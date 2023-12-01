COP28: Loss and Damage Fund deal sets tone of compromise

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

COP28 has begun with a deal on operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund, a historic moment in rebuilding relationships between the Global North and the Global South.

Five countries have already announced their commitments, pressuring others to do the same.

The Fund is a financing facility intended to compensate those who are bearing the burnt of climate change.

COP28 had a strong start as a deal on operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund was agreed upon at the opening plenary. The Presidency said that this decisive action will enable the Parties “to focus on the strongest possible response to the Global Stocktake”.

Ana Mulio Alvarez, researcher at the think tank E3G, commented: “Today is a historic moment in the fight for acknowledging and addressing Loss and Damage, which has been ongoing since the very first COP. It sets the tone for the rest of the COP that countries can and must come together for ambitious agreements in the spirit of compromise.”

“Having this success to kick start COP28 leaves time to focus on a strong Global Stocktake response, so that we can course correct and meet the goal of limiting global temperature increase to 1.5°C.”

What does the deal entail?

The Parties adopted the recommendations of a special committee, which said that the World Bank should serve as a trustee and host of the Fund. The committee gathered five times before COP28 in order to reach a resolution – the meetings were initially meant to be four, but an additional one was scheduled for early November 2023 in a last-ditch attempt to overcome a nearly year-long impasse.

The Global South has argued that allowing the World Bank to host the Fund would give disproportionate influence to donor countries, such as the US which usually appoints the Bank’s president, and that it would be too slow and inefficient to administer the funds. Indeed, Global South countries – which are disproportionately affected by climate change – agreed to this as an interim measure for a four-year period.

Nonetheless, the World Bank still needs to respond on whether it can host the Fund under the proposed conditions, or else a new host will be identified. The plans also include setting up a secretariat. According to E3G, all these measures should be finalised by COP29, meaning money will flow into receiving countries from 2025 onwards.

Contributions are voluntary and promises are already flowing in. The United Arab Emirates and Germany pledged $100 million each, the UK committed £40 million for the Fund and £20 million for other arrangements, Japan contributed $ 10 million and the US pledged $17.5 million. Other countries will pressured to announce their pledges as COP28 progresses – the historically most powerful economies but also those that have boomed more recently, such as China and India, have been called to play their part.

What is the loss and damage fund?

The Fund, first agreed upon during COP27, held in Egypt in November 2022, is a financing facility intended to compensate those who are bearing the burnt of climate change. The term has a loose definition but, effectively, ‘loss’ refers to impacts on infrastructure and land, while ‘damage’ is related to the defence of ecosystems which have been destroyed. It refers to those changes that cannot be addressed by mitigation or adaptation and are unavoidable.

Indeed, extreme weather events are disrupting the lives of the most vulnerable people, while countries that are historically the largest emitters of greenhouse gases are proportionally less affected. It is estimated that the five highest-emitting countries were responsible for around $6 trillion in associated global economic losses. By 2050, lower-income countries could face up to $1.8 trillion in loss and damage that are largely due to wealthier nations.

This is one of the most critical areas in terms of rebuilding trust between the Global North and South. There has been a funding and policy gap where cash has been available for mitigation, and a very small amount for adaptation, but little to nothing has been allocated on how to avoid the impacts and costs of unavoidable climate change. Meanwhile, as developing countries struggle to access the funds they need, they have been exploiting their natural resources at the expense of biodiversity and locking in dependence on fossil fuels.

Wealthier countries promised in 2009 to deliver $100 billion to poorer economies each year by 2020, but this goal is estimated to be achieved only in 2023. It is currently projected that loss and damage in developing countries is exceeding $400 billion per year, a figure very likely to grow.

Will the Fund satisfy the needs of developing countries?

According to Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, it is critical to address underlying concerns.

“On one hand, rich countries have pushed for the World Bank to host this Fund under the guise of ensuring a speedy response. Conversely, they have attempted to dilute their financial obligations and resisted defining a clear finance mobilisation scale,” he said.

“The absence of a defined replenishment cycle raises serious questions about the Fund’s long-term sustainability. Therefore, a robust system, particularly integrated with the Global Stocktake process and the new climate finance goal, is needed to ensure that COP28 results in a meaningful outcome.”

Rachel Cleetus, policy director and lead economist for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, added: “The consensus recommendations for operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund are far from perfect yet are an important step forward and should be quickly adopted at COP28. Richer nations – including the United States – must also live up to their responsibility and provide robust resources for the Fund.”

SGV TAKE

It’s safe to say COP28 has started on the front foot and this early achievement will likely set an optimistic tone. While celebrating, however, it’s important to remember that Global South countries have done a great deal of compromising to get where we are now, and promises to ensure a just transition must be delivered.

These efforts must be accompanied by strong leadership in phasing out fossil fuels, which are the main reason why the Fund is needed in the first place. Considering the profound divisions on this front, the optimism may wane quickly if the action taken is not ambitious enough or, even worse, if no action is agreed at all.