Singapore sets out eligibility criteria for carbon credits

In Singapore, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the National Environment Agency (NEA) have set out the eligibility criteria under its International Carbon Credit (ICC) Framework. This is to ensure quality in international offsets exchange, which has seen fairly low appetite in the region.

Singapore has outlined criteria for Article 6 (Paris Agreement) credits to be traded in the city-state.

The new ICC rules follow global frameworks and help to define what is generally accepted as a ‘high quality’ carbon credit or offset.

As definitions and boundaries around Article 6 credits are refined, there will likely be a knock-on effect on the voluntary carbon markets.

As what the country itself describes as “an alternative-energy disadvantaged country with limited domestic mitigation potential”, Singapore is keenly exploring cooperation on carbon markets.

The ICC Framework was introduced in November 2022, alongside the progressive increase in carbon tax rate under the Carbon Pricing (Amendment) Bill from the current S$5 per tonne of emissions to S$25 per tonne in 2024 and 2025, and S$45 per tonne in 2026 and beyond. This ICC Framework will allow carbon tax-liable companies to use eligible ICCs to offset up to 5% of their taxable emissions from 1 January 2024.

The ICC Framework is intended to support the development of carbon markets, by enabling the demand and supply of high-quality carbon credits to be matched. Companies can gain access to alternative decarbonisation pathways for hard-to-abate emissions, and in the process, channel financial resources to support emissions reduction or removal projects globally.

The ICC Framework will be aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, enabling Singapore to cooperate with other countries to support respective climate targets. Effective international cooperation, such as through carbon markets, is an important part of Singapore’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, given its national circumstances as an alternative-energy-disadvantaged country with limited domestic mitigation potential.

What is Article 6?

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement sets out the framework for countries to voluntarily cooperate to achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and advance global climate action and ambition.

The rules and guidelines under Article 6 facilitate the transfer of carbon credits between countries, and were finalised at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021, following negotiations co-facilitated by Singapore and Norway.

Under the Article 6 rules, the transfer of carbon credits between countries requires corresponding adjustments to be made to each country’s national greenhouse gas inventory. Corresponding adjustments prevent the double-counting of emissions reductions towards both the buyer and host country’s NDCs.

Article 6 also does not allow the use of carbon credits that represent emissions reductions or removals that occurred outside of the current NDC period. To illustrate, as countries’ 2030 NDCs encompass the years 2021 to 2030, countries ought not to trade carbon credits that represent pre-2020 emissions reductions or removals.

Ensuring high environmental integrity of ICCs

The Eligibility Criteria requires ICCs to represent emissions reductions or removals that occur within the timeframe specified under Article 6, and meet seven principles to demonstrate high environmental integrity.

These seven principles were developed in consultation with more than 70 stakeholders across the industry and non-governmental organisations. They take reference from the most rigorous and reputable international standards, such as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

To comply with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the certified emissions reductions or removals must have occurred between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2030. The seven principles and their definitions are as follows:

Principle Definition Not double-counted The certified emissions reductions or removals must not be counted more than once in contravention of the Paris Agreement. Additional The certified emissions reductions or removals must exceed any emissions reduction or removals required by any law or regulatory requirement of the host country, and that would otherwise have occurred in a conservative, business-as-usual scenario. Real The certified emissions reductions or removals must have been quantified based on a realistic, defensible, and conservative estimate of the amount of emissions that would have occurred in a business-as-usual scenario, assuming the project or programme that generated the certified emission reductions or removals had not been carried out. Quantified and verified The certified emissions reductions or removals must have been calculated in a manner that is conservative and transparent, and must have been measured and verified by an accredited and independent third-party verification entity before the ICC was issued. Permanent The certified emissions reductions or removals must not be reversible, or if there is a risk that the certified emissions reductions or removals may be reversible, there must be measures in place to monitor, mitigate and compensate any material reversal of the certified emissions reductions or removals. No net harm The project or programme that generated the certified emissions reductions or removals must not violate any applicable laws, regulatory requirements, or international obligations of the host country. No leakage The project or programme that generated the certified emissions reductions or removals must not result in a material increase in emissions elsewhere, or if there is a risk of a material increase in emissions elsewhere, there must be measures in place to monitor, mitigate and compensate any such material increase in emissions.

Singapore’s carbon advisory panel to drive integrity

An International Advisory Panel for Carbon Credits has also been set up to advise the Singapore Government on Singapore’s policies relating to carbon credits, including matters on environmental integrity and carbon market development. The Panel comprises six members with expertise across the fields of sustainability, international development and finance and is chaired by Professor Bertil Andersson, President Emeritus of Nanyang Technological University.

He said: “High-quality carbon credits have much potential to advance global climate ambition. It is important to promote transparent and robust carbon markets and uphold high environmental integrity of carbon credits. ”

International partnerships for global carbon scheme

Singapore has agreements in place with Ghana and Vietnam on Implementation Agreements setting out the requirements and processes for Article 6-compliant carbon credit cooperation. Carbon tax-liable companies can source for ICCs generated under these Implementation Agreements to offset their taxable emissions.

Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to work towards Implementation Agreements have also been signed with other host countries: Bhutan, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Kenya, Mongolia, Morocco, Papua New Guinea, Peru and Sri Lanka. Singapore is also in active discussion with several other countries including Brazil, Brunei and Thailand.

As part of the ICC Framework, the NEA is developing a national registry to account for and track the ICCs surrendered by taxable facilities in compliance with Article 6 rules.

NEA has signed MOUs with five carbon credit programmes to leverage on their capabilities in ensuring that ICCs issued under their programmes, and subsequently used to offset taxable emissions are robustly validated, verified, issued and retired. These programmes include the Gold Standard, Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard, Global Carbon Council, American Carbon Registry and the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions. There are plans to expand partnerships to more programmes in the future.

Singapore has also partnered with the World Bank and the International Emissions Trading Association on the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust) initiative. CAD Trust is developing a Data Dashboard to provide an open-source, decentralised blockchain infrastructure that allows the public to access information about carbon credits issued across different registries globally, enhancing transparency and minimising double counting risk. The Dashboard is expected to be launched later in 2023.

SGV TAKE

The focus on the quality of offsets is a growing concern in the carbon markets, as the voluntary credits sector has been rocked by debate about the integrity and additionality of available credits. The definition of high integrity should help drive appetite for Article 6 credits, which will be used by the city-state itself to offset its own emissions, and by domestic high emitters to offset carbon tax payments.