Climate finance grows, but more transparency is needed

The COP28 negotiations continue, as a battle rages about the extent to which nature actions should be included in climate action. Despite over 100 countries committing to the phase out of fossil fuels, there is little hope that the final text will reflect that phrasing.
By Felicia Jackson
11 December 2023, 06:00 Updated: 11 December 2023, 10:58
As SG Voice has pointed out, finance and investment underpins all the key discussions at COP28, and there have been some interesting announcements. According to the COP28 Presidency, over $83 billion in climate finance was raised in the first half of the conference. This included the first ever declarations on food systems transformation and health, plus declarations on renewable energy and efficiency, as well as initiatives to decarbonise heavy emitting industries.

The Presidency facilitated a historic agreement to operationalise and capitalise funding for Loss and Damage, supporting those on the front lines of the climate crisis with $792 million already pledged to date.  $3.5 billion in new money was announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund (GCF), $134 million announced toward the Adaptation Fund;  $129.3 million announced toward the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDC) ; and $31 million to the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF)

The UAE launched a $30 billion catalytic fund, ALTÉRRA, to drive positive climate action. The fund seeks to mobilise an additional $250 billion globally. The UAE also committed $200 million to help vulnerable countries through Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and $150 million to fund water scarcity solutions.  Meanwhile the World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually for 2024 and 2025 to finance climate-related projects. Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) announced a cumulative increase of over $22.6 billion toward climate action.

Pledges made for action that could drive investment shifts

  • The Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge has been endorsed by 130 countries.
  • The COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food, & Climate has received endorsements from 150 countries.
  • The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health has been endorsed by 141 countries.
  • The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate Finance has been endorsed by 13 countries.
  • The Global Cooling Pledge has been endorsed by 66 countries.
  • The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate Relief, Recovery & Peace has been endorsed by 78 countries and 40 organizations.
  • The COP28 UAE Declaration on Hydrogen and Derivates has been endorsed by 37 countries.
  • The COP28 UAE Declaration on Gender-Responsive Just Transitions has been endorsed by 77 countries.
  • The Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) Pledge has been endorsed by 67 countries.
  • The Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter has been endorsed by 52 companies, representing 40% of global oil production.
  • The Industrial Transition Accelerator has been endorsed by 35 companies and six industry associations, including the World Steel Association, International Aluminium Institute, Global Renewable Alliance, Global Cement and Concrete Association, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, International Air Transport Association

Despite the pledges however, there is a concern that many of the agreements talking of mobilisation, and involve plans to leverage further finance, with a distinct lack of clarity about money today.

There are similar problems in a number of areas that still need to be resolved before COP28 ends. Its worth noting for example that agreement on adaptation goals has proved very contentious. Margaret Kim, chief executive at the Gold Standard warned that there were challenges with the text on the Global Goal on Adaptation that was published at COP28 over the weekend.

She said: “The lack of progress toward the Global Goal on Adaptation neglects the growing annual adaptation finance gap of $194-366 billion. The current draft also omits the urgency of action and fails to define the new types of finance we need to promote adaptation investment.

“This text will delay action in favour of acquiring better data – though the climate crisis is having an impact now. While data is important to design precise global targets, this wastes an opportunity for swifter and more ambitious action. It is possible to develop text supporting frameworks that foster the development of better metrics in critical areas such as water, health, agriculture, and ecosystems, while utilising the knowledge of stakeholders in impacted communities.

“Inclusive strategies that combine top-down and bottom-up approaches could drive action now while we define the much-needed Global Adaptation Goal which will serve as the North Star for future adaptation action. With this current draft, we risk letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

Green bond markets hits total of $25 trillion

By the end of Q3 2023, the Climate Bonds Initiative had recorded cumulative volume of $4.2 trillion of green, social, sustainability, and sustainability linked (GSS+) debt in alignment with its screening methodologies (aligned), plus a further $12.7 billion in unscreened bonds bearing the transition label.

News of the milestone came in a new Q3 State of the Market Report sponsored by IFC Green Bond Technical Assistance Program (GB-TAP), which assesses the market outlook for labelled issuance across the globe.

The green label’s lifetime aligned total has passed the $2.5 trillion milestone to reach $2.6 trillion, the social label reached $762.7 billion, the sustainability label stands at $764.2 billion, sustainability-linked debt has a $42.5 billion total and transition accounts for $12.7 billion

The new report details the shape and size of GSS+ debt markets up to the end of Q3 2023. Year-to-date (YTD), aligned GSS+ bonds (including transition) accounted for $618.2 billion, recording a 10% decline as compared to $685.8 billion for the same period in 2022. Despite the decline, aligned GSS+ as a percentage of total issuance volume remains at 5%.

