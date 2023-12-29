Iberdrola agrees €5.3bn sustainability-linked credit line

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has signed its largest ever sustainability-linked credit line for €5.3 billion with 33 banks. The funds will be linked to the fulfilment of two objectives: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) and increasing the percentage of women in relevant leadership positions in the company.

Iberdrola has refinanced part of its debt facility, with €5.3 billion refinanced at 2019 rates, highlighting the impact of sustainability on the cost of capital.

The company is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable finance, as it holds €20.2 billion in liquidity, including credit lines, of which more than 96% are sustainability-linked.

The latest refinancing includes links to the management of Scope 3 emissions, which are not often included in sustainable/green finance structures, so this could be the beginning of a market shift.

Iberdrola has refinanced €5.3 billion of existing debt by signing its largest-ever credit facility. The agreement, signed with 33 international banks, is also considered to help “consolidate its leadership in sustainable financing”, with the conditions of the facility linked to a series of ESG objectives.

The operation has been completed at competitive rates, similar to those agreed by Iberdrola in 2019. Considering the impact of the energy crisis and inflation, achieving similar rates to the pre-Covid era appears to be quite an achievement. Not only that, but the transaction was oversubscribed by more than 40%.

Ignacio Galán, executive chairman of Iberdrola, said: “This credit line is yet another example of the financial community’s strong confidence in our strategy, based on value creation through investment in the energy transition and financial discipline. The transaction also enhances our commitment to our ESG goals.”

With an initial duration of five years, the multi-currency credit facility has an option to extend for two additional years. The agreement strengthens Iberdrola’s commitment to maintain optimal liquidity, which stood at €20.2 billion at the end of the third quarter.

BBVA (MCE:BBVA) acted as global coordinator and agent bank. The sustainability coordinators were BBVA, Santander (LSE:BNC) and Credit Agricole (EPA:ACA).

Cost of capital can be lower linked to sustainability goals

The company said that the rates agreed as part of the credit facility are subject to the fulfilment of two strategic ESG objectives for the group. The first is the reduction of carbon equivalent emissions under Scopes 1, 2 and 3; including Scope 3 is an element that stands out in this agreement, as it is not common in this type of transaction.

The second ESG objective focuses on increasing the percentage of women occupying relevant leadership positions in the company.

The rates agreed for the credit facility can be adjusted up or down annually according to the delivery of objectives.

In total, 96% of Iberdrola’s credit lines are sustainability-focused, contributing towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As well as contributing to goals 7 (clean and accessible energy) and 13 (fight against climate change), the new operation broadens Iberdrola’s objectives to also include goal 5 (gender equality and empowerment, empowerment of women and girls).

Iberdrola is building its position as a leader in sustainable finance

The company was the first Spanish group to issue green bonds in 2014 and is now the world’s leading private issuer of green bonds. The group currently has almost €20 billion of outstanding green bonds.

Iberdrola agreed to its first green loan in 2016 for €500 million, before focusing its strategy on loans and credit lines to be aligned with sustainability objectives.

This financial strategy (ESG + F) strengthens Iberdrola’s record €47 billion investment plan announced in November 2022, for the period 2023 through 2025. The plan aims to boost the decarbonisation of the economy and the move away from fossil fuels, with a strong commitment to smarter electricity grids and renewables. Iberdrola expects to update this plan in March 2024 at its next Capital Markets Day.

SGV TAKE

The Iberdrola refinancing is important for two reasons. The first is that the company has managed to achieve rates comparable to 2019 and that interest rates will be linked to performance on its ESG goals. This highlights the potential opportunity to raise lower-cost capital by aligning financing goals with ESG strategies.

The second is that the company’s sustainability goals include addressing Scope 3 emissions. While most energy companies have failed to include mention of end-user emissions in their strategies, Iberdrola’s inclusion of this provides a new baseline for expected behaviour for the energy sector.