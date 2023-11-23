Why Islamic finance fits the global climate priority

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Yasin Patel, co-founder of Autarky Sukuk, discusses how this growing area of finance is about more than enabling access to financial services for Muslim communities, but a key pillar in the global response to environmental issues.

Climate finance will be central to discussions at COP28, which will likely draw attention to Islamic finance, a relatively untapped pool of sustainable capital.

Rather than seeking to meet certain ESG criteria set by corporations alongside return on investment, Islamic finance is founded on a principles-based approach.

Its fundamental principles naturally align with global climate objectives, so now there needs to be a concrete effort to firmly incorporate green factors into Islamic financial products and instruments.

In December 2023, world leaders will gather in Dubai for the COP28 climate summit. The conference is the next major opportunity for key policymakers to agree on plans to tackle the urgent issue of climate change, evaluate progress on current policies, and debate additional strategies that will help achieve net zero.

As always, climate finance will be central to discussions, as funding for green projects is a key enabler for countries looking to realise their sustainability objectives. The President of COP28, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, has already called on multilateral development banks to show “more ambition” and work faster to address climate finance and development challenges. Given the United Arab Emirates’ position as a hub for Islamic finance, the conference will likely draw attention to this relatively untapped pool of sustainable capital, which has the potential to play a critical role in addressing climate change.

In Europe, the UK is already experiencing significant growth in Islamic finance, with assets of UK-based institutions offering Islamic, or Shari’ah finance, already totalling more than $5 billion.

Islamic finance: A principles-based system

Islamic finance has an ethical approach at its heart. Rather than seeking to meet certain ESG criteria set by corporations alongside return on investment, it is founded on a principles-based approach.

At the same time, Shari’ah-compliant finance such as Autarky Sukuk does not invest in harmful industries that include alcohol, gambling, and arms manufacturing, which could adversely impact the environment or the health and wellbeing of people. These principles promote ‘doing the right thing’ at every turn, and there are a number of strict rules to ensure this actually happens.

It is important to note here that the direct incorporation of climate goals into Islamic finance is a developing process, but the inherent features of Islamic finance mean that it has significant potential to contribute to sustainable, ethical, and environmentally friendly practices.

For instance, one of the core principles of Islamic finance is the prohibition of Riba, or interest. Instead, transactions are required to be backed by tangible assets, and financial returns are based on the success and ethical transparency of the underlying assets. This discourages the pursuit of excessive interest which can lead to unsustainable investments in environmentally-harmful industries.

Meanwhile, Shari’ah principles demand that in every financial transaction, there is full transparency and thorough due diligence takes place. This means environmentally-conscious stakeholders can have a comprehensive understanding of the impact of their investments on the environment, something that is increasingly hard to do in an economy plagued by greenwashing, insufficient environmental governance and varying interpretations of ESG regulations.

COP28 will see this layer of governance on Islamic finance extend even further with the launch of the Tayyib Project, which will create a stamp to verify that investments meet existing Shari’ah compliance standards. It is an important milestone for a fast-growing industry, and shows the credibility and credence with which Shariah compliance is having on the wider world.

Untapped potential

Global leaders will need to draw on every possible source of finance to address the climate crisis – set to cost countries $500 billion by 2050, according to the UN. Whilst Islamic finance has seen substantial growth over the last few years, it remains a source of finance which has not been fully utilised when it comes to climate action.

By developing and supporting the growth of Islamic capital markets in countries across the globe, countries will be able to mobilise significant volumes of funding to address climate challenges in the form of modern Islamic finance products. A central feature of Islamic finance is Zakat, a compulsory charitable tax that Muslims must pay. Yielding roughly $1 trillion annually, this money, if directed towards the climate crisis, could transform the international community’s response to environmental issues.

Promoting green Islamic finance

It is clear that the fundamental principles of Islamic finance naturally align with global climate objectives. There now needs to be a concrete effort to firmly incorporate green factors into Islamic financial products and instruments. This means focusing on products with an ethical basis attached such as green sukuks, and re-structuring Islamic social finance to ensure more funds are channelled towards global environmental problems.

With a built-in ethical approach that encourages responsible investing, and a sector that is increasingly aligned to ever-critical sustainable development goals, Islamic finance stands as an important route to building a more sustainable approach to financial services and investing. In a world which is looking for innovative ways to tackle the growing climate emergency, we hope that this year’s COP conference provides an opportunity to shine a light on this growing area of finance.

