Principles. Some financial institutions use it to describe a range of products, services and strategies intended to achieve environmental goals.

In order to meet global climate goals, countries and businesses need to raise funds that will support the shift to a more sustainable economy. For example, the United Nations Environment Programme estimates that the world needs an extra $194-366 billion per year to finance adaptation measures, while investments in energy transition technologies must more than quadruple to over $5 trillion annually to stay on the 1.5°C pathway. Banks play a critical role in mobilising this capital.

Why do banks need to be held accountable?

Lenders’ efforts to redirect financing away from polluting activities remain insufficient, according to ShareAction. Their green finance targets and disclosures have been scrutinised as much as carbon-related ones and guidance remains limited in this area, making it difficult to see how banks are transitioning from investing in fossil fuels to future green energy solutions.

Most targets are set terms of a specified sum of money, without clear reference to how green finance is expanding relative to the banks’ size, growth, geographic footprint, the weighting of the different sectors it invests in, or its historic financing of the activities driving climate change, so it’s impossible to tell whether their targets represent a ‘fair share’ of their contribution to the net zero transition, the report said.

Various greenwashing cases have put banks’ sustainability claims under the spotlight, and regulatory pressure is intensifying through the roll-out of taxonomies and reporting requirements. Banks must adjust swiftly to this environment and ensure their green finance targets and disclosures are sufficiently robust and transparent, ShareAction noted. The NGO also called on policymakers and standard-setting bodies to establish standards that tackle greenwashing and ensure banks are properly measuring the impact of their financing.

SGV TAKE

Financial institutions are increasingly demanding sustainability disclosures from companies to assess whether they represent a sustainable investment; equally, we must demand transparency from the banks themselves to ensure that capital is flowing in the right direction. ShareAction highlights the need for clear, granular target targets to be reported against on a regular basis – enforcing them will require coordinated efforts with policymakers and regulatory bodies.