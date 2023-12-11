Ag subsidies help fuel $7trn of nature damage

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

While the negotiations at COP28 are increasingly fraught, as the extent to which action on nature will be included in climate plans, the UN has released data showing that $7 trillion in capital is fuelling climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises.

Almost $7 trillion per year in government subsidies and private investment – around 7% of global GDP – has a direct negative impact on nature.

Nature-based solutions remain dramatically underfunded, as current public and private finance flows are only $200 billion per year but need to triple by 2030 and quadruple by 2050 to meet climate, biodiversity, and restoration targets.

Realignment of public and private nature-negative finance flows is urgently needed.

Close to $7 trillion is invested globally each year in activities that have a direct negative impact on nature from both public and private sector sources – equivalent to roughly 7% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – according to the latest State of Finance for Nature report released at COP28 by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and partners.

The research found that, in 2022, investments in nature-based solutions totalled approximately $200 billion, but finance flows to activities directly harming nature were more than 30 times larger. It exposes a concerning disparity between the volumes of finance to nature-based solutions and nature-negative finance flows, and underscores the urgency to address the interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation.

“Nature-based solutions are dramatically underfunded. Annual nature-negative investments are over 30 times larger than financing for nature-based solutions that promote a stable climate, and healthy land and nature. To have any chance of meeting the sustainable development goals, these numbers must be flipped – with true custodians of the land, such as Indigenous Peoples, among the chief beneficiaries,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

Five sectors lead on destruction of nature

The findings are based on an analysis of global financial flows, revealing that private nature-negative finance flows amount to $5 trillion annually, 140 times larger than the $35 billion of private investments in nature-based solutions. The five industries channelling most of the negative financial flows – construction, electric utilities, real estate, oil and gas, and food and tobacco – represent 16% cent of overall investment flows in the economy but 43% cent of nature-negative flows associated with the destruction of forests, wetlands, and other natural habitats.

Niki Mardas, executive director of Global Canopy, said: “This year’s report is a stark reminder that continuing with “business as usual” poses a severe threat to our planet, reinforcing the urgent need for a transition to sustainable business practices and to stop the financing of nature destruction. The net is tightening, with increased regulatory pressure in key areas like tackling deforestation, it means that those companies and financial institutions still driving the problem now need to make best use of the excellent data, guidance and frameworks already available to urgently commit to a nature-positive future.”

Government spending on environmentally harmful subsidies in four sectors – agriculture, fossil fuels, fishery, and forestry – is estimated at $1.7 trillion in 2022. Reforming and repurposing environmentally harmful subsidies, particularly to fossil fuels and agriculture, will be critical. Fossil fuel subsidies to consumers alone doubled from $563 billion in 2021 to $1.163 billion in 2022.

Finance gap persists on nature and adaptation

The report identifies a significant financing gap for nature-based solutions, with only $200 billion allocated in 2022, led by governments, who contributed 82% ($165 billion), while private finance remains modest at $35 billion (18% of total nature-based solutions finance flows).

To meet the Rio Convention targets of limiting climate change to 1.5°C, as well as the Global Biodiversity Framework target to set aside 30% of land and sea by 2030 and achieve land degradation neutrality, finance flows to nature-based solutions must almost triple from current levels ($200 billion) to reach $542 billion per year by 2030 and quadruple to $737 billion by 2050.

Both public funding and private investment need to increase dramatically, in conjunction with the re-alignment of finance flows that have a detrimental impact on nature. While public funding will continue to play a critical role, private finance can potentially increase its share of nature-based finance from 18% currently to 33% by 2050.

“The widespread degradation of nature is not only exacerbating the climate crisis but also pushing us towards exceeding planetary boundaries. Investing in nature-based solutions provides a strategic and cost-effective avenue to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation while at the same time making tangible headway towards the sustainable development goals,” said Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, which funded the report.

Nature based solutions must play a part in climate action

Nature-based solutions provide critical investment opportunities, as they are cost-effective and provide multiple benefits. Investment opportunities in sustainable land management can increase fourfold by 2050 based on the long-term profitability of sustainable food and commodity production – critical to catalysing private investment.

Protection of diverse ecosystems is highly cost-effective, representing 80% of the additional land needed for nature-based solutions while absorbing just 20% of additional nature-based solutions financing by 2030. Given the scale of degradation globally, restoration provides massive opportunities to strengthen ecosystem function and resilience to deliver the ecosystem services that people rely so heavily upon.

Urgent action on two fronts: Repurposing nature negative finance and scaling investment in nature

The report suggests that simply doubling or tripling investment in nature-based solutions will not be sufficient to reach the three Rio targets, unless the almost $7 trillion finance flows to nature-negative practices are dramatically reduced and ideally repurposed in favour of nature.

Government policies play a crucial role in creating an enabling environment for nurturing investment opportunities. Notably, investment prospects in nature-based solutions are flourishing, driven by the overhaul of global sectors such as food, extractives, real estate, and infrastructure – major contributors to nature’s decline. These opportunities rival those arising from the climate crisis, presenting a pivotal moment for impactful change.

Monica Medina, president and chief executive of the Wildlife Conservation Society, said: “The world won’t address the climate crisis without safeguarding and investing in nature—technological solutions simply won’t be enough. Forests, our ocean, wetlands, and mangroves help sequester an immense amount of the carbon that humans emit. Yet, due to human activity, we’re facing a biodiversity crisis and nature is losing the ability to store carbon and protect our communities from escalating climate impacts like extreme heat and sea level rise…”

“We need more leaders to acknowledge nature as a solution that doesn’t compete with technology but is instead a complement in getting to net-zero. And lastly, we must push for Indigenous People to be decisionmakers in climate solutions as they’re the stewards of the world’s healthiest and most intact forests and ecosystems.”

SGV TAKE

A major turnaround for nature is needed. The financial sector and businesses must not only increase investments in nature-based solutions but also implement incentives to redirect finance from harmful activities, fostering positive outcomes for nature. One of the key hoped-for outcomes from COP28 is the inclusion of nature-based action in nationally determined contributions and plans under the Global Stocktake. As yet, that seems far from likely.