New analysis of 75 fossil fuel companies has found that asset managers failed to consider climate in annual general meetings (AGMs) in 2023.

Reclaim Finance found that asset managers not only made limited efforts to engage fossil fuel companies on climate issues at the AGMs, but also encouraged expansion plans.

Asset managers are some of the largest shareholders in the fossil fuel industry and can hold portfolio companies accountable for their climate strategies.

They were urged to base their 2024 voting decisions on whether companies have comprehensive climate plans aligned with a 1.5°C scenario.

In its new report Climate Votes: The Great Deception, Reclaim Finance, an NGO that studies the practices of financial institutions, found that asset managers’ engagement on climate was “cosmetic at best”, with many failing to consider climate action at the 2023 AGM votes.

Reclaim Finance assessed the policies and practices of 30 asset managers headquartered in Europe and the US at the 2023 AGMs of 75 fossil fuel companies in their portfolios. These included votes on ‘Say on Climate’ – under which shareholders vote on a company’s climate strategy or implementation – climate-related shareholder resolutions, the re-election of board members, remuneration and financial statements as well as proxy voting policies.

Agathe Masson, stewardship campaigner at Reclaim Finance, said: “Asset managers talk a good game when it comes to climate engagement, but when it comes to walking the talk, they seem to have forgotten the aim of the game. By voting to support these developers’ fossil fuel expansion strategies, they are contributing to climate disruption. Asset managers must oppose companies developing climate-damaging fossil fuel projects and vote accordingly at forthcoming AGMs.”

Why are the votes of asset managers so important?

Asset managers are major stakeholders in the global fossil fuel industry, funding the ongoing activities of its companies and providing capital for further expansion. According to an April 2022 report by Reclaim Finance, 30 asset managers have $82 billion invested in companies developing new coal projects and $468 billion in 12 oil and gas companies.

Sustainability is now climbing up their priority list, with many asset managers demanding that their portfolio companies be more transparent about their ESG strategies. Nevertheless, new fossil fuel activities continue to be financed worldwide, despite their incompatibility with a net zero by 2050 scenario.

As the world moves towards a catastrophic 2.9°C rise in average global temperatures and the remaining carbon budget is expected to be used up by 2029, asset managers have a crucial role in curbing fossil fuel activity. Through the decision to invest or deploy funding for certain activities, as well as shareholder votes at AGMs, they can exert significant influence over a portfolio company’s operations. Previously termed “regulators of last resort” by Dorothy S. Lund, a Harvard Law professor, they can hold companies to account for failing on ESG and climate strategy.

For example, in 2021, Shell (LSE:SHEL) was ordered by a court to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 following to a lawsuit filed by environmental groups and supported by asset managers, which had voted in favour of a shareholder resolution calling for the company to align with the Paris Agreement goals.

There is also a move to divest from oil and gas holdings. For example, in October 2023, Danish pension fund AkademikerPension purged its $520 million portfolio of oil and gas stocks, after it reassessed its investments to exit companies that were not Paris-aligned.

A failure of accountability

Although almost all of the asset managers analysed in the report had committed to engage on climate issues by joining the Climate Action 100+ investor coalition, intended to achieve clear commitments to cut emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, an analysis of their voting policies and practice in 2023 showed that they continued to support companies’ fossil fuel expansion plans. Reclaim Finance found that they had “weak” expectations for investees, prioritising disclosure indicators over concrete climate action in their proxy voting policies.

According to the report, only seven asset managers expect companies to align with a 1.5°C scenario and only two expect companies to end fossil fuel expansion plans. This is reflected in votes on the re-election of directors as well – 11 of the asset managers assessed have no climate-related expectations on this front and, on average, all of them voted in favour of 78% of director re-elections rather than holding them accountable for their climate policy.

Although management-proposed votes are a crucial tool for shaping companies’ strategy and governance, very few of them were used to engage fossil fuel companies on sustainability. Just 22 climate-related shareholder proposals were filed at fossil fuel developers’ AGMs, of which only two were approved in 2023.

Moreover, specific climate-related votes were held at 15% of the companies analysed. Only two fossil fuel companies – TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) and Shell – submitted climate plans at AGMs through a ‘Say on Climate’ proposal and received support from more than 80% of their shareholders.

The analysis also found that asset managers have largely ignored the financial risk from climate change. Only three asset managers expect companies to integrate climate-related risks into financial statements, which appears short-sighted as fossil fuel companies have a high risk of stranded assets.

Recommendations for the 2024 AGM season

Failing to push for climate strategies can also cause losses for asset managers in the long run as fossil fuel companies face significant risks from climate litigation. For example, in September 2023, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Shell, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), BP (LSE:BP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), accusing them of deceiving the public by downplaying fossil fuel risks.

As such, Reclaim Finance recommends that asset managers must “radically change” their approach to clearly condemn “climate-hostile” companies. It called on asset managers to use management-proposed votes to oppose inadequate, incomplete or unclear climate strategies from fossil fuel companies.

According to the report, credible climate plans include a commitment to cease all fossil fuel expansion, a public coal phase-out plan, and oil and gas reduction targets aligned with the Paris Agreement. In addition, asset managers should base voting decisions on whether investees’ climate strategies are comprehensive and aligned with a 1.5°C scenario with low or no overshoot, and adopt robust voting policies.

Moreover, asset owners should not only actively engage with asset managers to encourage them to adopt robust climate-related voting policies and practices, but also reassess the asset managers they work with to ensure aligned interests.

SGV TAKE

Asset managers have an enormous power to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for their contribution to climate change, move the needle in curbing emissions and finance the sustainable transition. As the world is moving towards a catastrophic 2.9°C rise in global average temperatures, with the remaining carbon budget expected to be used up by 2029, fossil fuel companies must reduce their footprint drastically to avert disaster.