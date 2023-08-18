Hemp based salmon feed could transform aquaculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Investing » Markets

Hemp based salmon feed could transform aquaculture

Rare Earth Global, a climate tech company developing a hemp supply chain platform for the feed/food, built environment and energy sectors, has received £260,000 for a trial of hemp seed as salmon feedstock.
By Felicia Jackson
18 August 2023, 07:07 Updated: 18 August 2023, 12:03
© Shutterstock / leo w kowalPost Thumbnail

Rare Earth Global, a climate tech company developing a hemp supply chain platform for the feed/food, built environment and energy sectors, has received £260,000 for a trial of hemp seed as salmon feedstock.

  • Trials of hemp seed as salmon feed could transform salmon aquaculture. While salmon has a lower CO2 footprint than cattle, most of its CO2 footprint comes from the fishmeal used.
  • UK projections show growth of hemp as a major crop could bring £700 million in economic benefits within ten years.
  • The transformation of protein supply chains is going to play a critical role in addressing the interdependent climate, nature and resources challenges.

Researchers are looking to do the first full feed assessment of using hemp seed protein (a relation of the cannabis plant) in salmon feed. Farmers in Angus and Aberdeenshire will grow the crops for the purpose of the trial, and in the long term it could become a more sustainable alternative to imported soy and fishmeal protein.

Working with a team of UK researchers, Rare Earth has received more than £260,000 in funding from the UK Seafood Innovation Fund (SIF) for a full-scale hemp seed salmon feed research and development project. Administered by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) on behalf of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the programme encourages sustainable and innovative ideas to bring about seafood security, new partnerships across seafood and technology sectors, and to contribute to strong evidence-based management.

Exploring hemp seeds as a food source for farmed salmon

A feasibility study conducted in 2022 set out to explore how hemp seeds could be integrated into the diets of farmed salmon in Scotland. The team tested two types of hemp meal against a range of factors such as digestibility, fish growth, and the effect on gut health, finding that the ingredient had a comparable nutritional profile with soy and fishmeal – the most common protein sources for feeds. While salmon has a lower CO2 footprint than cattle, most of its CO2 footprint comes from the fishmeal used.

Monica Betancor, associate professor at the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture and one of the researchers, said: “By conducting a two-month feed trial we hope to prove that hemp protein can serve as a direct replacement for soy in terms of digestibility, nutrition and growth. From what we have seen already, it has only had a positive impact on the salmon involved in our first trials.”

The next stage of testing involves monitoring how fish perform over the long term when fed hemp seed protein as part of their diet, with the company also supported by the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) and the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture. Mowi (OSLO: MOWI), the producer of Atlantic salmon, will support the formulation and production of the feed, while farmers in Angus and Aberdeenshire will grow the crops.

The research team is aiming to understand the viability of hemp meal protein for commercial inclusion and to discover whether an optimum composition can be identified that delivers the best nutritional results for salmon, as well as test secondary ingredients used as part of the feed. Another element of the project will cover sustainability, identifying methods for hemp farmers, feed companies and seafood producers to measure the carbon footprint of the entire process.

Hemp seed as a feedstock would transform the impact of salmon aquaculture

Suneet Shivaprasad, director and co-founder of Rare Earth Global, said: “The first feasibility trial returned positive results for the viability of hemp seed protein as a core aquaculture feed ingredient, and we are now testing whether it could be included on a commercial scale. Further research will enable us to look at a range of other factors over a longer time period, with the aim of demonstrating that this novel protein can be a success.”

Up to two tonnes of hemp seed can be produced per hectare of the crop, and Rare Earth Global is working with a range of farming cooperatives and family-run farms – including farmers in Scotland, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Hertfordshire – to develop the supply of the raw material throughout the UK.

Shivaprasad added: “Locally grown, plant-based ingredients are already more environmentally friendly than any imported soy or fishmeal but our zero waste approach to growing it also ensures that every part of the hemp plant is used for maximum value. In this case, the seeds will be used as a protein source for aquaculture, while the stalks will be used for sustainable construction materials, bioplastics and bioenergy feedstocks.”

Hemp has the potential to become a significant crop in the UK, with major benefits

In 2022, the UK Government published its Hemp-30 roadmap – a 10-year strategy to increase the amount grown at least 100-fold to 80,000 hectares per annum making industrial hemp a major UK crop. It has been estimated this could add around £700 million to the economy and sequester or displace one million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Sarah Riddle, director of innovation and engagement at SAIC, said: “It is great to see the research team taking the development of a new plant-based feed to the next stages. There are opportunities here for new UK-based supply chains to emerge, reducing our reliance on imported ingredients and lessening the overall environmental footprint of aquaculture while increasing its economic contribution. It is also highly positive to see a company that is new to the aquaculture sector collaborating with world-class researchers and major producers to turn an innovative idea into a reality.”

As Rare Earth Global points out, hemp as an industrial crop has many benefits including the avoidance of land use conflicts, benefits to soil health and land remediation, and as a crop is profitable within one year. The way in which Rare Earth grows it, for every ton of hemp harvested, 1.6 tonnes of CO2 has been sequestered for it to have reached the size at which its harvested.

SGV Take

While there is widespread understanding that one of the most powerful actions that individuals can take in terms of climate change is to cut down the amount of red meat they eat, there are still significant impacts associated with the feedstock for farmed salmon and chicken. By building up a sustainable biomass alternative to soy, not only will the team will providing a functional alternative but any part of the soy supply chain where demand is cut can only help address ongoing deforestation.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts