Net zero at risk due to lack of green finance skills

The UK financial services sector faces an emerging green skills gap, which is jeopardising the UK’s net zero goals, according to the latest report by PwC in its Green Jobs Barometer series.

Green finance vacancies are up from 0.265 to 202% between 2019 to 2023.

New types of jobs and failure to integrate green skills into traditional finance are having an impact on the sector.

Given the critical nature of the net zero transition and the economic lens through which most decisions are made, a lack of the right skills in financial services could have a serious negative impact.

Technological change and the increased focus on green finance require enhanced knowledge and capabilities in the workplace to enable a green transition. The financial sector plays an important role in achieving net zero goals in the UK and globally, providing key support through enabling transition finance for carbon-intensive entities, giving access to low-cost capital for innovative technologies, facilitating the transition through insurance and underwriting risks and helping individuals in their sustainability journeys through environmentally conscious product offerings.

Yet, according to the latest Green Skills Barometer, as the demand for green talent and skills continues to grow, the supply of green talent both from new entrants and the existing workforce is failing to rise with it and a green skills gap is emerging. The PwC report, in collaboration with Financial Services Skills Commission (FSSC) and the Aldersgate Group, explores the pivotal role of the Financial Services sector in achieving a net zero future and how it’s fuelling a rising demand for green jobs in the industry.

It highlighted that the total number of green job vacancies stood at nearly 17,000 in 2023 and that graduates with sustainability skills are estimated to only fill 900 of these vacancies. The rest will need to be filled by retraining the current workforce.

Carl Sizer, head of regions, PwC UK, said: “The upskilling of the FS sector is essential to meet the demand of green jobs, net zero targets and the UK ambition of becoming the world’s first Net Zero-aligned financial centre. We must recognise that financial services will be a driving force underpinning the transition and we need to ensure we have the skillset there. Moreover, it’s good for the environment, good for the economy and presents an opportunity by creating opportunities that are accessible to all.”

Growth in new job types and regional differences

The report found that the proportion of job vacancies in the financial sector that are identified as green increased from 0.26% in the 2019-2020 timeframe to 2.2% in 2022-2023, growing from a total of 4,900 jobs to 16,700. Given the scale of the green investment needed to meet net zero goals, in the UK and globally, this growth is expected to accelerate.

The growth in green job openings has been driven by two factors: the creation of new green jobs in the finance sector such as sustainable investment analysts, climate strategists and ESG analysts and the greening of existing jobs. For example, portfolio managers in asset management have expanded their roles beyond conventional tasks, and their duties now encompass tasks such as analysing ESG fund trends and producing and evaluating climate risk assessments for client portfolios.

While the demand for green finance jobs is on the rise, significant regional disparities exist in the prevalence of these roles across the UK. London and Edinburgh have emerged as global leaders in green and sustainable finance, attracting talent and investment that has fuelled substantial growth in their green economies.

London has the largest absolute number of green financial job openings at 7,000 in a year, while Scotland, with total green job openings of 2,200 shows the highest proportion of its job openings that are green (5.6%, vs. 2.6% in London). By contrast, Northern Ireland lags with only 150.

The shortage of new green talent can be attributed to several factors: the absence of green knowledge and skill integration in traditional finance degree programmes, a knowledge gap among students regarding green skills and available career paths in this field, and graduates with green skills choosing to work in industries they perceive as better aligned with their values.

New educational approaches and reskilling are required

Sizer added: “As green and nature finance continues to grow, the pressing green skills gap needs to be addressed. Collaboration between government, educational institutions and the financial sector is essential to meet Net-Zero objectives and promote sustainability in finance.”

“For graduates and students green skills are no longer a niche specialisation, but core to jobs in financial services, not something traditionally associated with sustainability. And for the existing workforce – effective and comprehensive green reskilling and upskilling takes time, so investment in resources and training should commence straight away.”

SGV TAKE

Addressing the green skills shortage in the finance sector is going to be essential to meet the challenges of the energy and climate transition. Educating the financial sector with 20th-century perspectives and expectations will be useless in addressing the global challenges of the 21st century and the importance of looking solely at short-term financial return as the measure of success. The UK, like many other countries, needs a clear plan to ensure that its industries can take advantage of the opportunities provided by the net zero transition, while minimising their risk exposure.