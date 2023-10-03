The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Global Carbon Council (GCC) and the World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) have announced plans to collaborate to promote circular economy approaches.

The GCC is to collaborate to accelerate the deployment of carbon credits to drive action in the circular economy, the development of which is being slowed by a wide range of technical, social and political constraints.

The circular economy is defined as the model of production and consumption that refurbishes and recycles existing materials to reduce waste.

Estimates suggest that the circular economy could be worth $25 trillion by 2050 and the use of carbon and plastics credits to accelerate development could play a significant role in this.

The collaboration secures cooperation between GCC and WSBF on an international programme of activities to build the capacity of organisations, from governments to global brands, to adopt practices which support a circular economy.

The collaboration will focus on building capacity for the use of market instruments provided by GCC for WSBF Global Circular Economy stakeholders that lead to the issuance of high-quality carbon credits and plastic credits enabling organisations to reduce their environmental impact and meet their climate obligations in line with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

The GCC and WSBF collaboration is intended to catalyse the international circular economy and support organisations to prioritise plastic pollution abatement, sustainability, and decarbonisation. Beyond the issuance of carbon and plastic credits, the new collaboration will also facilitate mutual research, joint policy advocacy and knowledge-sharing.

The trouble with resource extraction

It’s arguable that 100% of the world’s carbon emissions come from products – the way they are made, the things we need for using them, and their end of life. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reported that material extraction and use amount to 70% of all global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Material consumption has risen by over 65% globally in the past two decades, reaching 95.1 billion metric tons in 2019. However, only 7.2% of used materials are cycled back into economic activity after first use. Leaving those materials as waste in the environment is a significant pollution problem.

With plastics alone, according to IUCN, of the 400 million pieces of plastic manufactured every year at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean. Plastic debris is currently the most abundant type of litter in the ocean, making up 80% of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.

The circular economy moves away from the traditional ‘take-make-dispose’ economic model to one that maximises the value of resources while minimising the generation of waste. The goal is to retain as much value as possible from resources, products, parts and materials to create a system that allows for long life, optimal reuse, refurbishment, remanufacturing and recycling.

The hope is that by decoupling economic activity from the consumption and destruction of natural resources, it can help to address the interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity and nature loss, pollution and resource scarcity.

While this shift could generate a $4.5 trillion business opportunity, it needs the implementation of alternative business models, backed by supportive policy measures, financial backing and consumers’ willingness to change their behaviour. There is an abundance of resources to help companies start on the part of learning about the concept, and how to apply it to individual cases, as well as guides that delve into more detail about the implications for each business sector. Read SG Voice’s guide of guides to the circular economy here.

The challenges in developing a circular economy

There are a number of barriers to developing an effective circular economy. The first barrier to achieving a circular economy is the technical difficulty of extending the value of existing resources. Products must be designed to last longer, mitigating the need for their constant repurchase. Each component must be easily separated to ensure that damaged items can be efficiently repaired, replaced or recycled.

Certain materials are harder to recycle than others. Products made with mechanically recycled plastics, for example, are typically lower in quality. This comes as a significant barrier to full circularity, as missing functionalities must then be fulfilled by continuous virgin production.

In many cases, the technologies available are yet to become economically viable. Recycled materials are often expensive, and industrial silos can inhibit the development of secondary markets for alternative use cases.

On a structural level, the transition to a circular economy will require a significant expansion of suitable infrastructure. Indeed, there is little hope of waste being recirculated if it cannot be collected, sorted and delivered to scaled-up recycling facilities.

The EU, for example, has committed to recycling twice as many materials during the current decade as during the previous one – but it is proving very challenging to change operations from a business-as-usual basis.

Research commissioned by material technologies business Aquapak involved a survey of sustainable packaging producers and users in the UK, Italy and Germany found that European businesses are committed to the circular economy, but few are acting ahead of forthcoming legislation, such as the revised European Commission’s Packaging and Packaging and Packaging Regulation.

Most of the respondents (85%) had a circular economy strategy which involves reusing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible, with 21% saying they will be fully circular within three years. However, 11% said that they did not have such a strategy in place and a further 5% didn’t know.

Why do we need a more circular economy?

It is estimated that circular economy strategies can help reduce global GHG emissions by 40-50% by 2050. Despite the urgent need to shift to a circular economy, material extraction is rising every year, with circularity declining – from 9.1% in 2018 to 7.2% in 2023.

According to UNDP, studies show us that, through efficient and more circular use of materials in just four key industrial materials (cement, steel, plastics, and aluminium), circular economy strategies can help reduce global GHG emissions by 40% by 2050. Indeed, research from Accenture, suggests that the circular economy could generate $4.5 trillion of additional economic output by 2030 and as much as $25 trillion by 2050.

Not only that but the International Labour Organisation has estimated that by transitioning towards a circular economy, six million jobs can be created globally by 2030, supporting the growing focus on the need for a just transition.

Dr. Yousef Alhorr, founding chairman of the GCC, said: “By collaborating with WSBF, we are combining our collective expertise, networks, and influence to build a collaboration that can support economic prosperity and drive environmental integrity. Together, the GCC and WSBF are embarking on a major collaboration to develop capacity of organisations to realise the positive potential of the circular economy.”

SGV TAKE

There is definite potential in creating a standardised approach for how carbon and plastics credits could be developed to provide a financing mechanism to drive the deployment of a circular economy. What will be critical however is ensuring that it results in transparent, significant and additional action and is not used as a creative means of financing alone.