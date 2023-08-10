NMT recommends steps for a fairer nature economy

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

While the Amazon Summit ended without an agreement to end deforestation, the follow-on Finance Day saw the Nature Markets Taskforce publishing seven recommendations for the embedding of nature and equity goals into global financial activity.

The Amazon Summit was held in Brazil, which is home to 60% of the Amazon rainforest. Other interested countries include Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

For as long as deforestation continues, investments will be exposed to a number of financially material risks and there will be no credible pathway towards achieving net zero .

With the Summit failing to agree on a shared commitment to halting deforestation, the Nature Markets Taskforce has published its recommendations on how the financial system can help to eliminate deforestation across the globe.

The Amazon Summit closed with the signing of the joint Belem Declaration. While no agreement was reached on a collective end to deforestation, the eight attending presidents have promised to launch the Amazon Alliance to Combat Deforestation, based on different national approaches, which could include zero deforestation by 2030.

Deforestation is an immense challenge. As well as its alarming destruction of biodiversity, inadequate governance has allowed the global economy to continue treating nature as a limitless, free resource. This has accelerated the climate crisis, intensified inequalities, and undermined both financial stability and food security.

Finance will be key to halting deforestation

At the one-day finance side event to the Amazon Summit, the high-level Taskforce on Nature Markets launched its ‘Making Nature Markets Work’ recommendations report, detailing how the unprecedented shift towards pricing nature into the economy could create benefits for both people and planet. The Taskforce called for more robust politically-backed governance frameworks to evolve as nature markets develop, enabling the prevention of greenwashing.

The report’s practical recommendations for policy makers, market actors, and citizens include:

advancing traceability in the global food commodity markets,

requiring traders to take nature and climate into account;

ensuring carbon markets and emerging biodiversity credit markets deliver fair prices to nature rich countries, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities; and

mandating nature crime-free value chains.

The Taskforce forcefully argued that nature does not have the benefit of technological solutions, which have proven so beneficial in the expansion of clean energy solutions. Instead, the transformation of global nature markets must rely on policy incentives, regulation, and new governance frameworks at the local, regional, and international levels.

“Nature markets are a bridge to a total shift in our economic system”, said Sandrine Dixson, Chair of European Commission’s Economic & Societal Impacts Group and Member, Taskforce on Nature Markets.

Seven recommendations for action on finance

The Taskforce’s seven recommendations are built on best practice, so although many are already in motion, the report urges them to be accelerated in a way that catalyses change at a global scale with urgency and decisiveness.

Aligning economic and financial architecture with an equitable, global nature economy: align financial and monetary policies and regulations, and also trade and investment rules with the imperative of advancing an equitable, global nature economy. Policy alignment of central banks and supervisors : require central banks to ensure that actions by financial actors, markets and systems are aligned with relevant government and international policy commitments on nature and climate. Aligning public finance with the needs of an equitable, global nature economy : align public sector financial management with international nature commitments crystallised in the Global Biodiversity Framework. Making food commodity markets accountable : as the world’s largest and most impactful nature market that facilitates the global trade of food, require policy makers and regulators to mandate full traceability and enhanced transparency about impacts. Securing improved economic benefits for nature’s stewards : create coalitions composed of nature rich sovereign nations, Indigenous Peoples and local communities to deliver high integrity nature services at agreed prices . Addressing the harmful impacts of nature crimes : reduce the incidence and impact of nature crimes – the third largest source of illegal financial flows – by establishing a requirement for investors and financiers to demonstrate a nature-crime free value chain. Converging measures of the state of nature: create a universal agreement to measure the overall state of nature and ensure the data publicly available to avoid greenwashing.

The window to pivot the economy away from the unsustainable overuse of nature is rapidly closing. While it will require radical changes to the way that businesses, markets and economies function, The Taskforce’s recommendations can deliver more equitable, nature-positive markets that support the transition to a post-carbon economy.

Simon Zadek, Executive Director of NatureFinance, co-lead of the world dsecretariat, Taskforce on Nature Markets said: “Although faced with divergent strategic interests, all countries need to commit to a more equitable, nature-positive global economy, including reshaped trade and investment policies, regulations and standards and rules governing public procurement and subsidies.”

SGV TAKE

In order to address the complicated and interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and resource scarcity, we will need an unprecedented shift towards the appropriate pricing of nature. Without this transformation of global markets, there is little chance of achieving a just transition to a truly sustainable future.