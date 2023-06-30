Rapid growth in public debt drives impact investment market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing » Markets

Rapid growth in public debt drives impact investment market

Latest research from the GIIN shows that impact investing is growing in breadth and depth, while still providing risk-adjusted market rate returns of 74%.
By Felicia Jackson
30 June 2023, 07:30 Updated: 30 June 2023, 08:50
  • Impact investing assets under management (AUM) grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% between 2017 and 2022, managing $123 billion up from 2017’s $95 billion. 
  • There is an increasing diversity in assets under management – while private equity dominated AUM but public debt investments are increasing rapidly.
  • Impact investment is driving return, with a majority of impact investors targeting risk-adjusted market rate returns, while 26% target below-market-rate returns that are either closer to market rate or capital preservation.

The Global Impacting Investor Network (GIIN) held its Investors Council Annual Meeting and issued new research reports on impact investor characteristics, activities and asset allocations and financial performance.

In 2022, the GIIN estimated the size of the worldwide impact investing market to be $1.164 trillion, marking the first time that the organisation’s widely-cited estimate has topped the $1 trillion mark. The figure, which was the central finding of the GIIN’s 2022: Sizing the Impact Investing Market report, which also highlighted two areas of growth in the market – green bonds and corporate impact investing.

The latest research from the GIIN Insight Series provides an overview of the impact investing industry and market. Each report seeks to fill a gap in impact investing insight in the market, reflecting data and perspectives from a diverse sample of 308 impact investors globally who collectively manage USD 371 billion in impact investing assets. 

The two reports, Impact Investor Demographics and Impact Investing Allocations, Activity & Performance form part of a larger series of briefs scheduled to be published throughout the year, and highlight the growth, diversity, and financial performance of impact investments.

Amit Bouri, chief executive and co-founder of the GIIN, said: “The GIIN’s research findings underscore the growth in overall impact assets and the multiple avenues impact investors can explore to achieve their financial and impact goals. The expanding appeal of impact investing is evident as investors are witnessing substantial increases in capital inflows from major institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies.”

Understanding how the impact investing market is developing

Impact investing AUM grew by a CAGR of 18% between 2017 and 2022, while impact investors included in the sample collectively manage $213 billion, up from $95 billion in 2017.

What is perhaps most important to the wider investment community is returns for impact investment, which continue to meet or exceed expectations. A vast majority of impact investors target risk-adjusted market rate returns (74%), while 26% target below-market-rate returns that are either closer to market rate or capital preservation.

Regarding financial performance, 79% of impact investors reported that their financial performance meets or exceeds their targets. Regarding impact performance, 88% reported that impact performance meets or exceeds their impact targets.

The GIIN also reported increasing diversity across asset classes. The greatest proportion of capital was allocated through private equity (26%), with nearly seven in ten impact investors allocating at least some AUM through private equity (69%), followed by private debt (22% of AUM) and real assets (17%). Public debt was the fastest-growing asset class at 101% CAGR, followed by real assets at 27%.

Greater diversity was also a trend in terms of investment sectors. The largest sectors, in terms of AUM allocated by impact investors, were energy, financial services, health care and microfinance. Over six in ten investors (61%) allocated at least some AUM to food & agriculture. About 55% of investors allocated capital toward energy and approximately half to healthcare (51%). The fastest growing sectors were housing at a CAGR of 44% followed by information & communication technologies, which grew at 30% CAGR.

Growing sources and volume of capital. Pension funds accounted for the greatest proportion of investment managers’ capital at 20%, followed by family offices (15%), development finance institutions (14%) and insurance companies (7%). Investment managers increased their sources of capital from all investor types between 2017 and 2022 – most prominently, pension funds and insurance companies by a CAGR of 32%.

Dean Hand, chief research officer of the GIIN, said: “Impact investors can use this research to deepen and scale their impact investing practices while encouraging more traditional investors to implement impact investing strategies across their portfolios.”

Rising impact focus in public debt is driving the market

One of the most interesting findings within the analysis was the increase in impact assets allocated to public markets. The number of assets invested in public debt, such as green bonds, climbed at a 101% CAGR to $17.8 billion in 2022 from $547 million five years earlier. Meanwhile, the allocation of impact investment in the public stock markets increased by a 14% CAGR to $10.6 billion from $5.5 billion.

SGV Take:

The majority of impact investors appear to be getting targeted market returns while achieving impact investment goals, with most investors getting returns within 2% of their targets. Given that one of the criticisms of impact investing is the perceived need to forgo returns in exchange for impact, it is useful to see research that undercuts that myth.

The challenge the sector faces is one of available data. The GIIN provides what it can but there is still a lack of verifiable, auditable, publicly available data which could potential be used to drive changes in the allocation of capital. Given how fundamental the requirement is for such realignment, it is challenging for investors working blind.

For investment, as for corporate strategy, decision-useful data is the key to success.

