H&M joins forces with DBS to finance fashion’s decarbonisation

DBS (SGX:D05) has joined forces with H&M Group (STO:HM B) to offer creative financial solutions for the decarbonisation of fashion supply chains.

DBS is to finance sustainable factory upgrades that have secured the approval of H&M.

Major fashion brands are heavily criticised for their impact on the environment, but the practical solutions tend to lie with their suppliers.

Collaborative financial mechanisms can maximise the strengths of different parties to provide beneficial outcomes for all.

H&M Group, the Swedish multinational behind brands including H&M, Monki, Weekday and COS, has partnered with Singapore’s DBS Bank to offer creative financial solutions for supplying factories that are willing to reduce their carbon emissions.

“Accelerating net zero for supply chains requires the rapid scaling of low-carbon technologies and new, innovative financing models to drive [their] adoption,” said Tan Su Shan, group head of DBS’ Institutional Banking division.

“DBS is excited to be harnessing our extensive network in Asia, in partnership with H&M Group, to provide access to sustainable financing in a practical way – by directly funding factory upgrades to help suppliers improve.”

Who is to blame for fashion’s footprint?

Fashion has become somewhat notorious for its devastating impacts on the environment. Thought to be the second most polluting industry in the world, it accounts for up to 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Every year, textile production consumes around 98 million tons of non-renewable resources, including 215 trillion litres of fresh water and almost 60 million tons of oil. The land is cleared or converted to make way for the production of natural fibres, resulting in deforestation and the loss of biodiverse ecosystems, while synthetic alternatives increase the demand for fossil fuels.

With negligible rates of recycling, fashion is also responsible for an enormous volume of waste. From the polluted wastewater of manufacturing sites to the steady stream of microplastics being released as consumers launder their clothes, the industry’s impacts are felt far and wide.

The blame for fashion’s footprint tends to be apportioned to consumer-facing behemoths, such as H&M and its peers, as they are easy targets for conscious consumers and sustainably-minded investors. As larger corporations often present in several countries, these companies are also the first to be affected by new regulations such as mandatory reporting requirements, labelling criteria or extended producer responsibility.

It could be argued that this blame is entirely deserved, given that recognisable brands tend to profit the most from continually increasing their sales. Without accelerated fast fashion business models, overhyped seasonal drops, senseless prices and aspirational marketing, the industry may not have reached its current state.

Practically speaking, however, most of fashion’s impacts occur further up in the value chain. Businesses such as H&M Group are not the ones out there consuming resources, manufacturing garments or releasing pollutant waste – they rely on suppliers to do the dirty work for them.

If the sector is to succeed in changing its ways, then it is these suppliers that will have to transform their operations. More often than not, they simply do not have the resources.

Creative finance for demonstrably effective solutions

Under the partnership agreement, DBS will finance factory upgrades to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Technical support will be provided by Guidehouse, a consultancy firm specialising in sustainability, to ensure that participating suppliers have the necessary knowledge and skills to adopt effective solutions.

Unlike traditional banking mechanisms designed to incentivise green activities, favourable terms will only be granted for specific projects that have been individually approved by H&M. With this structure in place, the group hopes to avoid any instance of greenwash while ensuring that valid efforts are given the help they deserve.

The programme has already been trialled with Raj Woollen Industries, a textile manufacturer based in Haryana India. Following Guidehouse’s advice, the company audited its energy use and identified opportunities for potential improvement. Having secured the approval of H&M, it was awarded a generous loan to finance its installation of solar panels, efficient motors and water-conserving technologies.

“This joint project with H&M Group, Guidehouse, and DBS has been a successful combination of expert energy assessment, close support in selecting the most suitable technology solutions, and an attractive financing model,” reported Sumeet Nath, managing partner at Raj Woollen Industries. “We are confident that this will ensure the highest possible results in our decarbonisation journey.”

Collaborative finance captures multiple strengths

The model developed by DBS and H&M highlights the importance of collaboration.

Without DBS’ deep pockets, suppliers would struggle to finance their factory upgrades. Without Guidehouse’s expertise, they may be unsure of what to actually do with available funds. Without H&M’s approval process, money could be used for general purposes rather than being allocated to a specific, verified project.

Each partner has its own role to play while being somewhat dependent on the success of the others. According to H&M, this collaborative approach provides a unique opportunity to build an entire ecosystem of potential solutions, transforming the fashion industry from the ground up. Following the launch of its project with DBS, the fashion giant is calling on other major brands and financial institutions to follow its lead.

SGV TAKE

Collaboration is undoubtedly critical in solving sustainability challenges. More often than not, the best option can only be found by drawing on the complementary strengths of different parties.

This is particularly relevant when it comes to the decarbonisation of global supply chains. In most industries, the pressure is likely to fall first on larger corporations and household brands that interact with their consumers on a near-daily basis. Rather than passing this pressure on to the smaller suppliers that can actually make the most difference, companies ought to consider how they can engage in collaborative, mutually beneficial solutions.