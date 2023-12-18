The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As the noise around COP28 begins to settle, we take a look at the latest news and trends in the investment market.

One of the most important trends will be the push to corporate reporting coming out of the agreement at the climate conference, not only to transition away from fossil fuels but also to include nature and biodiversity issues in climate action. BlackRock was already predicting that the low carbon transition will be a ‘mega-force’ driving significant investment opportunities in 2024, and that is only likely to accelerate.

Three factors that the asset manager highlights are the dramatic fall in battery costs (following the same deployment curve as wind and solar, which fell 80% and 90% in price over a decade following public sector support) – which has fallen 79% in the last decade, according to BloombergNEF, Top 10 Energy Storage Trends in 2023.

Consumer preferences are changing, with predictions that 40% of new car sales will be electric by 2040. Perhaps most importantly public sector support for climate and transition technology is rapidly scaling up, with over $470 billion pledged in US transition funding and Europe pledging €635 billion in climate funding.

Cost of failure to act on climate could be devastating

Another factor that needs to be taken into consideration – and important when critics of climate action say it will be too expensive – is the cost of failing to act in time. The latest research from the EDHEC Infrastructure & Private Asset Research Institute Highway to Hell warns that a disorderly transition could cost hundreds of billions.

An assessment of transition and physical risks in the privately invested infrastructure sector, using the NGFS scenarios. EDHEC quantified the costs associated with delayed or uncoordinated transition and evaluated the potential portfolio value loss resulting from physical risks in the absence of climate action.

The analysis warns that a disorderly scenario could result in a substantial value loss of infrastructure investments, accounting for nearly $600 billion, equivalent to approximately 30% of the total invested value in infrastructure assets. Moreover, the negative effects of transition risk will be felt across all sectors, including low-carbon ones like the Renewables and Social Infrastructure sectors.

Energy and water were the sectors considered most at risk but what matters in the analysis is the conservative nature of the cost. The research did not include potential legal, market and technological costs, which could far outstrip the particular transition or physical damage to infrastructure assets.

Fossil fuel finance is about to get more expensive

As the number of parties planning expansion of fossil fuel facilities, the real battle is going to be between who are the last providers standing. That’s likely to be the Gulf, with the cheapest crude available. That means that stranded asset risk is increasing. Combine that with the public demand for action on climate change, and its not a surprise that capital is going to become harder to find – or more expensive.

Credit Agricole has become the latest bank to announce plans to half investment in fossil fuels. In announcing the latest strategy from the bank Philippe Brassac, chief executive officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. said: “In a context of climate emergency, we need to amplify our commitment towards measures supporting the transformation of society. The strengthening of our climate strategy means to focus and amplify our commitments towards the energy sector, by focusing and strengthening our financial resources towards renewable energies.”

He then said: “Furthermore, we will not finance any new fossil fuel extraction projects and we will adopt a selective approach to support energy players engaged in this transition, which will consequently reduce green-house gas emissions of this sector twice as fast as the Net Zero 2050 scenario defined by the International Energy Agency.”

Penalties for pollution are set to increase

Part of the transition risk around climate change is shifts in policy that increase the risk of regulation, or punitive action for failure to confirm to directives. The UK’s DEFRA has announced that unlimited financial penalties for environmental offences will mean “polluters always pay”, in that it has removed the £250,000 cap on penalties for environmental offences.

This will comes as changes to the Variable Monetary Penalties (VMPs). These are civil sanctions issued by the Environment Agency to companies and individuals who breach their permits and pollute the environment. Given they are most often used in relation to water breaches, discharges of sewage, agricultural run-off, fuel discharges and the like are likely to become an increasing problem. The type of offences covered have also been expanded to include:

Breach of permit conditions from sites that discharge into rivers and seas – for example from sewage treatment works and permitted storm overflows;

Illegal discharges to water where there is no permit, such as in the event of agricultural pollution from slurry stores;

Illegal waste offences, such as from illegal scrapyards or unpermitted waste management facilities;

Permit breaches from manufacturing industries and power stations which contribute to air pollution.

Environment Agency executive director John Leyland said: “The threat of uncapped financial penalties should boost compliance with environmental laws – helping us provide stronger protection to the environment, communities and nature.”

Asset managers are increasingly focused on climate impact

In a sign of the times, BNP Paribas has launched a new climate impact infrastructure debt fund. Named the BNP Paribas Climate Impact Infrastructure Debt fund, it is targeting € 500-750 million from institutional investors, including BNP Paribas Cardif’s seeding commitment. Categorised as an Article 9 fund, it is intended to support energy transition projects across continental Europe and has already secured three investments. It will focus on renewable energy, clean mobility and the circular economy, including new sectors such as batteries, hydrogen and carbon capture.

Olivier Hereil, Deputy CEO in charge of Asset Management at BNP Paribas Cardif, said: “As a responsible investor, we are proud to collaborate on the launch of Climate Impact Infrastructure Debt. Our conviction at BNP Paribas Cardif, alongside BNP Paribas Group’s energy transition policy, is that it is essential to manage policyholders’ savings in a long-term perspective by combining financial performance with a positive impact on environment and society. This new investment is part of BNP Paribas Cardif commitment to allocate 1 billion euros per year on average in positive impact investments by the end of 2025.”

Ara Partners, a private equity and infrastructure investment firm specializing in industrial decarbonization, announced that it has closed over $3 billion of new capital commitments. The Firm has concluded a successful fundraising for Ara Fund III closing on $2.8 billion of limited partner commitments, alongside dedicated limited partner co-investment vehicles.

Ara said that the Fund was significantly oversubscribed at an increased hard cap, exceeding its $2 billion initial target, and received the support of Ara’s existing investor base and a diverse set of new institutional investors comprised of pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Fund III will continue Ara’s strategy of investing in the decarbonisation of the industrial economy, the greatest source of carbon emissions globally.

Leveraging significant technical and operations expertise, the Fund will pursue both buyout and growth investments in industrial companies primarily headquartered in the United States, Canada and Europe that have the potential to achieve reductions in carbon emissions across sectors, including industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture. Ara’s predecessor fund, Ara Fund II, closed in September 2021 at approximately $1.1 billion, above its $650 million target. Ara has total assets under management of approximately $5.6 billion.

Last but not least, Apollo Partners (NYSE: APO) announced the Apollo Clean Transition Equity ELTIF, which has been designed to offer wealth investors across Europe greater access to private equity opportunities focused on the transition to clean energy and sustainable industry.

The company said that over the last five years, Apollo-managed funds have deployed over $23 billion into energy transition and sustainability-related investments. “We’re thrilled to expand access to our strategy, which will offer eligible investors in Europe the ability to participate in what we view as a generation-defining opportunity to address climate change,” said Olivia Wassenaar, Apollo’s head of sustainability and infrastructure.

S&P Dow Jones annual rebalancing sees changes in the sustainability space

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) rebalancing and reconstitution. The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalisation weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

As a result of this year’s review, the following top three largest companies based on free-float market capitalization have been added to the DJSI World. These were Tencent Holdings Ltd., Philip Morris International and ServiceNow Inc. The three companies that were deleted were Novartis AG Reg1, AstraZeneca Plc and Amgen Inc.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.