Bio-manufacturer ZymoChem secures $21m Series A funding round

Bio-manufacturing platform ZymoChem has raised a $21 million Series A funding round, led by Breakout Ventures, with further backing from lululemon and Toyota Ventures – as well as existing investors including GS Futures, KdT Ventures, and Cavallo Ventures.

Bio-based materials could displace the production and wastage of virgin plastics.

The $4.6 trillion chemical industry is integral to sectors ranging from aerospace to automotive and is responsible for a high level of global emissions – providing a huge opportunity for companies attempting to find alternative materials, and for companies will to explore their industrial use.

Since its founding in 2015, ZymoChem has used their patented technologies to replace petroleum-based ingredients in items we use every day – from personal hygiene items to textiles – without compromising cost, performance, scale, or sustainability.

“ZymoChem has the most compelling technology we’ve seen to scale bio-based chemicals and materials while remaining cost competitive to petroleum-derived products,” said Lindy Fishburne, managing partner at Breakout Ventures.

Developing ZymoChem’s platform

Pairing this later financing with existing revenues from commercial partnerships and funding from the Department of Energy, ZymoChem intends to launch its first high-performance material and advance its first partnered product to commercial scale.

ZymoChem rethinks how everyday products, from personal hygiene items to textiles, are produced. ZymoChem is redesigning manufacturing with products that do not come from fossil fuels, require carbon-intensive production, or persist for hundreds of years.

Improving sustainability within manufacturing via ZymoChem’s patented technology is said to be what interested Toyota Ventures. ZymoChem’s approach also aligns well with lululemon’s goal of improving sustainability within its product portfolio.

The company has developed what it calls ‘Carbon Conserving (C2) technology’ that converts renewable feedstocks into high-value materials in an environmentally sustainable fashion (using microbes) to replace petroleum-based ingredients in everyday consumer goods. In December 2023, it became the recipient of a $4 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO).

ZymoChem was selected to a cohort of just four other organisations in the US, based on its progress in scaling vital materials via fermentation and downstream purification operations. Other members of the cohort include: Invisyne, which is focused on the biofuel isobutanol; Michigan Technological University, which is working on developing its Solvent-Targeted Recovery and Precipitation (STRAP) process by pre-sorting and fractionating MSW (INL), followed by STRAP to remove chlorine, nitrogen and sulfur contaminants to generate a clean biogenic material to produce a cleaner syngas via gasification for SAF production via F-T synthesis; Ohio State University, which is working on a new amine carrier reaction chemistry for biomass derived syngas; and the University of Wisconsin, which is working on a process to convert industrial lignin streams to adipic acid, which will be used to produce the polymer nylon-6,6 at pilot scale.

The results are expected to be high value materials derived from sugars that are low-cost, environmentally safe, high-performing, and biodegradable. The idea is to use technology to unlock near term chemical commercialization with the potential for significant greenhouse gas reduction potential.

“Decarbonizing the industrial sector is also crucial to equity goals,” the DOE noted in its press release of the grant funding. The DOE went on to share that supporting companies like ZymoChem is in line with the “DOE’s long-term objectives of advancing high-impact technologies that will create well-paying jobs, support underserved economies, and accelerate the growth of the US bioeconomy.”

ZymoChem’s approach to sustainable materials

“We’re upending the materials industry,” said Harshal Chokhawala, co-founder and chief executive. “Our technology delivers sustainability without compromising performance, scale, and importantly economics. This unlock has already catalysed multiple partnerships with world-leading companies and we’re thrilled to expand our impact with our key stakeholders.”

ZymoChem accelerates the real-zero economy by relieving carbon emissions in product development, use, and end of life via:

Platform Approach: converting renewable feedstocks into a variety of high-performance, bio-based, biodegradable polymers.

Patented, Carbon-Efficient Bio-manufacturing: creating materials with near-zero CO2 emissions via a proprietary fermentation process.

Superior Economics: improving yields by up to 50% versus alternative processes creating a dramatic cost advantage.

Visionary Partnerships: promoting benefits of bio-based manufacturing by partnering with stakeholders across the value chain with drop-in solutions for their existing infrastructure.

Widening the investor pool

n addition to the aforementioned investors, ZymoChem is excited to have the following key partner groups included in this funding round as well: ACCELR8, Alexandria Venture Investments, Bricks Fund Tokyo, Dudley Fund, Fashion for Good, Litani Ventures, SOSV Investments, and Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies (VCET).