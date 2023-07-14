Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

New research carried out by climate and carbon reduction consultancy EcoAct warns that carbon price costs could account for 10% of the revenue of carbon-intensive sectors by 2030. To address these growing risks, EcoAct has announced the launch of its new Carbon and Energy Pricing Tool.

Carbon and energy prices have undergone notable increases in recent years, posing significant financial risks for sectors reliant on fossil fuels. Research by EcoAct has estimated that carbon price costs could account for 10% of the revenue of carbon-intensive sectors by 2030.

Chimdi Obienu, Research Consultant at EcoAct said: “Many firms, especially those that are not directly regulated, do not have visibility into the carbon price mechanisms that could potentially affect them. With carbon prices rising and rapidly expanding to more locations, companies with significant emissions embedded in their supply chains could find themselves caught out if they do not map their carbon hotspots and take steps to limit their indirect exposure.”

Going forward, importing and exporting firms will be required to negotiate carbon border taxes. Following the example of the EU, it is anticipated that regulators will implement intricate methodologies to determine obligations under these mechanisms. Obienu explained that EcoAct‘s offerings will help firms get acquainted with the processes of data collection, risk mapping, supplier engagement, and business transformation well before their competitors.

Helping companies understanding price fluctuations

EcoAct has launched its Carbon and Energy Pricing Tool to enable businesses to anticipate the financial impacts of regulatory carbon and energy price fluctuations, as well as the financial opportunities arising from transformation strategies. The tool itself monitors changes in carbon taxes, Emission Trading Schemes, as well as a range of energy price projections.

The tool also enables businesses to integrate their forecasts for the purchase of goods and services and energy consumption. What that means is it can track changing financial impacts related to carbon and energy prices of natural gas, coal, gasoline, fuel and electricity in transportation, industry, building and power production through scenario-based impact studies.

That in turn supports companies in the development of business model transformation strategies involving decarbonising core activities and transitioning to greener supply chains, as well as evaluating the financial impact of transformation and decarbonisation actions, with annual updates of the company’s CO2 emissions data and regular refreshes of information on energy and carbon prices in relevant geographical areas

According to the company, it has already proven effective in various sectors including manufacturing, agrifood and retail, spanning across different regions such as the European Union, United Kingdom and North America.

Specifically, the Carbon and Energy Pricing Tool allows modelling, at a country and sector level, based on three scenarios of energy and carbon price developments up to 2050. This covers costs related to energy procurement and compliance with carbon regulations throughout the company’s value chai; the financial impacts of the most significant sources of CO 2 emissions and; savings achieved through CO 2 emission mitigation plans.

Will Schneider buy EcoAct?

As EcoAct continues to develop the suite of tools that it uses to help companies navigate the challenging road to decarbonisation, it’s been reported that Schnieder Electric is about to buy EcoAct from Atos. It’s a turnaround for Atos, which only acquired the French headquartered carbon reduction consultancy EcoAct three years ago in 2020.

That purchase was seen as a signal that major digital services companies were looking to move into the environmental space, as demand for carbon reduction planning and forecasting, offsetting and strategy development in response to climate concerns grew rapidly. Yet in June of 2022 the company announced plans to divest all of its non-core businesses.

EcoAct now employs 400 people and turned over €70m in 2022 and its sale will complete the Atos strategy. What is perhaps most interesting about the proposed transaction is that it does not include Atos’ digital Net Zero Transformation practice

(part of Eviden business), dedicated to supporting its customers in all industries to catalyse their decarbonisation goals – that will remain within the Atos Group.

In a statement, Atos said it plans to cooperate closely with Schneider Electric combining their technology and sustainability expertise to build products and solutions that enhance its customers’ paths to net zero.

June 2023 saw Schneider unveil a new framework to help companies understand the full environmental impact of enterprise data centres. The framework, detailed in a whitepaper available for download here, includes a free Lifecycle CO2e TradeOff tool, the first of its kind for accurately estimating the total carbon footprint of data centres – including Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Steve Wilhite, President, Sustainability Business at Schneider Electric said:

“Demand for sustainable goods and services is rapidly increasing as businesses

navigate the challenges posed by climate change, the energy crisis, and investor

and regulatory pressures. The solutions to these challenges are complex to

navigate. By combining forces with EcoAct, we would expand our team of worldclass sustainability consultants and our ability to deliver strategic value to our

clients, accelerating the transition to the carbon-free energy future.”

SGV Take:

Given Schneider’s launched of its new framework, it seems as if plans to buy market share remain a focus of larger technology service companies. However the potential for Schneider to sell products to support the decarbonisation recommended by consultants such as EcoAct, make it appear a more natural bedfellow.