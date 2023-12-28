CCS specialist Entropy raises $200m from Canada Growth Fund

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Canada Growth Fund (CGF) and oil and gas company Advantage Energy Ltd (TSX:AAV) have made a strategic investment with Calgary-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer Entropy.

CGF and Advantage Energy agreed on a $200 million investment coupled with an agreement to purchase carbon capture and storage credits from Entropy.

The deal puts Entropy on a pathway to the provision of one million tonnes of carbon capture and storage annually.

Given the continued focus on the exploitation of oil and gas, CCS may be the only option providing any chance of achieving the Paris goals.

CGF has agreed to a $200 million investment in Entropy coupled with a fixed-price carbon credit offtake commitment (CCO) of up to one million tonnes per annum (tpa). The features of the CCO — notably its large scale and its long-term fixed price — are believed to represent a global first in compliance markets.

The initial allocation of CCO commitment will allow Entropy to proceed with its Glacier Phase 2 gas project, targeting the sale of up to 185,000 tpa of Alberta TIER carbon credits at an initial price of $86.50 per tonne for a term of 15 years. With this CCO agreement in place, CGF has absorbed the carbon pricing risk for the project and Entropy was therefore able to announce a provisional final investment decision for Glacier Phase 2.

This financeable structure is intended to help de-risk and accelerate private CCS investment by establishing carbon price certainty for Canadian projects. Once fully drawn, the agreement could result in CGF owning approximately 20% of Entropy.

The company’s technology is of interest as it applies to point-source emissions, including ethanol, methanol, natural gas processing, in-situ oil production, steel, power generation and compression. It can offer waste heat recovery as well as modular carbon capture, and the company says that its scalable implementation enables retrofit carbon capture technology for emissions sources as low as 8,000 tpa.

Building out the Canadian CCS market

Entropy’s modular CCS technology is relevant across Canada’s hard-to-abate industries, which represent an important challenge and opportunity for Canada to tackle as it works towards its emissions objectives. This strategic growth partnership also represents an important new investment in Canadian carbon markets.

“With its abundance of natural resources, access to high-quality geological storage, and sophisticated engineering know-how, Canada is the best place in the world to build a CCS industry,” said Patrick Charbonneau, president and chief executive of GCF.

“Entropy is excited to partner with CGF in re-establishing Canada as a world-leading CCS market,” said Mike Belenkie, president and chief executive of Entropy. “By creating a large-scale CCO to guarantee long-term carbon pricing and adding $200 million to our existing Brookfield funding for third-party projects, Entropy has a clear path to accelerating growth and reducing emissions, right here at home. While we will remain a global CCS developer, we believe our projects are likely to advance much more quickly in Canada than any other country in the world.”

Developing a Canadian CCS pipeline

In March 2022, Entropy announced a strategic $300 million investment agreement with Brookfield, via the Brookfield Global Transition Fund, to scale up the deployment of Entropy’s CCS technology globally. Jehangir Vevaina, managing partner and chief investment officer for Renewable Power & Transition at Brookfield, said: “Our investment agreement with Entropy was designed to accelerate the deployment of this important technology in Canada and worldwide. We welcome the additional capital and revenue certainty that the Canada Growth Fund is providing to enable Entropy’s success.”

Brookfield will continue to invest the balance of its existing $300 million hybrid security into the business, by which point it will be the largest shareholder and control Entropy.

Post-investment, Entropy will have approximately $460 million of capital available which, together with investment tax credits, carbon capture incentives and project financing, establishes a path to execute over $1 billion of CCS projects and abate more than one million metric tonnes per annum of emissions, with a focus on the Canadian market.

Coupled with the CGF investment, Entropy and CGF have entered into a CCO agreement whereby CGF has committed to purchase up to 9 million tonnes (up to 600,000 tpa over a 15-year term) of TIER or equivalent carbon credits from Entropy projects.

Building value locally

One pillar of CGF’s mandate is to invest in projects and technologies, including CCS, that hold significant potential to reduce emissions across the Canadian economy. A second pillar is to scale promising Canadian clean technology champions that can help create value locally.

This suggests that Canada is looking to invest in local projects to harness the opportunities arising from the net zero transition, rather than importing technology from abroad. This approach is in line with that of other regions, such as the US and the EU, which are implementing a wide range of incentives to protect and enhance national supply chains.

SGV TAKE

The use of CCS remains highly controversial, given the potential it provides to support business-as-usual operations from hard-to-abate sectors including oil and gas. Ultimately, using this technology to capture the emissions generated by gas extraction is just sticking a plaster on the problem; it may be a viable solution for the time being, but we still need to transition away from fossil fuels urgently if we are to keep the planet liveable.

At the same time, there is little chance of achieving the Paris goals without the use of CCS, which is fuelling investor demand. Success in the sector will be dependent on the amount of greenhouse gases that a particular process can capture.