Finance and gender equality take centre stage at COP28

Monday was Finance, Trade, Equality and Accountability, and Gender Day at COP28, with a focus on how to support disadvantaged communities for a just transition.

The COP28 Gender-Responsive Just Transitions & Climate Action Partnership was launched, setting up a series of commitments to be reviewed at COP31.

It comes as a new report highlighted that climate finance flows must be increased exponentially in this decade if we are to meet the Paris Agreement goals.

Experts on the ground are noticing a strong sentiment of the economic opportunity of taking climate action, especially with the view of avoiding loss and damage costs.

In its 2023 Progress Report launched at COP28, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) found that participation in the net zero transition continues to build across the financial system. The report highlighted tangible momentum behind the alliance’s work on transition planning, capital mobilisation in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), and climate transition-related data.

Financial sector commitments to net zero have continued to grow with membership rising over 20% in sector-specific alliances affiliated with GFANZ – although the initiative has been criticised for its links to fossil fuels. The current climate finance flows, however, are insufficient, inefficient, and unfair, highlighting an urgent need to reform and increase financing to address climate, nature and debt challenges. Risk mitigation and credit enhancement solutions, such as guarantees, can catalyse private sector investment at significantly larger multiples than traditional financing methods.

In 2022, the global public debt stands at $92 trillion. More than half of all low-income countries, 37 out of 69, are considered to be at high risk or in debt distress according to the latest IMF and World Bank Debt Sustainability Framework.

Ensuring a gender-responsive, just transition

Ministers and senior officials convened in a series of discussions to support the implementation of the Paris Agreement with a gender equality lens, with 60 parties endorsing a new COP28 Gender-Responsive Just Transitions & Climate Action Partnership.

The Partnership includes a package of commitments, including actions on data, finance, and equal opportunities. Implementation will be reviewed at a second convening during COP31.

Climate change is threatening 1.2 billion jobs and women are expected to be most severely affected, due to their high representation in sectors particularly susceptible to climate change. According to a new report launched at COP28 by UN Women, climate change will push up to 158 million more women and girls into poverty and lead to 236 million more women into hunger by mid-century. The transition to a low-carbon and sustainable economy will lead to both the elimination and transformation of some jobs, as well as the creation of new roles.

Ministers and high-level officials agreed on a series of commitments to support women’s economic empowerment and ensure women’s livelihoods are protected during this transition.

Paris Agreement goals are out of reach

Looking at finance, the Second Report of the Independent High-Level Expert Group in Climate Finance (IHLEG) found that, by 2030, we need a fivefold increase in concessional finance, a threefold increase in multilateral development bank (MDB) finance, and a 15-fold increase in private climate finance to EMDEs. Without these flows, we will not be able to achieve the goals set by the Paris Agreement.

Today, investment in EMDEs is in retreat, and finance for adaptation and clean energy are both inadequate. The report recommended “purposeful” collaboration to build country platforms, create investment pipelines, and increase fiscal space.

Systemic reforms such as reimagining the role of MDBs, and debt relief measures, will be required. The current financing system needs to be transformed to grasp this economic opportunity while rebuilding trust between developed and developing countries.

Kate Levick, E3G associate director and co-head of the Transition Plan Taskforce Secretariat, said: “The new IHLEG report challenges Parties to grip the systemic financial reform agenda, picking up where the Paris Summit earlier this year left off. Collaboration and leadership will be required from all countries if we are to achieve the Paris mitigation and adaptation goals, and finance a just global transition for everyone.”

Scaling the voluntary carbon markets

On Finance Day, the COP28 Presidency hosted a High-Level Roundtable on Unlocking High-Integrity Carbon Markets, in support of the development of an integrated, high-integrity and global carbon markets architecture.

Speakers addressed the respective and complementary roles of carbon pricing schemes, compliance markets, and high integrity voluntary carbon markets, noting that all three mechanisms can play a critical role in the global net zero transition. They also recognised the need for coordination between key stakeholders, to ensure the remaining pieces of the global carbon markets architecture come together in 2024 and 2025.

Separately, the Global Carbon Market Utility (GCMU) announced the launch of the design process for the accounting ledgers which will underpin GCMU carbon transactions. It said that this infrastructure will be “essential” to scale the voluntary carbon market so it can achieve its forecasted volume and scale within the next decade.

New ways to raise finance for nature

To address the financing gap, eight international organisations and development finance institutions have announced plans to launch a new global effort to cooperate on boosting financial instruments for sustainable climate and nature-linked sovereign financing. These include debt-for-nature swaps, where debt is cut if a country carries out biodiversity conservation, and green or sustainability-linked bonds.

The group is also establishing a task force, to be led by the Inter-American Development Bank and the United States International Development Finance Corporation, to monitor progress and lead meetings, the first of which will be in January 2024. The other six participating institutions are the Agence Française de Développement, the Asian Development Bank, the African Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the Green Climate Fund and the Global Environment Facility.

“Sustainability-linked sovereign financing offers innovative solutions for vulnerable countries facing the triple crises; climate shocks, biodiversity loss, and debt crisis, it does so by using credit enhancement mechanisms to lower borrowing costs and attract private investment. This Joint Declaration and Task Force is a critical effort forward towards addressing key barriers that will catalyze financial flows towards nature and climate adaptation goals,” commented Bogolo Kenewendo, Africa Director and special adviser to the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions.

First net zero alliance to include public finance institutions

In more finance news, eight major export credit agencies, in partnership with the Innovation and Knowledge Hub at the University of Oxford, Future of Climate Cooperation, and the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) have launched the UN-convened Net-Zero Export Credit Agencies Alliance. It is the first net zero alliance comprising public finance institutions, intended to help decarbonise global trade and facilitate joint action from public and private finance.

“Public finance has been the missing piece in the net-zero financial landscape,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP.

“Export Credit Agencies are in a strong position to deliver more sustainable global trade and to complement the work already being undertaken by the private finance sector, helping to address market gaps to deliver net-zero economies by 2050. This Alliance will play an important role in supporting tangible economic transition and help countries implement their commitments under the Paris Agreement.”

SGV TAKE

COP28 continues at full steam and it is safe to say that world leaders are aware of the gaping holes in climate finance. Experts on the ground are noticing a strong sentiment of the economic opportunity of taking climate action, especially with the view of avoiding loss and damage costs. It’s encouraging to see new announcements on climate finance initiatives but, of course, we’ll have to see whether they are translated into tangible action in the coming months and years.