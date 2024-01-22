TrusTrace raises $24m for for product traceability and compliance

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Global product traceability platform, TrusTrace, has announced the completion of a $23m investment round.

TrusTrace has raised $24m to expand its traceability platform. Product traceability plays an increasing role in sustainability, as it can help to improve supply chain visibility and supports corporate accountability

Sustainability strategies cannot be successfully implemented without granular, decision-useful impact and emissions data.

To ensure accurate reporting and compliance, data showing the full scale of the supply chain is critical.

The investment was led by Circularity Capital, a specialist investor in businesses that enable the circular economy, with participation from existing investors Industrifonden and Fairpoint Capital.

According to Shameek Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of TrusTrace, the new investment will enable the company to further accelerate its global expansion ambitions by strengthening its presence in key markets, deepening product innovation and expanding collaborations – helping to create a global network where all value chains are traceable, circular, and fair.

Ghosh said: “A growing number of fashion and textile brands are adopting supply chain

traceability to support their sustainability goals and ensure competitiveness in the face of mounting regulatory and consumer pressure. The completion of this growth investment is further evidence that businesses see traceability as critical to achieving their sustainability goals.

“Backed by the new funding, TrusTrace will further cement its position as the fashion industry’s trusted partner for identifying and managing supply chain risk, ensuring compliance and driving sustainability across value chains.”

With more than a billion products now tracked through the platform, TrusTrace has established itself as a business-critical solution for supply chain traceability. The platform empowers brands with verified data in real-time, as materials and finished goods move through the supply chain. It also integrates seamlessly with retailer, manufacturer and supplier systems, as well as other third-parties, such as certification

agencies, lifecycle datasets and other sustainability solution providers.

The importance of supply chain product traceability

There is an ongoing shift in the consumer market, which is showing increasing demand for greater transparency – especially with regard the supply chain and understanding the impact of their purchases.

Customers want more than a label saying ‘climate friendly’ or ‘green’, they want to know where materials come from, whether suppliers support workers rights, how much water they use or how much CO2 they are connected to. In effect customers are increasingly looking to understand the life-cycle and overall footprint of products.

That has increased in importance and led to a growing focus on traceability as a key enabler of sustainable transformation, and Ghosh points out this is evidenced by TrusTrace’s five-fold growth in subscription revenue in the last 27 months.

Driven by the increasing number and complexity of global laws and regulations, voluntary ESG targets, and growing consumer demands for insights on product-level risk and impact, primary supply chain data on individual product performance is becoming a must for brands worldwide.

This is especially true for the fashion industry, where there are many shortfalls with apparel supply chain data and rapid transformation is needed to ensure compliance and inform meaningful decision-making. That data is needed for use in risk management, compliance, product claims and footprint calculations, and gives brands the ability to share data about a product’s origin, impact, and much more.

This requires a new standard of supply chain data collection – TrusTrace enables brands to map and understand the ESG credentials of their supply chain network, as well as capture data for individual production batches in real-time, as materials and finished goods move through the supply chain.

Fashion’s biggest secret is… its data problem

The relationship between apparel factories and brands is a complex one. In an industry where purchase volumes are high and margins are tight, pressure is often put on factories to deliver quicker, and cheaper.

Typically, this means that costs and risks in the supply chain are borne by factories and workers. In the context of decarbonisation, for example, factories in Bangladesh are already bearing the brunt of compliance and certification costs themselves, despite facing immense pressure to maintain low pricing and tight deadlines.

This approach is telling of the industry and highlights the elephant in the room – nothing is holding global brands to account for what happens in their supply chains. At a basic level, this is because these sorts of costs and risks are viewed as externalities by brands.

TrusTrace says that it is widely considered the preferred supply chain partner for global fashion brands seeking to drive sustainable change, manage ESG risks and ensure compliance across their highly complex supply chains. Notable TrusTrace customers include adidas, Brooks Running, Tapestry, Asics and many more of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and luxury brands. TrusTrace also plans to offer its services to

regional and mid-size brands in 2024.

Regulation is on its way

In 2024, several global regulatory initiatives will come into play that will hold European and UK brands responsible for issues within their supply chain.

Initiatives such as the German Supply Chain Act, the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence Regulations will make brands ensure that due diligence is happening in their entire supply chains and hold them legally liable for human rights and sustainability breaches.

Apparel has been a sector specifically identified as a target for these new rules, intending to bring clarity to how much brands in the Global North are responsible for issues such as climate change and loss and damage in the vulnerable countries that they source from. This is a significant milestone for the industry. To date, brands have typically relied on voluntary targets, but these rules will now be baked into due diligence compliance, risking significant financial penalties if these rules are breached.

Anders Brejner, investment director at Circularity Capital, commented: “We see a growing number of global fashion brands looking to transition away from today’s linear ‘take-make-dispose’ model of production and consumption to one that is more sustainable and equitable. We believe this is only possible at scale with the right digital backbone to provide transparency and traceability across complex global supply chains. TrusTrace is a clear leader in this field, with an excellent team, solution and blue-

chip client base – and a great fit with our strategy to back global leaders enabling the circular economy.”