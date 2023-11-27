Insurance is an increasing bone of contention for transition

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Governments continue to increase focus on the potential for green growth, as the UK launches a £960 million investment programme. Meanwhile, insurance is going to play a central role in the effective transition to a nature-positive net zero economy, as no projects (and no fossil fuel exploitation) will occur without the appropriate insurance. The EU is currently under fire for failing to make transition plans mandatory for insurers under forthcoming Solvency II regulations, while Lloyds has taken a step forward with the launch of a consultation on the transition.

UK government sets out its own response to the IRA

Major plans to speed up connections and rapidly increase capacity on the electricity grid have been set out alongside £960 million investment in green industries – strengthening UK energy security and delivering long term savings for families and businesses.

The package of measures is intended to support economic growth and “further cement the UK as one of the best countries in the world to invest in renewables, bringing forward investment by building network infrastructure faster and speeding up grid connections”.

Communities hosting new power infrastructure could benefit directly with lower electricity bills and money for projects in their local areas. They will have the power to decide how this is spent, for example on apprenticeships, energy efficiency measures, local parks or community energy generation. Properties closest to new transmission infrastructure will potentially receive up to £1,000 a year off electricity bills over 10 years.

The government has also committed £960 million to the Green Industries Growth Accelerator, which will accelerate advanced manufacturing capacity in key net zero sectors, including offshore wind, networks, carbon capture, usage and storage, hydrogen and nuclear.

As demand for renewables grows, with international competition across supply chains, the government is making sure the UK has the right conditions for further investment and growth. As a result of the UK’s global leadership in clean technologies, including the flagship Contracts for Difference scheme and the £20 billion recently committed to develop carbon capture, usage and storage, the UK has attracted £200 billion since 2010. A further £100 billion is expected by 2030, supporting up to 480,000 skilled jobs across the country.

The new package announced at the Autumn Statement is expected to bring forward £90 billion of investment over the next 10 years and will ensure the country’s infrastructure is fit for the green industries of the future.

Yet not everyone is happy. UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) chief executive James Alexander said: “The size and scale of commitments made today still fall short of a sufficiently comprehensive response to the U.S Inflation Reduction Act, the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan, and similar initiatives in other jurisdictions. If the UK is to attract the capital needed to lead the global transition to a more sustainable future, creating jobs and economic prosperity, we must build investor confidence, address greenwashing risks, and tackle more of the UK’s underlying investment barriers. The Chancellor didn’t go far enough.”

EU failure to address the need for transition in insurance

EU policymakers fell short of delivering the regulatory framework needed to hold insurers accountable for the damage they pose to people and the planet. Instead of mandating transition plans with clear emissions targets, the final text only requires most European insurers to develop ‘prudential plans and targets’ to address risks associated with climate change.

Caroline Metz, senior EU policy officer at ShareAction said: “EU policymakers have missed a crucial opportunity to require insurers to break their ties with fossil fuels, the primary driver of climate change. Yesterday’s decision represents a step backward from the transparency rules developed in the past two years, that promised greater accountability for the financial sector’s impact on people and the planet.”

“The Solvency II revision was a golden opportunity to push European insurers to develop robust transition plans with clear emissions reduction targets. However, the compromise, which focuses solely on insurers’ management of transition risks and ignores insurers’ impact, falls well short of what is needed for society and our planet.”

Lloyds is setting out its stall for the next three years

The consultation sets out Lloyd’s proposed approach for the next three years across all areas of sustainability for the market, including underwriting, investments, exposure management and capital and reserving.

The roadmap has been designed to support market participants in evolving and embedding their own sustainability strategies, including navigating evolving regulatory reporting requirements. It also aims to provide greater clarity to all stakeholders on how Lloyd’s will support customers as they respond to a volatile macro-environment, while maintaining decarbonisation and transition progress to support global ambitions to achieve net zero.

The document sets out planned oversight processes and regulatory expectations on climate-related risk management, capital and reserving as well as transition planning. It seeks to provide short-term actionable steps that can be taken, focusing on the areas that matter. The plan will be developed and iterated in response to consultation feedback, and for future years to ensure it remains in line with government policy and regulatory requirements.

Lloyd’s chief executive, John Neal said: “Our aim is to give our market participants greater confidence in setting, embedding and operationalising their own individual climate strategies, through the transition and beyond.”

Lloyd’s is further supporting managing agents in this area by providing guidance on new product areas, publishing thematic reviews on climate change and committing to develop a proof-of-concept for an emissions accounting measurement framework.

The consultation also includes useful resources on managing the transition risk of managing agents’ investment portfolios. In March this year, Lloyd’s launched the Private Impact Fund, for sustainability-focused assets, across themes of Climate Mitigation and Adaptation.

Cascading effect of multinational reporting requirements to hit suppliers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has set a target of reducing Scope 3 emissions 30% by 2030 and net zero by 2040 – a critical commitment considering that 70% of the electronics industry’s average emissions come from the supply chain. Intel’s own Scope 3 emissions have been calculated at 94% of its footprint.

The company recently released its Climate Transition Plan, which builds on 2022’s previously announced commitments. It has made a commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its upstream value chain by 2050, including a commitment to require suppliers to set their own net zero goals.

As multinationals shift their focus towards managing Scope 3 emissions, it will become more and more difficult to operate within the supply chain without internal measure, management and reporting of emissions. That in turn is likely to result in impacts to cost of capital, and level of appeal to investors – and that is going to have an impact across the supply chain.

Support for reporting continues to grow

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has published draft versions of two standards that will be central to how organisations around the world commit to greater accountability for their climate change impacts – for climate change and for transition.

A public comment period is underway to seek global feedback on a proposed new GRI Topic Standard for Climate Change, as well as an updated GRI Energy Standard. Responding to emerging disclosure expectations on climate change, the key focus in the exposure drafts is on how organisations can cut their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and reduce energy consumption, in ways that support the principles of a just transition.

As confirmed in the UNFCCC global stock-take, the world is not on track to meet the Paris Agreement goals, with calls for action to be rapidly accelerated. Given that the credibility of climate change targets and pledges made by organisations is increasingly scrutinized, the exposure drafts ask them to explain how their actions relate to the Paris Agreement’s central aim to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C.

The drafted Climate Change Standard will enable organisations to:

Fully disclose climate change transition and adaption plans and actions;

Detail annual progress on emissions reduction targets; and

Robustly explain and be transparent about their use of carbon credits and GHG removals.

Importantly, it has a new disclosure on the social aspect of climate change, emphasising accountability for impacts on workers, communities and vulnerable groups. It also draws strong parallels between the interconnected topics of climate change and biodiversity.

Meanwhile, the exposure draft for a revised Energy Standard focuses on the ways in which organizations are reducing energy consumption, achieving energy efficiency and sourcing renewable energy – all of which are essential to combat climate change and ensure companies tangibly demonstrate how they are decreasing their carbon footprint.

ESG technology platform Novata has announced its expansion of Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) capabilities available to Novata clients to simplify reporting against European regulatory requirements. The SFDR is an EU regulatory initiative designed to improve transparency in sustainability claims of various investment products.

“SFDR reporting is an evolving process, and the pressure on investors to ensure compliance is high,” said Josh Green, chief operating officer and co-founder at Novata. “While navigating the complexities of SFDR can seem overwhelming, Novata’s comprehensive solution simplifies reporting and makes the process as efficient as possible.”

Carbon markets are evolving

The European Parliament has adopted its position on a new EU certification framework for technological and natural carbon removals to help achieve EU climate neutrality by 2050.

MEPs agreed to set up a system to improve the EU’s capacity to quantify, monitor and verify carbon removals. It should help to increase their use, build trust with stakeholders and industry and counter greenwashing.

MEPs stress that the scheme must be in line with international standards and that a ‘EU registry’ must be set up to ensure transparency, provide information to the public, and avoid the risk of fraud and double counting of carbon removals.

They also see a need to distinguish between the definitions, quality criteria and the rules on carbon removals, carbon farming and carbon storage in products, due to their differences and environmental impact.

Rapporteur Lídia Pereira (EPP, PT) said: “Climate change is already so serious that we cannot rely solely on emissions reductions but also need to remove carbon. This tool makes this possible, as we are advancing with rules to regulate a market that has been plagued by greenwashing, lack of clarity and distrust. Certification will help attract private investment in carbon removal projects, thereby assisting us in our climate transition and furthering Europe’s climate leadership.”

Dubai to start carbon trading

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has announced the introduction of a pilot programme for trading carbon credits, scheduled to debut at COP28. This move positions the financial market at the forefront of climate action as a regulated platform where project capital raising, carbon credit trading and safekeeping are explored in support of the UAE Government’s net zero by 2050 goal.

The pilot will be an integrated platform to explore the trading and use of carbon credits, providing a mechanism to help companies manage unavoidable and residual carbon emissions while pursuing direct decarbonisation strategies. Each carbon credit symbolises a tangible reduction in carbon emissions, with one credit offsetting one ton of CO2 equivalent emissions. DFM will commence the pilot programme for institutional investors who can buy and sell with trading starting from 4 to 8 December 2023, with the offsetting period ending on 10 January 2024.

Green and sustainable bond market continues to thrive

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has placed a green Euro-denominated 500 million 4.5-year bond, which will be used to fund energy efficiency measures. The bond was issued under Ericsson’s Euro Medium Term Note Program (EMTN).

Carl Mellander, Ericsson’s chief financial officer, said: “The successful placement of this green bond confirms the market confidence in Ericsson’s long-term competitiveness and in our strong sustainability ambitions. Issuing the bond is a direct consequence of our work to fully integrate sustainability into our finance operations, including last year’s launch of our Green Financing Framework. The proceeds raised will support R&D investments in enhanced energy performance in both existing and future solutions. This will strengthen operators’ competitiveness and enable further societal climate action through solutions made possible by mobile connectivity.”

Brazil has launched its inaugural $2 billion sustainable sovereign bond, a seven-year benchmark called GLOBAL 2031 ESG that will mature in 2031. The sustainable bond’s interest coupon is 6.25% p.a. – payment of which occurs on 18 March and 18 September each year. The issuance was carried out at a price that corresponds to 98.572% of its face value.

According to Brazil’s Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad, the result is quite significant. “It’s the first time that Brazil has issued this type of bond –– and it achieved 6.5% per year. This means an implicit spread of 180 points. Why is this relevant? Because this spread is generally paid for investment grade countries. So it is relevant, because it means the international market is recognizing Brazil as an investment grade country,” said Haddad.

Germany energy company EnBW Group has issued two tranches of green notes with an aggregate principal amount of €1.5 billion.

The first tranche has a principal amount of €650 million, a six-and-a-half-year term and a fixed coupon of 3.850%. The second tranche has a principal amount of €850 million, a ten-and-a-half-year term and a fixed coupon of 4.300%.

EnBW intends to use an amount equivalent to the net proceeds of the notes to finance and/or refinance eligible green projects in accordance with the Green Financing Framework of EnBW Group. The notes of both tranches were admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested €20 million in debut Eurobonds issued by Bank Polska Kasa Opieki, also known as Bank Pekao, by participating in its €500 million public placement of senior non-preferred bonds, to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This is Bank Pekao’s first international and first green bond issuance.