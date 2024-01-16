Barclays launches new Energy Transition banking team

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Barclays has announced that it is establishing a new Energy Transition Group, within its Corporate and Investment Bank. The new group will be responsible for providing strategic advice to clients as they explore potential energy transition opportunities.

While energy transition is a major investment theme, said to represent $4trn in opportunity, banks have been financing the expansion of fossil fuels against the recommendation of scientists and policymakers.

While energy transition finance is needed, there is significant reputational risk in how Barclays managers its evolution.

According to the International Energy Agency, around $4 trillion investment in clean energy will be required to meet the long term 2050 goals of energy transition.

“At Barclays, we have long believed the energy transition will effectively re-shape how businesses and the world are thinking about the transition to net-zero,” says Cathal Deasy, global co-head of investment banking. “The creation of this new team is a natural evolution and further enables us to better serve as a lead advisor to clients in the energy and power sectors and presents a powerful One Barclays opportunity to drive value for shareholders.”

The new team will be comprised of industry sector specialists from within Barclays’ global Natural Resources, Power, and Sustainable and Impact Investment Banking teams. It is intended to create a powerful centre of excellence that will provide a broad spectrum of expertise regarding the energy transition, including hydrogen, energy transition finance, carbon capture, renewables, nature-based solutions, and renewable natural gas.

Mike Cormier has been appointed as Global Head of the Energy Transition Group, reporting directly to Cathal Deasy and Taylor Wright, global co-heads of investment banking, and working in close partnership with Daniel Hanna, global head of sustainable finance. Mr. Cormier has over 20 years of experience supporting clients in the Power and Energy sectors and has been leading Barclays’ Energy business in the Americas since 2021.

“The evolving landscape of banking, capital markets, and the impact on our clients is something that is central to our medium and long-term business strategy,” says Taylor Wright. “As we adapt to lower carbon expectations and a more disrupted market landscape, this new team will be a critical part of us powering possibilities for clients and ensuring the best outcomes for their needs – and Mike is the best leader to drive this forward.”

Barclays was one of the first global banks to announce a 2050 net-zero ambition and is committed to reducing its financed emissions in support of this. The bank has a target to facilitate $1 trillion of Sustainable and Transition Financing between 2023 and the end of 2030, encompassing the long-term Green, Social, Transition and broader Sustainable Financing requirements of clients.

The idea of transition finance, of finance that will be used to enable traditional companies, especially fossil fuel companies, to transition to a net zero footing, is both critical and challenging. Critical because it is going to play a fundamental role in the acceptance by the fossil fuel industry of the need to transition and challenging, because for investors looking to navigate the complexity of divestment or engagement, what that looks like will have a significant reputational impact.

Transition plans are going to play a crucial role in addressing climate change because they are time-bound action plans. As Paul Simpson, former chief executive of CDP, has put it, they are “plans that clearly outline how a company will achieve its strategy to pivot existing assets and its entire business model toward a trajectory that aligns with the requirements of climate science. The UK published a requirement for asset managers, regulated asset owners and listed companies to publish climate transition plans by 2023.

This is particularly difficult as the banks have provided significant funds to the fossil fuel industry for expansion, in the face of scientific evidence that there is no room for new oil and gas in a net zero 2050 scenario.

The 2023 Banking on Climate Chaos report said that fossil fuel financing from the world’s 60 largest banks had reached $5.5 trillion in the seven years since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2025, with $669 billion in fossil fuel financing in 2022 alone – despite “clear and dire” warnings from experts that any further fossil fuel expansion will result in climate and economic chaos.

Overall the report showed the five worst performing banks in 2022 were North American, with the Royal Bank of Canada in first place, lending $42.1 billion. In fact, La Banque Postale was the only bank to match its net-zero commitments with action by offering no financing to fossil fuel projects.

The analysis also exposes widespread greenwashing by banks and fossil fuel companies which “backslid” on their commitments. The report finds that, to meet net- zero targets, they are overly reliant on carbon offset mechanisms which have been criticised by climate advocates as a distraction from reducing emissions.

Of the 60 banks that were profiled in the report, 59 do not have policies robust enough to meet the goal of keeping global warming below 1.5°C. Some banks strengthened their policies, but few are sufficient to meet the challenge of the moment.

Banking on Climate Chaos is published annually by Rainforest Action Network, the Indigenous Environmental Network, BankTrack, Oil Change International, Reclaim Finance, Sierra Club, and Urgewald, and is endorsed by over 600 organisations in more than 75 countries.

The authors warn that banks’ short termism is exposing the financial system to extensive physical risks, volatile prices and the growing threat of stranded assets, emphasising the urgent need for regulation.

Barclays has traditionally performed badly in the BOCC reports, and in 2023 was shown to have been the 7th largest provider of finance to companies over the fossil fuel life cycle. It invested over $191 billion in the fossil fuel sector over the course of seven years. A 2021 Reclaim Finance report said that Barclays was also the fifth largest backer of the coal sector, thanks to loans to major coal players such as Fortum, Duke Energy and Glencore.

In 2022, ShareAction released a report showing that since 2016, European banks had provided over $400 billion to the top 50 companies expanding oil & gas production. HSBC, Barclays and BNP Paribas were the worst offenders, providing $59 million billion, $48 billion and $46 billion respectively since 2016.

At the same time, the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) seemed to be failing to make much impact on this critical issue. Its members provided at least $38 billion in financing to the top 50 upstream oil & gas expanders following its launch in April 2021. Half of this was provided by four founding signatories: Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC.

In April 2021 when the NZBA launched, no bank had set a science-based sectoral 2030 target for its financed emissions using 1.5°C scenarios. Today, over half of NZBA banks have set such targets – including Barclays.

Many of the banks emissions result from the activities of the clients that it finances and those generated in their respective value chains. These are so-called ‘financed emissions’.

The bank says it is “committed to align all our financing to the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement, consistent with limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5°C. In order to meet this ambition, we need to reduce our financed emissions, not just for lending but for capital markets activities as well.”

In November 2020, Barclays set 2025 targets, informed by Paris-aligned benchmark scenarios, to reduce financed emissions. It prioritised the Energy and Power sectors because they are responsible for up to three-quarters of all Greenhouse Gas emissions globally and because Barclays has meaningful exposure to them.

As of December 2022, the bank’s financed emissions for the energy sector have dropped by 32% since 2020, exceeding a target of a 15% reduction by 2025, and the emissions intensity of our Power portfolio has dropped by 9% since 2020.

Barclays has experienced repeated calls to limit its financing of fossil fuel expansion and unless its very careful how it manages finance for the energy transition, it may well find itself in the cross hairs of civil society once again.

Energy transition is going to require a great deal of finance but the bank needs to think carefully about how it communicates it deal-making, to ensure its seen as transition finance and not business as usual support of an old approach to industrial growth.