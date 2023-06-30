Rapid growth in public debt drives impact investment market

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Latest research from the GIIN shows that impact investing is growing in breadth and depth, while still providing risk-adjusted market rate returns of 74%.

Impact investing assets under management (AUM) grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% between 2017 and 2022, managing $123 billion up from 2017’s $95 billion.

There is an increasing diversity in assets under management – while private equity dominated AUM but public debt investments are increasing rapidly.

Impact investment is driving return, with a majority of impact investors targeting risk-adjusted market rate returns, while 26% target below-market-rate returns that are either closer to market rate or capital preservation.

The Global Impacting Investor Network (GIIN) held its Investors Council Annual Meeting and issued new research reports on impact investor characteristics, activities and asset allocations and financial performance.

In 2022, the GIIN estimated the size of the worldwide impact investing market to be $1.164 trillion, marking the first time that the organisation’s widely-cited estimate has topped the $1 trillion mark. The figure, which was the central finding of the GIIN’s 2022: Sizing the Impact Investing Market report, which also highlighted two areas of growth in the market – green bonds and corporate impact investing.

The latest research from the GIIN Insight Series provides an overview of the impact investing industry and market. Each report seeks to fill a gap in impact investing insight in the market, reflecting data and perspectives from a diverse sample of 308 impact investors globally who collectively manage USD 371 billion in impact investing assets.

The two reports, Impact Investor Demographics and Impact Investing Allocations, Activity & Performance form part of a larger series of briefs scheduled to be published throughout the year, and highlight the growth, diversity, and financial performance of impact investments.

Amit Bouri, chief executive and co-founder of the GIIN, said: “The GIIN’s research findings underscore the growth in overall impact assets and the multiple avenues impact investors can explore to achieve their financial and impact goals. The expanding appeal of impact investing is evident as investors are witnessing substantial increases in capital inflows from major institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies.”

Understanding how the impact investing market is developing

Impact investing AUM grew by a CAGR of 18% between 2017 and 2022, while impact investors included in the sample collectively manage $213 billion, up from $95 billion in 2017.

What is perhaps most important to the wider investment community is returns for impact investment, which continue to meet or exceed expectations. A vast majority of impact investors target risk-adjusted market rate returns (74%), while 26% target below-market-rate returns that are either closer to market rate or capital preservation.

Regarding financial performance, 79% of impact investors reported that their financial performance meets or exceeds their targets. Regarding impact performance, 88% reported that impact performance meets or exceeds their impact targets.

The GIIN also reported increasing diversity across asset classes. The greatest proportion of capital was allocated through private equity (26%), with nearly seven in ten impact investors allocating at least some AUM through private equity (69%), followed by private debt (22% of AUM) and real assets (17%). Public debt was the fastest-growing asset class at 101% CAGR, followed by real assets at 27%.

Greater diversity was also a trend in terms of investment sectors. The largest sectors, in terms of AUM allocated by impact investors, were energy, financial services, health care and microfinance. Over six in ten investors (61%) allocated at least some AUM to food & agriculture. About 55% of investors allocated capital toward energy and approximately half to healthcare (51%). The fastest growing sectors were housing at a CAGR of 44% followed by information & communication technologies, which grew at 30% CAGR.

Growing sources and volume of capital. Pension funds accounted for the greatest proportion of investment managers’ capital at 20%, followed by family offices (15%), development finance institutions (14%) and insurance companies (7%). Investment managers increased their sources of capital from all investor types between 2017 and 2022 – most prominently, pension funds and insurance companies by a CAGR of 32%.

Dean Hand, chief research officer of the GIIN, said: “Impact investors can use this research to deepen and scale their impact investing practices while encouraging more traditional investors to implement impact investing strategies across their portfolios.”

Rising impact focus in public debt is driving the market

One of the most interesting findings within the analysis was the increase in impact assets allocated to public markets. The number of assets invested in public debt, such as green bonds, climbed at a 101% CAGR to $17.8 billion in 2022 from $547 million five years earlier. Meanwhile, the allocation of impact investment in the public stock markets increased by a 14% CAGR to $10.6 billion from $5.5 billion.

SGV Take:

The majority of impact investors appear to be getting targeted market returns while achieving impact investment goals, with most investors getting returns within 2% of their targets. Given that one of the criticisms of impact investing is the perceived need to forgo returns in exchange for impact, it is useful to see research that undercuts that myth.

The challenge the sector faces is one of available data. The GIIN provides what it can but there is still a lack of verifiable, auditable, publicly available data – which could potential be used to drive changes in the allocation of capital. Given how fundamental the requirement is for such realignment, it is challenging for investors working blind.

For investment, as for corporate strategy, decision-useful data is the key to success.