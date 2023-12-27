Nexus backs biochar to the tune of $5m

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Catalytic capital provider Nexus Development Capital has announced a $5 million investment in US-based biochar producer Standard Biocarbon.

Biochar can store CO2 but it also improves soil quality, resilience to flooding and can be used as a feed supplement to increase nutrient uptake and to reduce methane production in ruminants.

Engineered carbon dioxide removal (CDR) must scale rapidly to meet the demand of the Paris Agreement.

The funding is intended to enable Standard Biocarbon to scale operations at its facility in Enfield, Maine to meet the growing demand for carbon capture and biochar. The company will commence production of its biochar in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to produce 16,000 cubic yards of biochar and capture 3,000 tonnes of carbon a year.

Standard Biocarbon Corp says that it will use the funds to accelerate its new model to scale biochar production from 100% sustainable sourced wood chips, using proven advanced technology.

A spokesperson said: “We are a first mover in a sector on a trajectory to become a widely used commodity in a range of high value uses. Our first biochar plant is scheduled to start operations in Q1 2024 and will manufacture high carbon biochar from sawmill residuals sourced onsite with full chain of custody. We are working to catalyse a new green growth industry in our region, leveraging a robust but evolving forest products sector to serve growing demand for less CO2 in the air, better soil, cleaner water and more resiliency to the impacts of severe weather.”

What’s the role of biochar in decarbonisation?

Biochar is a charcoal-like material, produced by heating organic matter to an extremely high temperature in a low-oxygen environment, and can then store carbon for up to thousands of years.

By putting it back into the earth, the carbon is permanently removed, making biochar one of the most immediate commercially scalable pathways for carbon removal. Recently, it has emerged as a leading CDR solution, limited only by the pace of scaled production and the growth of biochar adoption.

According to new research by the International Biochar Institute, biochar has the potential to capture up to three billion metric tons of CO2 annually, reducing global emissions by up to 6%. It is also well understood as an agricultural additive to soil, improving water retention and agricultural productivity, by helping retain fertiliser and supporting plant growth.

In addition to a multitude of established agricultural applications, biochar can also be used in hazardous waste remediation, stormwater management and in low-carbon cement, pavement and polymers. In fact, the negative emission technology (NET) has a range of high-value applications with environmental benefits including:

The remediation of heavy metals and forever chemicals (PFAS) from water and soils;

The reduction of methane emissions via new animal feed additive;

The provision of feedstock to produce graphite or graphene for battery electrodes and composites;

The improvement of soil productivity, water and nutrient retention;

Alternative concrete and pavement;

Reducing urban tree mortality;

Improving water filtration capabilities;

Emerging uses of renewable materials in technology to replace where non-renewable metals have historically been used.

“Biochar is one of the most cost-effective and commercially ready approaches for removing CO2 from the atmosphere. Scaling these types of carbon removal facilities is now one of our biggest opportunities,” said Joshua Kaufman, chief executive of Nexus Development Capital. “We see Standard Biocarbon as one of the first to bring these in-demand carbon sequestration solutions online to meet the huge appetite across multiple sectors.”

Scale in the biochar sector

Even under the most optimistic estimates, the world will require some form of carbon removal to meet net zero – which has fuelled demand for engineered carbon removals. This means that annual demand for durable engineered carbon removal technology could reach between 40 and 200 million tonnes of CO2e, with more businesses turning towards carbon removal credits to meet their climate commitments. Today’s carbon removal market is only at 0.01% of the capacity the IPCC says will be needed by 2050.

Virtually all pathways to net zero also require new CDR technologies, such as BECCS, biochar, enhanced rock weathering and DACCS. Yet new CDR technologies comprise only a tiny fraction of current CDR (0.002 GtCO2 per year). Closing the CDR gap requires rapid growth of these new CDR technologies, by a factor of 1,300 on average by 2050, and biochar is one of the engineered solutions available.

In fact, biochar is leading in the engineered carbon removal sector and has contributed to over 90% of engineered carbon removal retirements to date. It is produced through a high temperature, low oxygen biomass combustion process, called pyrolysis. During pyrolysis, the molecular structure of the biomass changes to more stable forms – meaning biochar can store carbon for much longer timeframes than other alternatives.

SGV TAKE

There is global consensus that engineered carbon removal is essential to reach net zero, and by 2030 annual demand for engineered carbon removal could reach between 40 and 200 million tonnes – of which biochar is an increasingly compelling option given it can address agricultural challenges as well as CO2.

The introduction of language around agriculture and the food system means that many climate solutions currently in development may be needed to offer multiple economic and social benefits beyond CO2 removal. Given growing concern about greenwash, offsetting and taking action beyond the value chain, approaches using biochar may tick many necessary boxes.