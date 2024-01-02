The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A study by Christian Aid has identified the year’s 20 costliest extreme climate disasters and found that poorer countries have borne the brunt of the financial losses.

In 2023, climate disasters cost from $4,000 per person for a wildfire in Hawaii to $9 per person for flooding in Peru.

The global adaptation finance gap is estimated to be $194-366 billion, but funding remains inadequate even as the losses due to climate change continue to rise every year.

Christian Aid is calling on world leaders to commit more in climate finance and increase investment in early warning and action.

Despite contributing the least towards climate change, small island states and low-income countries find themselves hit the hardest by the scourge of climate disaster – an ongoing, unjust problem that is yet to be addressed at scale globally, for example through funding to build resilience.

Christian Aid’s latest report, Counting the Cost 2023: A year of climate breakdown, has revealed a “global postcode lottery stacked against the poor” where the relative economic impact of disasters varies considerably across countries. The research divided the total damages caused by each disaster by the total population of the area and found that, in smaller, low-income countries, the per-capita cost could even reach up to a quarter of the annual individual income.

Chief executive of Christian Aid, Patrick Watt, said: “The human cost of the climate crisis is seen increasingly in homes washed away and lives ended by floods and storms, and crops and livestock lost to drought. This year was once again devastating if you happened to live in a climate-vulnerable country.”

Climate disaster is on the rise, posing multifaceted risks

The costs of extreme weather events attributable to climate change over 2000-2019 are estimated to be $2.86 trillion, or an average of $143 billion per year. This is also causing growing numbers of fatalities: more than 166,000 deaths were attributed to heatwaves between 1998 and 2017 and more than a third between 1991 and 2018 were blamed specifically on climate change.

The destruction of physical assets is causing issues across the board, such as supply shortages for basic grocery products and threatening the stability of financial institutions.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021, the countries and territories most affected by climate change in 2019 were Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the Bahamas, with less developed countries generally more affected than industrialised countries. Without drastic measures to curb emissions, the world is expected to reach a catastrophic 2.9°C rise in temperatures, which is bound to cause exponentially greater damage than what has been experienced now.

Watt said: “In poorer countries, people are often less prepared for climate-related disasters and have fewer resources with which to bounce back. The upshot is that more people die, and recovery is slower and more unequal. There is a double injustice in the fact that the communities worst affected by global warming have contributed little to the problem.” If climate inaction continues, it could cost the global economy $178 trillion over the next 50 years, according to a 2022 Deloitte report.

Audrey Brouillet, researcher at the Institut de Recherche pour le Développement, France, added: “In the future, we expect this intensification to worsen due to continuous fossil fuel burning and greenhouse gases emissions. Above 2°C warming, some regions such as Northern Africa could experience more intense droughts by up to 50% of known values, whereas other regions like Central Africa will experience more severe heavy rains, by an increase of up to 70%.”

The postcode lottery of 2023

Christian Aid found that the highest per capita cost of natural disasters was the wildfires which affected Hawaii in August, averaging over $4,000 per person. It was followed by Guam’s storms in May 2023, which amounted to almost $1,500 per person. Almost half of the list were storms, which are predicted to increase in frequency and intensity as climate change worsens.

According to the report, richer countries with larger populations are more able to absorb the costs of climate disasters. Residents are better able to prepare, take out insurance and are more likely to have safety nets whereas, in poorer countries, structural and financial resilience is relatively lacking in individual households. This translates to slower recovery, with more people forced to face poverty as their assets are damaged or destroyed.

For example, although seasonal floods in China were associated with a staggering $31 billion in losses, it came to around $23 per person across the 1.4 billion people in the country; conversely, the $33 per capita cost of Cyclone Freddy to the people of Malawi is both a higher absolute amount at the individual level and a higher relative amount considering the significantly lower incomes in Malawi. Similarly, the economic impact of the storm in Vanuatu represents around a quarter of every Vanuatuan’s annual income.

Of the 14 countries featured in their top 20 list, six – the US, Guam, New Zealand, Italy, Chile and Spain – are high-income, four – Libya, Mexico, Peru and China – are upper-middle-income, three – Vanuatu, Myanmar and Haiti – are lower middle-income and one, Malawi, is low-income.

The small island states, such as Hawaii, Guam and Vanuatu, saw the highest costs per person. They are especially vulnerable to tropical cyclones and sea level rise: for example, Tuvalu, an island country in the Pacific, is expected to be uninhabitable by the end of the century due to a 20-40-inch rise in sea levels.

Although the US, China and Mexico all had populations of more than 100 million, they experienced disasters that cost tens of dollars per head of population, which translates to billions of dollars at the national level.

Bridging the adaptation gap to build resilience

The Loss and Damage Fund, intended to fund adaptation measures in the Global South by wealthier, higher-emitting nations, was operationalised on the first day of COP28 but the promised funds have not exceeded $1 billion, while the adaptation finance gap is estimated to be $194- $366 billion.

Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based climate and energy think tank, said: “It also shows the gaping hole at the recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai: the lack of finance for developing countries to adapt to the impacts of climate change. At the moment poorer countries are being left to foot the bill for these costs themselves, despite them being caused by excessive fossil fuel burning in richer nations.”

Christian Aid recommends a New Collective Quantified Goal to cover mitigation, adaptation and Loss and Damage based on needs rather than political expediency. It also emphasises that the Loss and Damage Fund must be operationalised in a timely manner, and that rich countries have a vital role in ensuring lower-income country governments have finances and opportunities to invest in social protection, through debt relief, fairer international tax rules, mobilising international climate finance and development aid.

Governments also need to increase resources to monitor and measure the impacts of disasters and share information across borders to inform effective early action and response, as well as adaptation to lower vulnerability before disasters, for example, by investing in agroecology to build resilience. Involving the private sector can reap rewards: at a corporate level, investing in climate resilience can yield up to 77 times in financial returns.

Watt said: “Governments urgently need to take further action at home and internationally, to cut emissions, and adapt to the effects of climate change. And where the impacts go beyond what people can adapt to, the loss and damage fund must be resourced to compensate the poorest countries for the effects of a crisis that isn’t of their making.”

SGV TAKE

Considering that climate inaction could cost the global economy $178 trillion over the next 50 years, adaptation funding towards lower-income countries needs to rise exponentially to avoid catastrophic losses of human life and livelihoods. In addition, businesses and governments need to collaborate and prioritise adaptation and climate resilience.