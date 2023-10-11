The sustainability insights you need each week, curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Bolt Threads’s merger with Golden Arrow Merger Corp (NASDAQ:GAMC) to become a public company comes at a challenging time for the biomaterials industry.

Founded in 2009, Bolt Threads applies biotechnology to develop new, sustainable materials for consumer goods.

Its valuation collapsed in two years as the biomaterials industry struggles despite strong appetite for innovation.

We must find alternatives to the fossil-fuel-based materials we have been using for decades, as they are harming both human health and the environment.

The combined entity, to be led by Bolt Threads founder and chief executive Dan Widmaier, will be named Bolt Projects Holdings and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol ‘BSLK’.

The deal is valuing the biomaterials group at $250 million – around a fifth of its $1.2 billion valuation when it became a unicorn in September 2021 with its Series E round.

“Our mission remains steadfast to develop and provide better solutions for a way better world, and we believe that going public will allow us to grow our biomaterials platform and bring b-silk, among other products, to commercialization faster. Bringing low impact innovative materials to market is increasingly difficult and desperately needed,” said Widmaier.

What does Bolt Threads do?

The company, founded in 2009, applies biotechnology to develop new, sustainable materials for consumer goods. ​Its intellectual property portfolio is anchored by 49 granted patents and 171 pending patent applications.

Its lead product, b-silk, is a fully biodegradable, non-toxic ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Inspired by the same proteins found in spider webs, it was launched to the market in 2020 and is found in products sold by retail giant Sephora in the US.

Bolt Threads proposes b-silk as a replacement for silicone elastomers while offering added active benefits to skin, hair, and colour cosmetics. The beauty industry uses silicone elastomers for many formulations, but they leave bio-persistent polymers, such as microplastics in the water system, and are coming under consumer and regulatory pressure. For example, the EU is banning intentionally added microplastics, such as glitter in beauty products, from October 2023, amid increased awareness that they are harming both human health and the environment.

The company also developed Mylo, a mycelium-based sustainable alternative to leather used by Stella McCartney, Kering and Adidas. Achieving commercial scale, however, proved challenging and the company stopped production in summer 2023 due to difficult macroeconomic conditions to raise capital.

A challenging market for biomaterials

Bolt Threads is far from alone in experiencing a rollercoaster performance; despite the appetite for innovation, the biomaterials industry has been struggling over the past few years.

Biotech group Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) listed with great fanfare in April 2021 but its share price has dropped 84% since, and the company is now worth $3.3 billion. In July 2022 it acquired Zymergen, which imploded four months after its $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) and filed for bankruptcy in October 2023.

Modern Synthesis and GOZEN have recently launched their bio-based products, but may face the same difficulties that incumbents such as Natural Fiber Welding and Ecovative experienced in reaching commercial scale. One bright spot is MycoWorks, which launched a large-scale production facility for its ‘Reishi’ mycelium-based leather alternative in September 2023, which was also displayed at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

What does the deal entail?

Listing through SPACs – which stands for special purpose acquisition companies – has become increasingly popular in recent years. A SPAC raises cash via an IPO to later acquire an existing operating company, which then has the opportunity to float without going through the complex processes itself.

Under the merger, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, Bolt Threads will receive $35 million of gross proceeds. Golden Arrow said that the company is an attractive investment as it taps into the $4 billion silicone elastomer market, has differentiated patent-protected products, branded customer relationships and numerous growth opportunities.

“We were impressed by Bolt Threads’ proprietary technologies and processes that are on the cusp of enabling the company to become a leading platform for sustainable materials development,” said Jacob W. Doft, chairman of the board at Golden Arrow. “We see a significant investment opportunity in the innovation and commercialization of biomaterials in industries ripe for disruption. We believe Bolt Threads, with its strong brand and reputation with customers, is well positioned to execute on its high growth strategy with market-ready products that will overhaul industries beginning with beauty and personal care.”

SGV TAKE

Although the biomaterials industry is facing considerable difficulties in taking off, Bolt Threads’ SPAC merger shows that investor appetite for innovation is not abating. In the hope that market conditions become more favourable, it is clear that we must find alternatives to the fossil-fuel-based materials we have been using for decades, as they are harming both human health and the environment.