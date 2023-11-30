The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The upcoming COP28 is a potential inflection point for climate action, with an opportunity for implementation and the scaling up of ambition offset by growing concern about the potential capture of the process by the fossil industry, determined to slow the transition.

Finance is going to underpin every element of the negotiations, however, because world leaders will need to identify who is providing and who is receiving the funding.

What comes out of COP is going to be the end result of a series of trade-offs and different interests, probably driven by what different parties can reasonably expect in terms of finance.

The four key points of the Presidency are meant to be: fast-tracking a just, orderly, and well-managed energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people, lives and livelihoods, and underscoring everything with full inclusivity.

COP28 is going to be a double-track conference addressing the ongoing technical negotiations (such as finalising details of the carbon markets) and implementation – what is actually going to be done on the ground to help us reach the Paris goals set in 2015.

The key areas of focus are mitigation, adaptation and resilience, finance and collaboration, or the capacity building and means of implementation. But, in many ways, it’s a focus on finance because, while we need to decide what should be done in the end it’s how we pay for action – who pays for what and how – that is the key crunch point.

What makes this year’s negotiations so important is that, according to the State of Climate Action 2023 report, the world is failing to meet critical climate goals with only one indicator on track to meet 2030 goals. Renewable energy now dominates new energy capacity but fossil fuels still account for around 80% of the energy supply – a figure that hasn’t really changed in a long time.

We need to cut global emissions by 43% by 2030, 60% by 2035 and 86% by 2050 – and this is from 2019 levels. The results of the Global Stocktake have identified where action needs to be taken.

Changing the energy system could provide almost three-quarters of the needed reduction but, given that emissions continue to rise, this seems an almost impossible challenge. We need to change industry and transport, increase efficiency, change operational and logistical models and protect and reserve forests and nature. This itself opens up the potential for synergies with work being done under the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), agreed in 2022.

Finance is going to underpin every element of the negotiations, because it’s going to be a trade-off between where you’re getting money from and who’s giving it to who and what for.

Carbon markets

One of the big technical issues to be resolved is the details of the carbon markets. This year has seen significant controversies about the voluntary carbon markets, especially with reference to REDD+ projects, but the COP will be focused on the details of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Article 6 has three main approaches, which are usually referred to by the paragraphs in which they appear – Article 6.2, Article 6.4 and Article 6.8.

Article 6.2 is an accounting framework that supports internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or ITMOs. These are beginning to be deployed but there are still challenges around how to transfer these emission reductions – how action in one country can be used in another – as well as issues around double counting. There are also questions about whether or not they might be able to be revoked if there’s a problem in the granting countries’ own decarbonisation plans.

The second is Article 6.4., which is effectively a replacement for the carbon development mechanism (CDM), called the Sustainable Development Mechanism under Paris. This will be the compliance market for carbon credits, trading through specific projects and activities. It is hoped that the rules would be finalised at COP28, but the guidance was only released a week or so before the beginning of the summit.

The last, Article 6.8, is focused on non-market approaches and strategies, which is the idea that the markets don’t actually have to be the only solution, and that there are other ways of collaborating that might prove beneficial. Discussions around the details of Article 6 are likely to continue to be controversial, especially around biodiversity and the protection of forests – there is an expectation that Brazil’s views will be interesting.

Loss and damage

This is one of the most critical areas in terms of rebuilding trust between the Global North and South. There has been a funding and policy gap where funding has been available for mitigation, and a very small amount for adaptation, but little to nothing in funding how to avoid the impacts and costs of unavoidable climate change.

An agreement was reached earlier this year, about which few seem particularly happy. There was recognition that much of the fund needs to be provided via grants, but a window was left open for new innovative financial approaches. It was also left open as to who would pay into the fund – not just the Global North but also petrostates.

The agreement to base the fund at the World Bank (such as the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund) has been a challenge for many in the Global South, given historical tensions. There is, however, a general sense that it is not worth trying to open up discussion again if the details are to be finalised this year.

Observers will look for announcements on who is going to pay into the fund: historic richer nations of course, but maybe China, Saudi Arabia or the UAE itself. There is also going to be interest in innovative finance, especially around the Bridgetown Initiative and the potential to use international financing mechanisms to scale financial flows. As part of its Mega Forces analysis, the Blackrock Investment Institute suggested that reform of the multilateral development banks could see emerging markets benefit to the tune of up to £200 billion a year.

Of course, the underlying contention is: where and how will such funds be spent? The potential overlap with adaptation or humanitarian aid or even disaster risk reduction is bound to become an issue.

The outcome of these discussions is going to be fundamental to a wider perception of whether or not the COP process can address justice and equity in a useful way.

This closely relates to the ongoing discussions around the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA). One of the most important things here will be to identify standardised indicators and metrics, which should help to drive more accessible public finance or philanthropy. There is a lot of contention around measurement, as to what scale, do we set process targets or look to outcomes but in the end such metrics are not likely to change any interest from private finance.

UNEP’s most recent report on the adaptation finance gap identified a shortfall of between $194-366 billion per year. That lack of capital must be addressed if the climate goals are to be achieved.

Climate finance

The central figure for climate finance is the $100 billion a year in climate finance promised in 2009 from developed to developing countries. This has proved a major challenge and, although it has been claimed that the goal will be met this year, three years late, the failure has fractured trust between the different negotiation groups.

There are major challenges in how climate finance is accessed and deployed and, in many cases, countries are unable to access capital at a scale necessary to finance greener development plans, and are turning to the exploitation of domestic oil and gas resources. This plays into the discussions on fossil fuel dependence and development, the reform of the international financial architecture, adaptation and loss and damage but the key outcome for climate finance is going to be the goal set post 2025 and new approaches for how finance will or can be deployed at scale.

Just what mechanisms will be agreed moving forward is going to be critical, as the Paris Agreement talks about the ‘means of implementation’. Unfortunately, it is still a contested term, with the ongoing shift from grant to concessional finance a concern for many of the least developed countries.

There is this growing awareness of just how much money the net zero transition is going to cost and how intertwined that transition will be with where we are with the Global Stocktake today in terms of adaptation, how it fits in with the COP’s introduction of a focus on food and agriculture.

This question about how to finance the transition, and what industries and sectors will need to be redesigned, signals the discussion about the exploitation of fossil fuels.

Fossil fuel controversy

The debate around the potential phase-down or phase-out of fossil fuels, whether that be direct or unabated, has become louder. This was exacerbated by the appointment of the head of the UAE’s energy company ADNOC as president of COP.

While the current COP may be taking place in an oil state, it is other countries that perhaps are of most concern. The five countries responsible for over half of the world’s planned oil and gas field developments from now until 2050 are the US, Canada, Norway, Australia, and the UK. There is a responsibility all parties need to shoulder and take action to move the conversation forward in a climate-positive way.

Expanding beyond the limits of greenhouse gases

Which brings us on to nature and biodiversity finance. There is a lot of talk about biodiversity credits and even the potential for offsets. It wouldn’t be easy to structure a market similar to the carbon markets, mainly because biodiversity in one region cannot simply replicated or replaced elsewhere. But there is enormous scope for new approaches, from landscape finance, conservation approaches, debt for nature swaps and more.

We cannot adapt to climate change without addressing nature and 95% of our food comes from topsoil. This reminds us that, without a biodiverse nature framework and function, we won’t have resilience to climate change or even a food system.

This brings up to the growing awareness of the connection between the central treaties that came out of the Rio Conference: the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Convention for Biological Diversity and the Convention to Combat Desertification.

The issues underpinning these agreements are so fundamentally interconnected that it’s really hard to look at them distinctly – any decision implemented under one will have a knock-on effect on the others. For example, if you’re looking for a nature adaptation under the GGA, how can you possibly have that separate from the biodiversity framework and nature?

One of the expected outcomes of this COP is statements from both the COP and GBF teams on ways to work together. There’s the possibility of movement on developing a common framework, but nobody quite knows what that’s going to look like.

What comes out of COP is going to be the end result of a series of trade-offs and different interests, probably driven by what different parties can reasonably expect in terms of finance. If they don’t get access to what they need, many parties are set to be disappointed.