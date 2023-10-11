Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing » Markets

Biomaterials maker Bolt Threads to float on Nasdaq via SPAC merger

Bolt Threads’s merger with Golden Arrow Merger Corp (NASDAQ:GAMC) to become a public company comes at a challenging time for the biomaterials industry.
By Giulia Bottaro
11 October 2023, 07:25 Updated: 11 October 2023, 09:17
  • Founded in 2009, Bolt Threads applies biotechnology to develop new, sustainable materials for consumer goods.
  • Its valuation collapsed in two years as the biomaterials industry struggles despite strong appetite for innovation.
  • We must find alternatives to the fossil-fuel-based materials we have been using for decades, as they are harming both human health and the environment. 

The combined entity, to be led by Bolt Threads founder and chief executive Dan Widmaier, will be named Bolt Projects Holdings and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol ‘BSLK’.  

The deal is valuing the biomaterials group at $250 million – around a fifth of its $1.2 billion valuation when it became a unicorn in September 2021 with its Series E round.

“Our mission remains steadfast to develop and provide better solutions for a way better world, and we believe that going public will allow us to grow our biomaterials platform and bring b-silk, among other products, to commercialization faster. Bringing low impact innovative materials to market is increasingly difficult and desperately needed,” said Widmaier.

What does Bolt Threads do?

The company, founded in 2009, applies biotechnology to develop new, sustainable materials for consumer goods. ​Its intellectual property portfolio is anchored by 49 granted patents and 171 pending patent applications.

Its lead product, b-silk, is a fully biodegradable, non-toxic ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Inspired by the same proteins found in spider webs, it was launched to the market in 2020 and is found in products sold by retail giant Sephora in the US. 

Bolt Threads proposes b-silk as a replacement for silicone elastomers while offering added active benefits to skin, hair, and colour cosmetics. The beauty industry uses silicone elastomers for many formulations, but they leave bio-persistent polymers, such as microplastics in the water system, and are coming under consumer and regulatory pressure. For example, the EU is banning intentionally added microplastics, such as glitter in beauty products, from October 2023, amid increased awareness that they are harming both human health and the environment.

The company also developed Mylo, a mycelium-based sustainable alternative to leather used by Stella McCartney, Kering and Adidas. Achieving commercial scale, however, proved challenging and the company stopped production in summer 2023 due to difficult macroeconomic conditions to raise capital.

A challenging market for biomaterials

Bolt Threads is far from alone in experiencing a rollercoaster performance; despite the appetite for innovation, the biomaterials industry has been struggling over the past few years. 

Biotech group Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) listed with great fanfare in April 2021 but its share price has dropped 84% since, and the company is now worth $3.3 billion. In July 2022 it acquired Zymergen, which imploded four months after its $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) and filed for bankruptcy in October 2023.

Modern Synthesis and GOZEN have recently launched their bio-based products, but may face the same difficulties that incumbents such as Natural Fiber Welding and Ecovative experienced in reaching commercial scale. One bright spot is MycoWorks, which launched a large-scale production facility for its ‘Reishi’ mycelium-based leather alternative in September 2023, which was also displayed at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

What does the deal entail?

Listing through SPACs – which stands for special purpose acquisition companies – has become increasingly popular in recent years. A SPAC raises cash via an IPO to later acquire an existing operating company, which then has the opportunity to float without going through the complex processes itself.

Under the merger, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, Bolt Threads will receive $35 million of gross proceeds. Golden Arrow said that the company is an attractive investment as it taps into the $4 billion silicone elastomer market, has differentiated patent-protected products, branded customer relationships and numerous growth opportunities.

“We were impressed by Bolt Threads’ proprietary technologies and processes that are on the cusp of enabling the company to become a leading platform for sustainable materials development,” said Jacob W. Doft, chairman of the board at Golden Arrow. “We see a significant investment opportunity in the innovation and commercialization of biomaterials in industries ripe for disruption. We believe Bolt Threads, with its strong brand and reputation with customers, is well positioned to execute on its high growth strategy with market-ready products that will overhaul industries beginning with beauty and personal care.”

SGV TAKE

Although the biomaterials industry is facing considerable difficulties in taking off, Bolt Threads’ SPAC merger shows that investor appetite for innovation is not abating. In the hope that market conditions become more favourable, it is clear that we must find alternatives to the fossil-fuel-based materials we have been using for decades, as they are harming both human health and the environment.

