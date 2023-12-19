The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) finds that multi-stakeholder ‘4P’ partnerships can drive finance flows effectively towards a just climate and nature transition.

Only 2% of philanthropic giving is currently directed towards climate mitigation, which remains severely underfunded.

According to the WEF, the world needs up to $3.5 trillion of additional investments each year to reach net zero and restore nature.

This approach can address complex climate and nature challenges, due to the collective power of its members to bridge critical financing and knowledge gaps, as well as generate robust capital structures.

The report suggests a framework for private-public-philanthropy partnerships, or 4P models, that can deliver high impacts across climate change mitigation, biodiversity loss, forest cover loss and freshwater consumption. It highlights priorities for action, showing how 4P models can create a positive ‘domino effect’, cut emissions and accelerate the just transition.

It was published under a new partnership between McKinsey & Company and the WEF as part of the Giving to Amplify Earth Action initiative, which identifies, convenes and amplifies new and existing 4P solutions for climate and nature. The pair conducted a data-driven analysis of more than 50 existing partnerships and hundreds of climate and nature solutions, alongside expert interviews.

“For partnerships to work effectively, various stakeholders should be willing to come together to bring collective as well as individual expertise and resources to find solutions,” said Gim Huay Neo, managing director of the WEF. “Without working with other partners to find the right intervention points, it is difficult for a single institution to deploy their funds.”

The climate finance gap is massive

Although finance to reach climate and biodiversity goals has grown over recent years, it is still inadequate to meet global mitigation and adaptation goals. A 2023 report from Allen & Overy and the Climate Policy Initiative found that $6.2 trillion of climate finance is required annually between now and 2030, and $7.3 trillion by 2050 to deliver net zero, for a total of over $200 trillion.

It is estimated that global finance flows towards the transition reached $1 trillion for the first time only in 2022, so investment needs to step up dramatically if it is to deliver the systemic solutions needed to deploy technologies at a large scale in areas such as clean energy and industrial decarbonisation.

According to the new WEF report, combined funding from business, government and philanthropic sectors is falling short. Only 6% of 2025 investment needs have been met so far, and only 2% of philanthropic giving is directed towards climate mitigation.

Moreover, the ‘domino effect’ of financing climate goals can generate significant economic benefits globally, with some estimates suggesting that a net $43 trillion could be added to the global economy, equivalent to a rise of up to 3.8% in global GDP by 2070.

COP28 saw some progress

The transition requires paradigm shifts in industry practices which demand substantial mobilisation of funding, especially to start with, often beyond the capacity of many individual businesses or governments.

Some initiatives were announced at COP28, such as the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund to support adaptation measures in the Global South, with more than $700 million pledged in Dubai. This amount, however, is a far cry from what is really needed, considering that developing countries are currently estimated to face over $400 billion in loss and damage per year. Wealthier nations, which are responsible for trillions of global losses, will be required to step up efforts, but it remains unclear who will pay for what.

Fany Kuiru, general coordinator of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA), an organisation that represents more than 500 Amazonian Indigenous peoples, said at the time: “The loss and damage fund should be understood as a systemic measure to attack systemic problems and not as a charitable fund… The announced amount does not cover even 1% of the external debt of our countries. Neither the worst summer of humanity, nor the drought of the Amazon River or the disappearance of the ice sheet in Antarctica will achieve resilience with this level of commitment.”

Among other announcements at the summit, the UAE pledged $30 billion to a new climate investment fund, Altérra, including $5 billion to drive private investment for the Global South. Banks in the country, such as the First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank, pledged to collectively mobilise over $270 billion for green finance. The World Bank said it would increase climate funding to 45% of its total lending or over $9 billion annually.

The rise of 4P models for the just transition

According to the WEF, the 4P strategic approach is “well-suited” to address complex climate and nature challenges, due to the collective power of its members to bridge critical financing and knowledge gaps, as well as generate robust capital structures. For example, philanthropic funds can provide risk-tolerant, early-stage funding that catalyses larger investments from the public and private sectors.

Over the past 20 years, more than 50 climate and nature-focused 4P models have been implemented. One example is the Mangrove Breakthrough, a collaboration led by Indonesia and the UAE, with the support of over 21 countries and non-state actors such as the Global Mangrove Alliance. It is intended to secure the protection of 15 million hectares of mangroves worldwide by 2030, mobilising $50-100 million over the next 10 years.

Similarly, the Power Africa partnership has increased energy access to over 37.5 million people across sub-Saharan Africa, and Initiative 20×20 has gathered 150 partners to reverse land degradation in Latin America and the Caribbean, safeguarding and reviving over 50 million hectares.

The researchers applied the framework to over 130 potential climate and nature solution sets and six sectors globally, identifying 31 solution focus areas. Those within the power, agriculture and forestry, and land conservation sectors demonstrated “high potential” for impact globally. This is because they are central to the climate and nature transitions, with high socioeconomic co-benefits and a cascading influence across the economy.

Nevertheless, for effective collaboration, these partnerships must be brought together under the right conditions with aligned objectives, a long-term perspective and a robust operational core, according to the WEF.

How to effectively deploy 4P for the transition

The report said that three pillars – materiality, suitability and feasibility – can be used to effectively prioritise areas of focus to deploy 4P models for climate action. Materiality refers to directing these models with areas for the greatest societal needs and potential for benefit. Suitability ensures that the chosen 4P solutions are appropriate and effective for their context, and feasibility ensures that the model aligns with its ambitions and desired outcomes.

The analysis suggests five steps to implement 4P models:

Establishing an anchor partner for robust governance and initial funding who can take a long-term view and provide start-up capital.

Combining short-term opportunistic and longer-term strategies to support lasting and systemic change.

Building on pre-existing models to accelerate start-up and validation.

Highlighting and exploiting how nature and climate solutions can address other Un Sustainable Development Goals including health, poverty and equity to harness a wider pool of funding and channels of impact.

Ensuring adequate resources and runway to support innovative 4P constructs.

SGV TAKE

Considering the minuscule investment by current philanthropic funds towards climate action, building and deploying 4P models in high-need areas can boost finance flows and effective climate action. The report shows that this is a key area of partnerships to harness the collective power of public, public and philanthropic actors for the just transition and should be considered to plug the climate finance gap.