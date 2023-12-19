Finance flows increase to CDR

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Despite failure to agree on the details of carbon removals in the Article 6.4 compliance markets, purchases are accelerating in the sector across a range of technologies.

To reach the global scale needed to hit the IPCC’s goal of removing 10 billion tonnes of CO₂ per year by 2050, the carbon removal market must scale rapidly.

Today technological solutions currently provide less than 0.01% of the volume required. The IEA says that only 30 DAC plants have been commissioned to date.

While much of the discussion has been on DAC, alternative approaches to carbon dioxide removal (CDR) are on the increase.

In the last couple of weeks, there have been a series of announcements highlighting the potential for the carbon removals sector. These have included a couple of deals on direct air capture (DAC), as well as new approaches to the technical challenge, such as enhanced rock weathering and capturing carbon from waste.

BCG deepens partnership with Climeworks

Two years after their first carbon removal partnership, Climeworks and BCG have signed a 15-year agreement to rapidly scale high-quality carbon removal through direct air capture (DAC), with a purchase of 80,000 metric tons. As with their first contract in 2021, this agreement entails a carbon removal purchase agreement to support BCG’s journey to net zero, and an agreement for BCG to provide consulting services to Climeworks.

The contract represents the single largest purchase of Climeworks’s corporate buyers to date. It comes on the heels of the US Department of Energy’s selection of Climeworks as the technology partner for three direct air capture hubs in the US, as well as the company’s latest partnerships in Kenya and Canada.

CUR8 closes deal with BA and Standard Chartered

Enhanced rock weathering specialist UNDO has announced a pilot project with British Airways, CUR8 and Standard Chartered as part of the UK airline’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050. This pilot demonstrates a first-of-a-kind financing model for carbon removal project developers. The partnership was brokered by CUR8, a UK-based company dedicated to building the global market for carbon removals, and financed by Standard Chartered Bank.

While grants and venture capital are generally available to CDR project developers during the early stages, traditional banking products needed for scale, such as commercial debt, are harder to access. This pilot creates a blueprint to enable ambitious carbon removal suppliers to scale with more available capital in the form of debt financing, secured on future client demand via advanced purchase agreements.

Marta Krupinska, chief executive and co-founder at CUR8, said: “Rapid technological and scientific innovations require appropriate and often novel ways of financing. We are delighted to be launching this pilot with UNDO, British Airways and Standard Chartered to show that carbon removals are eligible for scalable debt financing as opposed to only equity. We aim to build a bridge to bankability for the most promising and innovative carbon removal suppliers who face a $5-50M scale-up financing gap.”

Deep Sky raises its profile with German deal

In another expansion of the DAC market, German-based Carbon Atlantis is the latest firm to partner with state-backed Canadian carbon removal developer Deep Sky. Deep Sky has said it hopes to remove 300,000 tonnes annually and is exploring a range of technologies to achieve its goals.

Carbon Atlantis uses a patented technology which circles liquid sorbent through its carbon capture system, capturing CO2 efficiently. The captured CO2 is either permanently stored or utilized in carbon-neutral or negative products. Carbon Atlantis plans to install a small-scale DAC unit at Deep Sky’s pilot facility in Quebec in 2025.

Microsoft closed a deal with Inherit Carbon

Inherit Carbon Solutions, which is pioneering a wastewater and food waste approach to carbon removal, has agreed to a carbon removal offtake deal with Microsoft for delivery between now and 2028.

By leveraging waste-water and food waste for the purpose of carbon removal, Inherit Carbon Solutions says it “employs a sustainable and effective solution that not only addresses carbon emissions but also contributes to the responsible management of waste”. It does through partnering with renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities that not only treat organic waste, but also creates a valuable source of renewable energy.

SGV TAKE

There is a growing acceptance that even if countries and companies address their ongoing emissions, this will have no impact on the emissions to date that are in the process of transforming the atmosphere. While nature-based solutions and carbon sinks such as oceans and forests have sequestrated large amounts of GHGs, the science suggests that they are reaching saturation point – which means that a technical solution is required.

The big question is how they should be used and where, and the debate has reopened about the extent to which such technologies might cause delays in action on climate change – something that we cannot afford.