Resynergi raises $6.4m to accelerate circularity in plastics

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Resynergi has raised a $6.4 million Series B led by Transitions First and Lummus Technology to fund development of its plastics recycling technology.

California based Resynergi has raised a Series B to fund the development and deployment of its plastics pyrolysis technology, intend to drive growth in plastics recycling.

In Europe 4-6% of oil demand is accounted for by the plastics market and in 2020 BP projected that growth in the plastics market could account for 90% of oil demand growth. But there is intense pressure to disrupt the existing plastics market.

The global, legally binding plastics treaty being developed by the United Nations Environment Assembly, as well as voluntary business initiatives, are driving significant demand for action on waste plastics.

Resynergi has developed an advanced pyrolysis technology that converts plastic waste to clean, high-quality, environmentally friendly reusable material. Such recyling technologies will play a critical role in addressing two major challenges: the amount of plastic waste that is polluting the environment, and the extract of fossil fuels to manufacture virgin plastic.

With growth in plastic waste estimated to increase by 70% growth by 2050, Resynergi says its technology positioned to scale waste conversion creating positive social and environmental impact. Resynergi’s advanced recycling technology can transform high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density PE (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS) waste plastics, which represent approximately 60% of the plastic types produced.

The funding round was co-led by Transitions First (T1ST), an international industrial deep tech seed-stage venture capital fund, and Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions. Following the successful investment, Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology, and Marianne Abib-Pech, Managing Partner, T1ST and former Global CFO of Shell Aviation, are joining the company’s board of directors.

Advanced technology to accelerate plastic circularity

The funding will allow the company to scale production of its modular Continuous Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis (CMAP) technology that converts plastic waste into reusable materials at a rate 20 times faster than traditional pyrolysis methods. The company said that it “also plans to expand its executive team to drive growth and further cement the company’s position as a leader in plastic circularity.”

“We’re accelerating plastic circularity with our technology,” said Resynergi chief executive Brian Bauer. “By diverting plastic from our landfills and oceans we’re on a mission to protect human health and our environment. This round of funding and the additions to our board of directors underscores our position as a trusted solution partner in the recycling ecosystem for those who view hard-to-recycle plastic as a resource to meet the outsized market demand for products that incorporate recycled plastic.”

He continued: “With the support of our investors and partners, we’re on a trajectory to execute our next phase of growth to help communities realise the promise of recycling their plastics while creating new sustainable materials that reduce dependence on fossil-based resources.”

Benefits of the Resynergi technology

There are a number of benefits to the Resynergi technology that the company says will help cut the cost and scale the deployment of plastics recycling. This is especially important at the city scale, where plastics recycling is a rapidly growing problem.

Today Resynergi says it’s proven continuous 1-Ton CMAP reactor unit converts 1.25 tons of both post-industrial and post-consumer plastic waste per day. By placing 4 CMAP reactor units on a skid, Resynergi plans to convert 5 tons per day and scale production of its reactor units-on-a-skid model across the US.

“In many cities, it’s economically challenging to collect more than 50 tons of plastic waste per day,” said Bauer. “Our technology is highly efficient within the 20 to 50 tons per day processing window, making it a game-changer for communities.”

These are reported benefits that the technology offers:

Modular Design that allows for rapid deployment and scalability, making advanced recycling more affordable and versatile.

Compact Footprint – the 10X smaller reactor footprint and system-on-a-skid design eliminates local waste management and municipality’s typical square footage requirements for a “recycling plant.”

the 10X smaller reactor footprint and system-on-a-skid design eliminates local waste management and municipality’s typical square footage requirements for a “recycling plant.” Rapid Time to Value – because the modules scale horizontally, this enables deployment and start up in weeks, rather than years.

Faster Conversion – by using microwave energy, plastic molecules are broken down 100X faster than traditional pyrolysis reactors.

High Quality Output– the process results in oil products that meet standards set by refinery partners for chemical recycling.

Clean Energy Efficiency and Environmentally Friendly Process– CMAP generates clean products with up to 68% CO2e reduction on traditional recycling.

Unanswered questions around pyrolysis

While there is an unquestionable demand for an increase in technologies for the effective recycling of waste plastics, there are still unanswered questions about the environmental credentials of pyroloysis and recycling. In fact, according to a recent report from Zero Waste Europe, ‘recycled’ materials produced through pyrolysis are predominantly made with the very same fossil fuels that the method is supposed to displace.

The pyrolysis process involves heating plastic waste in the absence of oxygen, causing a thermochemical reaction that converts its feedstock into a viscous mixture of oxygenated organic compounds. This substance, known as pyrolysis oil, can then be refined into various chemicals, hydrocarbons and fuels including hydrogen, diesel, propene and kerosene.

With close to 500 million tonnes of plastic being produced every year, less than 10% of which is recycled, pyrolysis has been championed as a potential solution. Proponents argue that the technology can be applied to a far wider range of plastics than conventional mechanical methods, preventing more complex waste streams from being incinerated or landfilled. The hope is that the oil it produces can be used to make recycled materials that replicate the exact characteristics and functionalities of resources which would otherwise be derived from fossil fuels.