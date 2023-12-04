COP28: what’s happened so far?

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

We catch up on the latest developments from the UN’s climate negotiations at COP28.

The first few days of COP28 have seen a number of landmark announcements on critical topics that have been left out of prior discussions.

Food, agriculture and human health have been officially recognised as priority issues, worthy of their own declarations and significant financial commitments.

Drafted proposals for the phase-out of fossil fuels, combined with a more holistic approach than has been seen in previous years, suggest that this year’s COP could be a turning point.

Just a few days into COP28, negotiations are well underway in Dubai. With decisions expected on a number of critical issues, from the mitigation of methane emissions to the provision of climate finance, it is unlikely there will be a dull moment.

Already, world leaders have attended a series of high-level events to draft their response to the Global Stocktake report on their lack of process to date. Featuring a call for a “phasedown/out” of fossil fuels, the draft has evoked a cautious sense of hope among those concerned for the planet.

Of course, the matter is unlikely to be settled so easily, with countries including the host nation itself likely to stand in opposition. Until a final statement is published, there is no way of knowing how things will play out.

This is not to say that the past couple of days have passed by without any noteworthy announcements. From a first-time focus on food and agriculture to financial commitments to nature’s protection, there are several themes to explore.

First-time focus on food and agriculture

On the second day of COP28, food and agriculture were placed in the spotlight. The UAE Declaration was signed by 134 world leaders in total, establishing the need to address agriculture’s emissions while protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers who live on the frontlines of climate change. Technical support will be provided by the newly established Technical Cooperation Collaborative, members of which have pledged more than $200 million in funding.

“The Emirates Declaration represents a major shift in mindset,” said Wanjira Maithai, managing director at the World Resources Institute. “The global food system – which accounts for a third of emissions and is highly vulnerable to climate impacts – is now on the climate agenda and the countdown to action has begun.”

“Governments must immediately include food & agriculture into national climate plans – this means concrete actions, targets, timetables and finance to get fossil fuels out of our food system, promote more diverse and nature friendly farming, support small-scale producers and reduce methane.”

Furthermore, over $2.5 billion has been committed to the strengthening of food security while simultaneously combatting climate change, including a $200 million partnership between the UAE Government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The UAE has also joined forces with the World Business Council on Sustainable Development and the Boston Consulting Group to launch the Action Agenda on Regenerative Landscapes. Together, the partners will mobilise $2.2 billion in future investment to scale up the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices. Harnessing the influence of leading food and agricultural companies, they hope to see 160 million hectares of farmland converted by 2030.

Prioritising climate-resilient healthcare

The very next day, COP28 marked another first with the signing of the UAE Declaration on Climate and Health. Organised by the convention’s Presidency in collaboration with the World Health Organization and UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Declaration has now been endorsed by 123 separate countries.

In signing the Declaration, participating countries have agreed to integrate human health considerations into their climate commitments and accelerate the development of climate-resilient, sustainable and equitable health systems. A suite of financial pledges have been announced, including $300 million from the Global Fund, $100 million from the Rockefeller Foundation and £54 million from the UK.

Based on its finding that a warmer climate could lead to at least 21 million additional deaths by 2050, the World Bank has launched an extensive new programme to assess the needs of different countries and invest in effective solutions. Its priorities include developing warning systems, the ‘climate-proofing’ of healthcare facilities and improving service delivery and worker capacity.

Mobilising finance for nature’s protection

Acknowledging the interconnections between climate change and the natural world, the Presidency and its partners have announced a series of ambitious plans with the initial goal of securing $1.7 billion for conservation and restoration over the course of two years.

The UAE intends to contribute $100 million, including an initial $30 million towards the Ghanaian Government’s resilience project. It has also announced a two-year partnership with Brazil to mobilise resources and garner political backing.

Marking the first anniversary since its establishment at COP27, the Forest & Climate Leaders’ Partnership has launched four separate forest-related financing packages for Papua New Guinea, Ghana, the Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo. Among the first major pledges was France’s President Emmanuel Macron, contributing $210 million in total.

Philanthropic organisations have also entered into the fray, with Bloomberg Philanthropies, Builders Vision and Oceankind having committed $250 million to the Ocean Resilience Climate Alliance. The Bezos Earth Fund, meanwhile, has announced a $100 million donation to Pacific Small Island Developing States for the protection of their exclusive economic zones and surrounding waters.

Recognising the value of collaboration, a group of organisations including the Asian Development Bank, the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility and the OPEC Fund have established a ‘Nature Finance Hub’ to mobilise $1 billion from development partners. The group hopes to unlock a further $2 billion in private capital before the end of the decade.

Sovereign finance has its own role to play, with several of the world’s largest multilateral development banks having signed a joint declaration on the credit enhancement of novel financial mechanisms such as debt-for-nature conversions. With the launch of a new global taskforce, they hope to provide long-term fiscal solutions that encourage the conservation of nature without leaving vulnerable countries dependent on international aid.

As more and more money is channelled into nature’s protection, this acknowledgement of vulnerable groups is of the utmost importance. With this in mind, a group of ministers and Indigenous leaders have launched the Equitable Earth Coalition, creating a new standard for voluntary carbon transactions with the explicit goal of ensuring that finance goes directly to Indigenous peoples and local communities.

SGV TAKE

The discussions taking place at COP28 appear to be far more varied than has been seen in recent years. Despite its origins as one of three Conventions intended to deliver a sustainable future, COP has traditionally taken a narrower approach to focus largely on greenhouse gas emissions and their impact on the climate.

Now, however, we are seeing all sorts of topics being brought to the table. From food and agriculture to healthcare, nature and indigenous voices, it seems that the interconnections between the environment, society and the global economy are gradually regaining their recognition.

As negotiations continue, these interconnections are worth bearing in mind. Just as one problem can exacerbate others, a targeted solution can have a rippling effect. For those who feel incapable of making a difference, there is always an opportunity to do some good in the world and collaborate with others to maximise its positive impacts.