H2 Green Steel raises €4bn for first large-scale green steel plant

H2 Green Steel announced that it has raised more than €4 billion in debt financing for the world’s first large-scale green steel plant.

Steel is currently responsible for around 6-8% of global emissions and figures from 2018 show 1.85 tonnes of CO2 emitted for every tonne of steel produced.

Steel demand is growing, but as steel is embedded in industries from the built environment to transport, widespread decarbonisation could have dramatically cascading emission reduction impacts.

H2 Green Steel has signed definitive debt financing agreements for €4.2 billion in project financing and increased its previously announced equity raise by €300 million – which takes its total equity funding to date amounts to €2.1 billion.

New shareholders include Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Mubea and Siemens Financial Services. Additionally, IMAS Foundation and Just Climate are some of the existing shareholders which are increasing their investments in H2 Green Steel. In September 2023, H2 Green Steel announced it had raised €1.5 billion in equity, making it the largest private placement round in 2023 in Europe. Before that, the company closed its series A equity round of €86 million in May 2021 and announced the close of its series B1 round of €260 million in October 2022.

H2 Green Steel has also signed a €250 million grant agreement under the Innovation Fund through the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). The Innovation Fund is financed by the European Union’s Emissions Trading System and supports innovative projects that aim to speed up decarbonization of European industry and accelerate the green transition.

“H2 Green Steel is an excellent example of the kind of breakthrough projects that the EU Innovation Fund is supporting. The EU is proud to support these solutions to decarbonize the European steel industry and keep it competitive in a challenging global environment. We congratulate the H2 Green Steel team on their dedication and hard work, and look forward to supporting similar initiatives all over Europe,” said Kurt Vandeberghe, director general for Climate Action, European Commission.

The critical importance of green steel to climate

The steel sector has been recognised as a critical sector for net zero action, not simply because of the difficulties in implementing cost-effective abatement technologies and strategies – but also because they play an integral role in other high-emitting sectors, as they are deeply interconnected. As Simon Sharp, lead author of the Breakthrough Effect report has said: “Effective zero-emission solutions in the steel sector can influence transitions in multiple sectors simultaneously.”

Despite a sector-wide ambition of achieving net zero by 2050, steelmaking continues to account for around 7% of global emissions. Three-quarters of the industry’s energy requirements are met by coal, making it the largest consumer of one of the world’s most damaging substances. While the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) has been seen as the key alternative process to traditional steelmaking, it cannot reach the temperature of coke-fired blast furnaces needed for production and has predominantly been used for steel recycling. This is considered a lower grade of steel and cannot be used in a multitude of industrial processes.

Still, estimates suggest that the demand for steel will continue to rise in the coming years. Unless drastic changes are made, steelmaking’s annual emissions are on track to increase by a further 2.7 gigatonnes from 2050. Unfortunately, the global steel industry is proving extremely difficult to decarbonise. Nonetheless, steel prevails as a ubiquitous material used in a wide range of products – in 2021 alone, industrial steel consumption was calculated at around 1,839 million tonnes.

Under current projections, almost 500 million tons of low-carbon steel will be required by 2050. Global demand is gradually beginning to rise, with increasing support from both governments and downstream consumers.

Already, countries including India, Canada, Japan and the UK have joined the Industrial Deep Decarbonisation Initiative to support the adoption of low-carbon steel in public procurement. Through industrial initiatives such as the SteelZero coalition, companies are making similar commitments to the sourcing and purchasing of responsible – or low carbon – green steel.

The world’s largest green steel plant

H2 Green Steel is driving one of the largest climate impact initiatives globally. The company was founded in 2020 with the purpose to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries, starting by producing steel with up to 95% lower CO 2 emissions than steel made with coke-fired blast furnaces.

The construction of the flagship green steel plant in Boden, with integrated green hydrogen and green iron production, is well under way. The supply contracts for the hydrogen-, iron- and steel equipment are in place. A large portion of the electricity needed has been secured in long-term power purchase agreements, and half of the initial yearly volumes of 2.5 million tonnes of near zero steel have been sold in binding five- to seven-year customer agreements.

Financing the plant

H2 Green Steel has signed definitive financing documentation for €3.5 billion in senior debt and an up-to-€600 million junior debt facility:

Consistent with project financings, international banks providing the senior debt will be lending in part under cover provided by Riksgälden (Swedish National Debt Office), as a green credit guarantee and Euler Hermes as an export credit cover for €1.2 billion each. The guarantees cover 80% and 95% of the loan amount respectively, and are provided in accordance with market pricing.

The group of over 20 lenders includes Svensk Exportkredit (SEK) and the European Investment Bank together with commercial banks, led by BNP Paribas, ING, KfW IPEX-Bank, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

The junior debt consortium is led by AIP Management and comprises European and international investment banks and funds.

“The steel industry is a strategic sector, being at the heart of the EU economy. Our commitment to reach net zero by 2050 requires this sector to undergo transformative changes. It is important that the EIB, as the EU climate bank, is supporting H2 Green Steel in its pioneering development for a breakthrough clean technology to produce low carbon primary flat steel products.

“The project paves the way for the development of environmentally friendly steel – crucial for the decarbonisation efforts of the so-called “hard to abate sectors”, of which steel is an important one,” said Thomas Östros, vice-president of the European Investment Bank.