Growing investor demand for green buildings remains unmet

A report by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) found that, although occupier and investor demand for sustainable buildings continues to grow, factors including inaccurate carbon accounting are holding the sector back.

The RICS found that the industry faces several barriers in the green transition, from high initial costs and anxiety over investment returns to the uncertainty surrounding net zero definitions.

The built environment is responsible for almost 40% of global carbon emissions and is currently on track to single-handedly push global temperatures above the 1.5°C limit of the Paris Agreement.

Given that the sector’s progress to date has been gradual at best, governments and companies need to urgently prioritise accurate carbon accounting and emissions reductions.

In its 2023 Sustainability Report, RICS surveyed over 4,600 professionals operating across 36 different countries and found that, while investors and occupiers are showing an increased interest in sustainable buildings, the sector’s transition is being impeded by factors including a lack of concrete legislature and the inaccuracy of current carbon accounting.

“We are making progress but not enough to reach net zero by 2050. Indeed, the picture is one of an industry reluctant to pursue a lower-carbon future,” said Tina Paillet, president-elect at RICS.

The foundation for net zero

The built environment generates a colossal 37% of global carbon emissions and accounts for over 50% of the demand for extracted materials, a figure only expected to increase as the global construction output is forecast to grow by 42% by 2030.

This includes both operational emissions – those that are generated through heating, lighting, cooling and energy use – as well as the ‘embodied’ carbon footprint of the materials and construction processes across its entire lifecycle.

Although embodied carbon accounts for over 11% of global emissions, the green buildings movement has historically focused on the cutting of operational carbon. Now, with mandatory disclosures on the rise, the importance of conducting whole-life carbon emission assessments including embodied carbon has started to take centre stage.

Without scaling action to upgrade buildings by 2030, the world will struggle to achieve net zero by 2050. According to the UN-backed Marrakech Partnership, the sector needs to cut its emissions by 50% before 2030 if this global goal is to be achieved.

Demand for green buildings rises

According to RICS, the demand for green buildings has continued to rise among both investors and occupiers in every world region surveyed.

The analysis also suggests that the increasing introduction of government policies may be playing a “critical role” in driving this trend. For example, the European Union has implemented several policies such as the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, which requires any new buildings to generate net zero emissions from 2028.

Following the launch of this policy, the bloc reported the most dramatic change: 73% of contributors suggested that investor demand for green buildings rose to some extent in 2023. The global average for investor sentiment was 44%, with the Americas at the bottom of the pile.

Several barriers are holding back effective transition

The survey’s respondents cited concerns about capital costs and returns on investment as being the main barrier to change, rather than lack of knowledge. In the UK, for example, uncertainty surrounding the Energy Performance Certification (EPC) reform is affecting sentiment.

“This focus on profit over principles is increasingly out-of-step with the commitments of other sectors, governments and societies,” Paillet said. “If we do not volunteer to do more and faster, we may find ourselves forced, with less choice about the steps we take.”

Nearly a third of industry professionals said that the lack of common standards and definitions of green buildings remains a crucial barrier to investment. This is supported by the conclusions of a previous report by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and Arup, which found that a lack of stringent national policies or a globally consistent definition of net zero forms a foundational obstacle to climate action.

OShockingly, over 43% of respondents globally reported that they do not measure the embodied carbon of their projects, indicating that a large chunk of emissions is still hidden. Even when carbon is properly measured, the report found little evidence to suggest that it has any real impact on the choices of materials and components. Indeed, less than one-fifth of contributors reported that their organisations put a price on their carbon emissions. Moreover, only 18% of the surveyed built environment professionals thought investors cared about the adaptability and resilience of buildings to climate change, suggesting a disconnect on this front.

Solutions towards a net-zero built environment sector

According to RICS, robust and reliable measurement of carbon emissions must become common practice. This includes using standards such as its new Whole Life Carbon Assessment Standard, which is intended to give greater visibility of embodied, operational, and user-related carbon, or the International Cost Management Standard.

“What we can measure, we can then manage – understanding the scale and scope of emissions is a key first step,” Paillet explained. “However, all built and natural environment professionals have a role to play.”

The report also advised to use education programmes, such as the CIC Climate Action Plan Toolkit’s Education and Training Workstream, to help professionals build up competencies on sustainability and make use of the latest industry standards. In doing so, they may be able to reduce the risk of low ROI, with research suggesting that green-rated buildings actually tend to earn a market premium.

Ultimately, RICS acknowledges that the government must play a central role in steering action, for example by setting science-based national targets, mandating the assessment of embodied carbon, developing public-private partnerships to close data gaps, and setting minimum energy performance and efficiency standards for commercial real estate.

SGV TAKE

If the built environment does not effectively address its sizeable footprint, the world’s net zero journey will grind to a halt. Governments and companies must address the identified barriers and prioritise the sector’s transition, for example by setting stringent legislative frameworks and understanding the risks and opportunities of addressing climate change.