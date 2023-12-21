The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Jo Anderson, chief executive and co-founder at Level, examines the challenges and transformative potential of private finance within the fledgling biodiversity market.

Biodiversity crediting, especially in regions with low carbon density, offers huge potential for a n in novative a pproach that goes beyond traditional carbon-centric methodologies.

There is a critical need to establish measurable connections between corporate emissions reduction efforts a nd the economic value of biodiversity , highlighting a transformative path forward for sustainable conservation .

The emergence of corporate markets for biodiversity credits, supported by new frameworks, can drive significant demand – with best practice guidelines a nd ratings a gencies playing a crucial role in maintaining standards a nd a ccountability.

The conservation world has long recognised the inextricable link between biodiversity and climate crises. Although traditional donor-based conservation approaches have had some success, biodiversity loss and deforestation persist. With a closing window in which to address these crises, the world needs a fresh approach to conservation if we are to counter these threats effectively.

Private finance: bridging the gap

Funding needs to be integrated into global financial systems to create a permanent connection between global economies and on-ground conservation efforts. While current financial systems are not without flaws, market-based approaches offer an effective and scalable means of channelling private capital into conservation.

Indeed, private finance can provide the resources necessary for swift, effective conservation, bridging the gap between intent and action. In nature-based carbon crediting projects, measurable and independently verifiable changes to deforestation rates form the basis for payments.

The introduction of biodiversity crediting signifies a fundamental shift in conservation practices. These credits are not offsets; they are digital representations of avoided biodiversity loss or increase in specific areas underpinned by high-integrity biodiversity standards. In focusing on generating nature-positive outcomes, the value of nature becomes tangible through biodiversity credits.

Balancing the risks: a path to sustainable biodiversity conservation

Conserving forests, grasslands, and mangroves would provide up to 30% of the mitigation needed to achieve climate goals by 2030. The importance of placing Indigenous People and local communities (IPLCs) at the heart of biodiversity conservation was highlighted in 2022 at the UN’s biodiversity conference. An important question remains, however: who should carry the risk of funding these early-stage conservation initiatives?

A healthy and functioning market for verifiable biodiversity credits should consider the burden of financial risk. Ideally, such risks should be borne by buyers and investors rather than the resource owners – the local people. To strike the right balance, recognising IPLCs’ conservation capabilities and further incentivising their existing efforts to conserve their land is essential.

A community-led approach to project development prioritises understanding the concerns and expectations of local people. Such an approach considers the local factors incentivising deforestation and biodiversity loss, such as cultural traditions, land-use practices and political dynamics. At the same time, a community-led approach places these factors within the global context of the persistent extraction of resources by the Global North and other human activities causing climate change.

Only in understanding the local drivers of nature loss, is it possible to create change. Finance is a critical factor in conservation, for many people earn their livelihoods from forests. But, if people can earn an equivalent amount to cover their costs of living, it is a step towards lasting behavioural change. It is vital that financial incentives support conservation and are used to pay the local people working as custodians of biodiversity.

Challenges in market-based approaches

While market-based approaches offer numerous opportunities for people, nature, and climate, they also undeniably present some challenges. The private sector has shown increasing commitment to nature-based solutions for addressing climate change and biodiversity loss. In some regions, however, this private finance has yet to make a substantial impact due to issues on both the supply and demand side.

These problems are resolvable. In many ways, it’s simply a matter of delivery. For a moment, imagine private sector finance as a tank of water. The challenge is to design the plumbing to direct this ‘water’ where it’s needed, it is no good releasing it at random.

But this can only happen if someone continues to fill this ‘tank’ with ‘water’. Indeed, one of the most pressing challenges in this new model of conservation is ensuring high-integrity demand for biodiversity credits. Who will buy biodiversity credits? There is already a corporate market for carbon credits, used to support companies as they cut carbon emission reductions from their operations. Corporates looking to become more nature-positive are likely to be significant drivers of demand.

The Taskforce for Nature-Related Disclosures (TNFD) framework allows companies to identify and potentially price the risks within their supply chains or financial ecosystem. Pricing would enable them to communicate the economic costs of not investing in biodiversity and nature. After measuring and disclosing these risks, companies can make nature-positive commitments, specifying the amount of finance they will allocate to fund projects that lead to measurable avoidance of biodiversity loss or biodiversity increases in specific locations.

Various global bodies are working on best practice guidelines for high-quality biodiversity credits and integrity standards to which buyers may be held accountable. Ratings agencies such as Calyx, BeZero, and Sylvera are likely to rate biodiversity projects, to illustrate their value to corporate buyers.

Level breaks new ground in Tanzania

For centuries, the Masai people have coexisted with the rich biodiversity of the Masai Steppe within the Tarangire-Manyara ecosystem adhering to their traditional pastoral livelihoods. In recent decades, however, the conversion of natural ecosystems into agricultural land has encroached upon the Steppe, resulting in the concentration of the Masai population and their herds into smaller areas.

Level has identified a crucial area within the Masai Steppe for its biodiversity crediting project, encompassing the Randilen and Makame Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and eleven Masai villages that border Tarangire National Park and the WMAs. The heterogeneous landscape of the Masai Steppe, marked by various types of woodlands, savannas, and wetlands, presents a challenge for traditional carbon-crediting projects due to low tree density. This landscape’s characteristics, however, make it ideal for a biodiversity project.

Employing a conservation-first and community-led approach, Level collaborates closely with local communities and WMAs to strengthen land-use plans, ensuring effective conservation. The project aims to meet the criteria of a robust, third-party-verified standard that employs objective, repeatable, rigorous methods to measure biodiversity.

This flagship biodiversity project serves as an ideal model for demonstrating the viability of results-based, landscape-scale biodiversity conservation, benefiting both people and nature.

Embracing a new era

In this critical juncture for global conservation, the shift toward biodiversity markets is both a cause for hope and a call to action. With private financing and high-integrity standards, we have the tools to make measurable, validated, and verified contributions to the preservation of our planet’s biodiversity.

With innovative financing mechanisms and community-driven initiatives, there is a very real possibility of a more sustainable, biodiverse future. The emergence of biodiversity crediting heralds a new era in conservation. It seems the vision of a nature-positive world, where human activity does not destroy the planet’s valuable biodiversity – could become an achievable reality.

The analysis paper “A Level Perspective on New and Emerging Financing Opportunities for Biodiversity Conservation” is available here.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.