Green debt for Iberdrola as ESG enablers remain a focus

In the first weekly investment roundup of 2024, we see corporations continue to exploit the potential that green and sustainable debt can provide in terms of cost of capital, decarbonisation requirements drive market developments on infrastructure and enablers of the transition grow in focus as ESG consolidation continues.

Iberdrola raises €300m in green and sustainability linked debt

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced a green and sustainability-linked loan (SLL) of €300 million (equivalent to $329 million) to Iberdrola. IFC’s loan will finance renewable energy projects in emerging markets, including a number of countries that currently rely heavily on coal, such as Morocco, Poland, and Vietnam. IFC has already committed a first tranche of €170 million, which will finance onshore wind projects in Poland.

The green loan is in line with Iberdrola’s Green Financing Framework, and the SLL is structured with two ambitious corporate sustainability performance targets, in line with Iberdrola’s Climate Action Plan.

The first target is to reduce Iberdrola’s direct and indirect absolute greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60 percent by 2030 from a 2020 baseline. This includes scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, from the company’s operations, customers, and supply chains. Iberdrola is among only a few energy companies globally to commit to such a comprehensive emissions target, with a trajectory that is validated by the Science Based Target initiative s (SBTi) to be consistent with limiting warming to 1.5⁰C.

The second target is to more than double Iberdrola’s renewable energy capacity by 2030—also of great significance, given Iberdrola’s 41+ GW of installed renewable capacity by September 2023.

Iberdrola, a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable finance, is one of the world’s largest utilities by market capitalisation, operating across all segments of the energy value chain. It operates in many regions where IFC has a presence, including Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

“This loan is a significant step in the global IFC-Iberdrola Energy Transition Partnership, which aims to support Iberdrola’s expansion and re-entry into emerging markets in need of decarbonising their energy matrix,” said Alfonso García Mora, vice president for Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean at IFC. “We look forward to partnering with Iberdrola on projects that can accelerate a just and equitable transition to a low-carbon and sustainable energy future in developing and emerging markets.”

Also, as part of the partnership, Iberdrola and IFC are exploring collaborations on early-stage project development in emerging energy solutions, including offshore wind and green hydrogen.

Interest in carbon removals continues to grow

Scotland headquartered carbon capture and storage group Storegga successfully completed its fourth funding round, welcoming new investment from ADNOC, a progressive and diversified global energy group as well as existing investors including GIC and Macquarie.

Storegga has a growing portfolio of decarbonisation projects and the funding round means it now has the financial backing to deliver these as one of the world’s leading independent decarbonisation project developers. Through the development and delivery of carbon capture and storage (‘CCS’) and hydrogen projects, Storegga is advancing industrial decarbonisation in sectors such as manufacturing, power generation, distilling, chemicals and others.

Storegga already has a portfolio of CCS projects located in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the recently announced Trudvang CO 2 storage project in Norway. Storegga is also leading the development of the Acorn Transportation and Storage (T&S) system in Scotland, which is poised to store up to 10 million tonnes of CO 2 per year by 2030. In the UK, Storegga’s Cromarty Hydrogen Project was recently awarded a contract as part of the UK Government’s first Electrolytic Hydrogen Business Model allocation round.

Nick Cooper, chief executive of Storegga, said: “Over the past three years Storegga has transformed from a single-project developer in Scotland into an international force driving global decarbonisation efforts.

“We are really pleased to add ADNOC to our shareholder group. Already operating the Al Reyadah CCS project, ADNOC brings sector expertise plus the financial capacity and ambition to play a major role in the global deployment of CCS and hydrogen. We are also grateful for the reaffirmed support of our existing shareholders which enable Storegga to continue to progress large-scale decarbonisation projects and to foster meaningful partnerships with government, communities and industry to pursue net zero.”

“Carbon removal technologies are a foundation for reducing emissions from hard to abate sectors with high carbon footprints. This funding round will enable further progress across our portfolio including the Acorn CCS and Cromarty Hydrogen projects in the UK, Trudvang CCS in Norway and Harvest Bend CCS in Louisiana.”

Infrastructure is a critical part of the net zero transition

The importance of infrastructure in an effective transition has been underscored by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)’s recent purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a cash and stock deal valuing the company at $12.5 billion, citing emerging long-term opportunities in areas including decarbonisation, energy security, digital infrastructure, and supply chain transitions.

GIP is the world’s largest independent infrastructure manager with over $100 billion in AUM and a strong reputation for driving operational improvements in its portfolio companies & proprietary origination. The transaction creates a market-leading, multi-asset class infrastructure investing platform with combined client AUM of over $150 billion across equity, debt and solutions & strengthens deal flow and co-investment opportunities

BlackRock said in a statement, “Clients are looking for assets to match their long-dated liabilities. In parallel, companies and governments in developed and emerging markets need to invest huge sums of capital across new economy infrastructure (e.g., data centers, logistics hubs, renewables, electricity grids) and traditional infrastructure (e.g., ports, airports, traditional energy).

“With governments everywhere facing fiscal constraints and demographic pressures, private capital is needed like never before. We are therefore excited to announce the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). We will combine GIP with BlackRock’s complementary infrastructure platform. This combined platform will be a world leader with the scale, corporate connectivity, and investment and operating expertise to meet our clients’ challenges.”

Consolidation continues in the ESG support space

With climate change high on the agenda following the most recent COP28 meeting in December, financial services and solutions provider Apex Group has announced the launch of Holtara, a new ESG solutions subsidiary, combining the firm’s ESG advisory and reporting platform, focused on serving private markets clients.

Holtara managing director Emma Bickerstaffe said the company aims to bring a level of robustness to ESG data and reporting and a global team of sustainability specialists to help clients set meaningful targets and identify improvement pathways. She said ‘the Holtara team aims to move beyond the ESG ‘tick-box approach’ and risk of greenwashing and help their clients implement real change.’

The team will be headed by Holtara Managing Director and the Group’s Head of ESG Product, Emma Bickerstaffe, reporting to Chris Mulhern, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Apex Group and will offer ESG advisory services with more than 80 specialists focused on topics ranging from carbon and climate, to impact, DEI and supply chain.

This breadth of expertise is intended to help clients determine material ESG themes for their portfolios and to set and manage ESG commitments, in addition to providing ESG Advantage, its platform aimed at streamlining ESG reporting to comply with global regulation and align with industry frameworks.

Meanwhile Anthesis, which describes itself as the largest group of dedicated sustainability professionals globally, announced a merger with Revolt, the global purpose strategy specialist group. The companies are said to joining forces to support their client partners with the technical expertise, the deep sustainability capability and the strategic ambition needed to drive sustainable performance.

Stuart McLachlan, chief executive of Anthesis said: “Anthesis exists to guide our clients as they transition to decarbonised and more sustainable futures. The development and activation of purpose-led strategies for C-suites and brands will be critical. With Revolt, we now have world-class expertise and experience in purpose consulting, strategy and communication.

“This, combined with our scientific rigour, our market-leading digital solutions, and the development of high-quality carbon removal projects, gives us the ingredients needed to manage risk and find value for our clients in their transformation journeys.” He added that the coming together of Revolt and Anthesis is a response to the growing need of organisations to define a purpose-driven strategic position that drives corporate and brand strategy and steers investments into sustainability, strengthening business and brand performance and delivering transformative impact.

Consolidation continued in the supply chain space, with news that Sphera has acquired supply chain software company Supply Shift. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, SupplyShift has built a supply chain network of over 100,000 suppliers, where buyers and suppliers engage and share information quickly in order to manage risk and facilitate supplier regulatory compliance. The solution provides supply chain transparency and supplier mapping at any tier as well as data analytics, supplier scoring and traceability. SupplyShift has customers and business partners around the world, and the company’s portal is used by a variety of customers across industries, from global retailers to Fortune 500 brands.

“SupplyShift has seen tremendous growth with its software solution that allows for direct communication with suppliers and customers and enables the seamless collection of their Scope 3 emissions data, which helps suppliers improve their supply chain ESG performance,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s CEO and president.

He added, “As more regulations are passed that demand transparency, the SupplyShift solution will become indispensable in meeting global regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations. Bringing SupplyShift’s portal into the Sphera family will expand our current offerings and enable us to provide unparalleled Scope 3 and ESG tracking and reporting capabilities.