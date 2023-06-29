No oil major has plans to phase out fossil fuels: CDP

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Analysis by CDP and the World Benchmarking has found that no member of the benchmark is expected to reduce its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions intensity at a rate sufficient to provide a credible pathway to a 1.5°C future.

The oil and gas sector has made almost no progress towards the Paris goals since 2021.

New CDP analysis says oil production will increase, despite IEA and IPCC having stated that a net zero future has no room for new oil and gas.

Global oil production is expected to increase by 9% from 2021, possibly peaking in 2028.

The oil and gas benchmark assesses 100 oil and gas companies, including Shell (LSE:SHEL), bp (LSE:BP), Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and other big names in the sector. Of these, 81 groups with extraction activities show no significant reduction in production before 2030. In fact, oil production is projected to increase by 9% from 2021, peaking in 2028. This is out of line with the IEA scenario that said production needed to peak in 2021.

Not one of the companies assessed has committed to halt expansion and stop exploration for new reserves.

Amir Sokolowski, global director of climate at CDP, said: “This assessment of the oil and gas sector is critically timed before COP28, it must be used to re-enforce current cries that it is not possible for us to limit warming to 1.5 degrees and avert the worst impacts of climate change if we do not start to hold this vital sector to account.”

“We need to see the oil and gas sector gaze at its future through science aligned lenses, confronting structural, not cosmetic changes. Commitments and actions are limited across the board. Not enough companies have set targets, and of those that have, most don’t have targets that include scope 3 emissions reductions. Even the small number that have targets that include scope 3 are not supporting them with a credible transition plan. The advice could not be clearer from the IEA, we need to have stopped exploration by 2021, yet it is currently not set to peak until 2028.”

Oil industry fails to engage with Scope 3 emissions

Failure to address Scope 3 emissions is a critical omission. Scope 3 represents roughly 80% of all emissions in the oil and gas value chain but less than a third of the 100 companies had targets that included Scope 3 (28%). They are projected to use up their total carbon budget by 2036.

With 80% of the sector’s emissions coming from the combustion of oil and gas products, the sector’s only route to transition is phasing out fossil fuels. While this cannot happen overnight, companies are not even putting plans in place, and there is no sign that they are slowing down extraction.

In 2022, the sector committed half a trillion dollars for new drilling and extraction. In fact, the 81 oil and gas companies with extraction activities are predicted to increase total oil production by 9% from 2021, peaking in 2028. Over half of the companies assessed still link executive remuneration or incentives to the growth of fossil fuels, and only 18% of companies have set net-zero targets, which cover their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. This is troubling as all companies should be striving to reach net zero by 2050 at the latest to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Not only are these companies failing to address Scope 3, but many are providing funding to anti-climate action lobbyists. For example, 66 companies are members of or provide funding to trade associations with climate-negative positions, such as the American Petroleum Institute (22 companies), the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (16 companies) and Fuels Europe (nine companies).

Renewables engagement is also lacking

To halve the sector’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions, companies need to invest $600 billion by 2030 into low-carbon solutions. This is not happening. In fact, most companies are failing to disclose their capital investment in low-carbon technologies. Among those who do disclose, investment falls dangerously short; only one company – Neste ((HEL:NESTE) – is currently investing enough to align with a 1.5°C scenario.

There are also challenges around definitions, especially as many companies define investment in hydrogen, gas and CCS as part of their ‘low carbon’ investments. Shell recently came under fire in the US when Global Witness complained to the SEC about its definition of ‘Renewables and Energy Solutions’. The company claimed 12% of its spending goes to this category, suggesting investment in renewables, but the real figure is 1.5%, with the majority of investment going into gas.

Three companies in the benchmark, all from Europe, are investing more than 50% of capital expenditure in low carbon technologies: Neste, Naturgy (MCE:NTGY) and Engie (PAR:ENGI) with 88%, 59% and 51% respectively.

It’s been estimated, however, that companies should be investing 77% of capital expenditure in low carbon technology to align with net-zero targets. While 75% of companies have set a target – an improvement from 68% in the 2021 assessment – it remains a concern that a quarter of companies are yet to set a target of any sort.

What is the Oil and Gas Benchmark?

WBA’s Oil and Gas Benchmark, developed with CDP using the ACT methodology, assesses and ranks the world’s most influential oil and gas companies, including TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and China National Petroleum Corporation, on their low-carbon transition and social impact. The research shows that even though the oil and gas sector has a wealth of resources and tools available to decarbonise, it is failing to use them.

Vicky Sins, World Benchmarking Alliance’s decarbonisation and energy transformation lead, said: In the run up to COP28 in Dubai, all eyes are on the oil and gas industry. But these companies are not planning for a low-carbon future and are failing to take responsibility in the immediate and long term. It is deeply concerning that no companies have made a commitment to halt the expansion of fossil fuel activities before 2030.”

SGV Take:

The oil and gas sector seems to have shifted away from an interest in net zero – much as Black Rock’s Larry Fink is backing off support for ESG. The reality remains the same, however: while the energy crisis and inflation may be driving significant short term profits, the long term trajectory of the oil industry threatens overall economic stability and the health of the environment and the people and businesses that operate within it.

The IEA said no new oil and gas, yet production is not set to peak before 2028, and the overall carbon budget for a net zero future only now allows for production to 2036 – what then? The oil and gas sector, like any other, needs to asses its future through science-aligned lenses, confronting structural, not cosmetic changes. The industry is showing a lack of commitment that is of deep concern, and it may be that litigation is one of the only tools left to drive relevant action.

Even those companies that have included Scope 3 targets don’t seem to have credit transition plans and the consequences of this could have wide-reaching impacts.